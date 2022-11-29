Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Release date, cast, trailers, & everything we know

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will kick off the MCU’s Phase 5, with the sequel set to premiere on February 17th, 2023. The third installment in the Ant-Man story should have higher stakes than its predecessors, delivering a story that will have major consequences for the future of the MCU. The events in Quantumania will be an important part of the Multiverse Saga story, preparing us for the next two Avengers movies.

We’ll tell you everything you need to know about Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania below, as we cover the release date, the Disney Plus premiere, trailers, and the cast.

Also, we’ll include exciting rumors and leaks at the end of this post. You’ll want to avoid our “Leaks and rumors” section if you don’t like being spoiled, as that’s the only section that includes Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania spoilers.

Marvel set the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania release date for February 17th, 2023. There’s little chance Quantumania will see any delays, as Marvel has already finished shooting the movie. Also, there’s plenty of time for post-production work to be completed.

Finally, Marvel has already started promoting the movie now that Phase 4 is over.

Under former CEO Bob Chapek, Disney set a specific Disney Plus release window for MCU movies. The films would hit the streaming service 45 days after the theatrical premiere.

As a result, Quantumania should hit Disney Plus sometime shortly after April 3rd, 2023. But Bob Iger has replaced Chapek, so the strategy might change. Not to mention that a successful theatrical run might delay the streaming release date.

Kang (Jonathan Majors) in Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer 1. Image source: Marvel Studios

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania cast

The Quantumania cast is enormous. Several beloved MCU characters are returning for Ant-Man 3. More importantly, we’ll be reintroduced to Kang, who could be this saga’s Thanos. Here are the cast members of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania:

Scott Lang (Paul Rudd)

Hope (Evangeline Lilly)

Cassie (Kathryn Newton)

Hank (Michael Douglas)

Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer)

Kang (Jonathan Majors)

Krylar (Bill Murray)

William Jackson Harper (TBD)

Kurt (David Dastmalchian)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailers

The first trailer Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer follows below:

WARNING: We’re going to cover leaks and rumors next, so spoilers might follow below.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania leaks and rumors

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania title card. Image source: Disney

If you’ve come this far, you must love Marvel leaks and rumors. Below, you’ll find all the hot Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania gossip, including a few purported plot leaks for the MCU Phase 5 opener:

