It looks like we might get a Nintendo Switch 2 price hike after all

When Nintendo finally unveiled the Nintendo Switch 2 in early April, gamers were surprised to see the next-gen handheld console priced higher than expected. Most leaks and analysts suggested $399 was the sweet spot, but Nintendo set the price $50 higher. A bundle with the Mario Kart World game came in at $499.99. Switch 2 exclusives would also cost more than before.

Then came the real shock: Trump’s new tariffs. Nintendo quickly paused preorders for the North American market to assess the impact of the new tariffs. A few weeks later, the company announced a new preorder date for the US, sticking with the original prices for the Switch 2. Some accessories, though, did see price hikes.

Fast-forward to late June, and Nintendo announced a price increase for all Nintendo Switch 1 models sold in Canada. The brief announcement noted that the Switch 2 price will stay the same for now. Still, fans worldwide have good reason to worry about future hikes.

New Switch 1 prices

Nintendo had this to say about the price changes coming to Switch 1 products on August 1 in Canada:

Pricing for the original Nintendo Switch family of systems and products in Canada will change based on market conditions. These include Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, physical and digital Nintendo Switch games, and Nintendo Switch accessories. Other Nintendo products, including amiibo and Nintendo Switch Online memberships, will also experience price changes.

The company didn’t specify any new prices for Canada, so we’ll have to wait for another announcement in the coming weeks. Nintendo did say the Switch 2 system, accessories, and software won’t be affected.

As Engadget points out, prices for the Switch 1 models are already close to those of the Switch 2:

Nintendo Switch – CA$400

Nintendo Switch OLED – CA$450

Nintendo Switch Lite – CA$269

Nintendo Switch 2 – CA$630

Any price increase would make the Switch 1 less appealing compared to the newer Switch 2. Then again, getting your hands on the new console is tough, with inventory selling out faster than Nintendo can restock it.

Will the Switch 2 price increase?

Nintendo’s press announcement was brief, but it clearly stated that the Switch 2 won’t be part of this round of price hikes. That said, the price could still rise in the future, depending on how “market conditions” develop.

There’s also the chance that Nintendo will apply the same Switch 1 price hike to other regions, using Canada as a test run.

PS5 and Xbox also got price hikes

Remember, Nintendo isn’t the only gaming company raising prices. Sony announced on April 13th, just days after the Switch 2 reveal and the tariff news, that the PS5 Digital Edition would be more expensive in several regions, including Europe, the UK, and Australia.

A few weeks later, Microsoft announced price hikes for several Xbox Series X and Series S models. Unlike Sony, Microsoft said the increase would apply globally, with only a few regions excluded.

Nintendo could follow suit and extend the Switch 1 price hikes. It might push more people toward the next-gen model, which is already more expensive, or help offset potential tariff-related costs for the Switch 2.