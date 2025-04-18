Nintendo Switch 2 preorders will now start April 24 for $449.99

We’ll always remember the Nintendo Switch 2 launch event because it coincided with Trump’s new tariffs announcements that would continue to escalate in the weeks following the Switch 2 event.

Just as Nintendo revealed the Switch 2 would start at $449.99 in the US, some $50 more expensive than expected, almost the entire world got hit with a round of tariffs that made American Switch 2 fans wonder how much the console would cost.

All the countries in Nintendo’s Switch 2 supply chain were hit with tariffs, with China being hit the hardest. China’s tariffs continued climbing in the weeks after the Switch 2 release and stayed in place a few days ago when Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs targeting all other markets.

Nintendo paused the Switch 2 preorders for the US and Canada soon after those first Trump tariffs were announced, and made no changes to the price.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Two weeks later, gamers looking to preorder the new handheld should be happy to hear that Nintendo decided to stick with the $449.99 starting price for the Switch 2. Nintendo also announced a new preorder date for the console on Friday, April 24th.

Nintendo revealed the new Switch 2 preorder details in a blog post, explaining that some of the prices it announced during the early April launch event will remain unchanged:

Retail pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 will begin on April 24, 2025. At launch, the price for Nintendo Switch 2 in the US will remain as announced on April 2 at $449.99, and the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle will remain as announced at $499.99. Pricing for both physical and digital versions of Mario Kart World ($79.99) and Donkey Kong Bananza ($69.99) will also remain unchanged at launch.

However, Nintendo will increase prices for Nintendo Switch 2 accessories compared to those announced on April 2nd, “due to changes in market conditions.”

Other price hikes, which Nintendo cavalierly calls “adjustments,” might impact other products in the future:

Other adjustments to the price of any Nintendo product are also possible in the future depending on market conditions.

Nintendo also apologized for the Switch 2 preorder delay and said the console will ship on the date announced during the launch event: June 5th.

Finally, Nintendo listed the MSRP (as of April 18th, 2025) for the first round of Switch 2 products and accessories as follows. The list already includes price hikes of around $5 for some accessories: