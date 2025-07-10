Nintendo ends Game Vouchers program as focus shifts to Switch 2

Early this morning, Nintendo of Europe announced that the Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers program will end on January 30th, 2026. That means the chance to grab triple-A games at a better price is going away.

While Nintendo Switch fans are voicing their frustration on social media, it makes sense that Nintendo is retiring this perk for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers as the focus shifts to the new Switch 2 console.

After January 30th, 2026, #NintendoSwitch Game Vouchers will no longer be sold. Any Game Vouchers bought will remain valid for 12 months after purchase. Switch titles will continue to be added to the Game Voucher catalogue throughout 2026.More info: https://t.co/PAcnNW4wMg — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) July 10, 2025

Even with the new hardware out, Nintendo hasn’t made Switch 2 titles eligible under this program. So if you’re still looking to pick up a few Nintendo Switch games, you’ll need to move fast. Buy the voucher before the cutoff, then make sure to use it within the year.

Everything you need to know

Here’s a quick FAQ about the end of the Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers program:

Who’s eligible to use the Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers program: Anyone with an Online subscription.

Anyone with an Online subscription. Final dates to buy and use the voucher: Vouchers can be purchased from the Nintendo eShop until January 30th, 2026, at 23:59 local time. Each voucher remains valid for a year (365 days) from the purchase date.

Vouchers can be purchased from the Nintendo eShop until January 30th, 2026, at 23:59 local time. Each voucher remains valid for a year (365 days) from the purchase date. Will new games be added? Yes, Nintendo will continue to add new titles eligible for the voucher program. Switch 2 games, however, won’t be included.

Nintendo’s FAQ also notes that users can hold up to eight vouchers at a time. You can read more about it here.

Is a similar deal coming to Nintendo Switch 2?

Right now, it’s unclear whether Nintendo will offer a voucher-style program for Switch 2 users. But with new games costing more than before, the company might look for other ways to win over fans.

So far, it looks like the Big N is focused on maximizing profits. With a big push behind the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack bundle, Nintendo has been serving up games from the Nintendo 64 and GameCube. Still, without the option to buy games at a discount, this shift might frustrate both new and longtime players.

BGR will keep you updated when Nintendo shares more about future bundle or discount options for Switch 2 games.