Play bigger with Rokid’s top AR glasses, on sale for Amazon Prime Day

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within belong to the author.

Rokid, a global phenomenon in innovative augmented reality (AR) glasses and spatial computing device categories, is serving steep discounts on its award-winning lineup of AR glasses. If you’re someone who is enamored by the idea of spatial computing, immersive gaming, or just watching films on a massive screen that is akin to a cinema on your face, Rokid has the best solution for you during Amazon’s Prime Day sales.

The Rokid Max 2, the latest AR glasses from Rokid, boasts modern exterior design as well as superior wearing comfort. The Rokid Max AR glasses, which start at just $259 for a limited time, offer the most pocket-friendly gateway into the world of immersive content consumption. Needless to say, the Rokid AR Joy Pack, world’s first Google-certified portable Android TV, integrates seamlessly with all Google apps.

Now is the best time to treat yourself with an immersive AR experience.

Rokid Max 2

Image source: Rokid

Imagine strapping a 215-inch screen to your face, but instead of going with a bulky headset, they look as stylish as a pair of beach sunglasses. Well, that’s essentially what the Rokid Max 2 AR smart glasses bring to the table. Away from the realm of entertainment, you can indulge in immersive gaming with the fluidity of 120Hz visuals at your display and seamless support for 3D content, as well.

As the latest AR glasses model from Rokid, the Max 2 was built on the success of its predecessor, the Rokid Max, carrying a more stylish and modern exterior design and improved wearing comfort with a soft air nose and flexible temples.

The sleek AR glasses come equipped with a micro OLED display unit that delivers full-HD visuals per eye at a peak brightness of 3,000 nits and 100000:1 contrast ratio. You won’t feel the need for another screen. And thanks to the privacy-first design, you won’t have to worry about light leakage either. If one were to quantify it, imagine watching a film on a massive 360-inch screen at a virtual distance of roughly 10 meters, when connected to Rokid Station 2. For added convenience, you get six levels of brightness control.

Audio output on these uber-stylish glasses is handled by high-fidelity spatial sound speakers. You don’t have to worry about compatibility either. These glasses can pair with Android, iPhone, iPad, Mac, Windows, and even the gaming console of your choice. And thanks to support for passthrough charging via a small hub, you won’t have to worry about running out of juice midway through a binge-watching session. The best from Rokid is now up for grabs at just $379 for a limited time, saving nearly 30% off its original price of $529.

Rokid Max

Image source: Rokid

Smart glasses can be a daunting experience for enthusiasts who are just dipping their toes into the world of XR entertainment. But it’s not just the technical aspects, but also the cost barrier. If you’ve been on the fence so far, Amazon’s Prime Day sale offers a chance to make the leap with a steep discount on the Rokid Max AR glasses, trimming their asking price to just $259 per pair, down from its usual $359.

For that attractive price, you can get nearly the same experience as the latest model. The first-generation Max glasses deliver a 215-inch equivalent display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a full-HD resolution per eye. The display units offer a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, which is among the highest in the segment.

Tipping the scales at just 75 grams, these glasses also block blue light and deliver a TUV-certified flicker-free viewing experience. Talking about comfort, the Rokid Max embraces a unique myopia correction dial so that even users wearing different types of prescription lenses can comfortably watch videos on the Rokid Max. And in case you’re wondering, these smart glasses can pair with everything, from your iPhone and PlayStation 5 to your Windows PC and Steam Deck.

Rokid AR Joy Pack

Image source: Rokid

Rokid Station is the world’s first Google-certified portable Android TV device for AR glasses, giving you access to nearly all apps in the Google ecosystem — including YouTube, Apple TV, Disney+, and more — right on your AR display. The Rokid Joy Pack throws the Rokid Station into the mix. Think of it as a full-fledged Android TV experience, but one that looks like a sleek remote controller, slides into your jeans pocket, and offers full HDCP and cloud gaming support. Armed with a quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of onboard storage, and a 5,000mAh battery, you are merely a plug-and-play move away from an immersive world of 2D and 3D content.

In case you’re wondering about screen mirroring and casting technicalities, the Rokid Station has got you covered with Miracast, DLNA, and AirPlay support. A single charge will give you five hours of video-watching mileage, and if you’ve got it tucked in your backpack, the battery can still make it a full week on standby mode.

For on-the-go entertainment, it’s the best streaming companion for the Rokid Max series AR glasses. And if you’ve been eyeing the bundle, there’s no better time than Amazon’s ongoing deals fest. As part of the Prime Day deals, you can get the Rokid Joy Pack for just $348, dropped from $498, a whopping discount that takes nearly one-third off the usual asking price.