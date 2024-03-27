Apple One subscription: Is it worth it? Price, benefits, and deals

Apple has almost one billion subscribers on its services. In total, 975 million users pay to have iCloud, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Fitness+, Apple News+, or Apple Arcade.

With more than 2 billion active Apple devices and an ever-growing number of subscribers to its services, it might be time to consider the Apple One bundle, which combines several Apple services but with a discounted price. Here’s what you need to know about the Apple One subscription and if it’s worth signing in 2024.

What’s an Apple One subscription? What are the tiers?

Image source: Apple Inc.

After releasing several new services in 2019, Apple announced its Apple One bundle the following year. So, instead of charging for each service independently, users can get more benefits while paying less. In addition, since some services were less known then, such as Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade, offering a bundle with Apple Music and iCloud would already be great to drive subscribers to these other platforms.

These are the current Apple One subscriptions available, their price, and what they offer:

Apple One Individual subscription: Offers 50GB of iCloud+, Apple TV+, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade for $19.95/mo;

Offers 50GB of iCloud+, Apple TV+, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade for $19.95/mo; Apple One Family subscription: Offers the same services but with 200GB of iCloud+. In addition, you can share the subscription with up to five people from your family. It costs $25.95/mo;

Offers the same services but with 200GB of iCloud+. In addition, you can share the subscription with up to five people from your family. It costs $25.95/mo; Apple One Premier subscription: Offers all the benefits from the Family subscription, but with 2TB of iCloud storage, plus Apple Fitness+ and Apple News+. It costs $37.95/mo.

How much do I save with an Apple One bundle?

Apple says that if it didn’t offer the Apple One bundle, a subscription to all of these services in the same conditions would cost $28.96/mo for the Individual plan, $36.96 for the Family plan, and $66.94/mo for the Premier tier.

Is it possible to add more iCloud storage in addition to my subscription?

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Yes. Apple offers up to 2TB of iCloud storage with an Apple One subscription, but you can also pay up to 12TB extra for more iCloud storage. These are the monthly prices:

50 GB: $0,99

$0,99 200 GB: $2,99

$2,99 2 TB: $9,99

$9,99 6 TB: $29,99

$29,99 12 TB: $59,99

Here’s what each Apple One service offers

In total, Apple One can offer you up to seven different different services with this bundle. Only Apple Fitness+ and Apple News+ require the top tier subscription; all the other services are available with the less expensive offerings.

Apple Music

Stream or download more than 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists. Experience Spatial Audio, live Apple Music Radio, create playlists with others, and more.

Apple Music Classical

A dedicated app with the world’s largest classical music catalog – all ad-free. You can learn more about it here.

Apple TV+

Image source: Apple

Home of award-winning series, films, kids’ entertainment, and more with an all-original catalog. Sometimes, Apple adds third-party movies so you can watch them for free. Users can also experience 3D movies with Apple Vision Pro.

Apple Arcade

Get unlimited access to over 200 games, all with no ads or in‑app purchases. Play online, offline, and across your favorite Apple devices, including spatial games for Apple Vision Pro.

iCloud

Up to 2TB of storage for everything from photos and videos to device backups and home security videos, synced across all your devices. It also has features to protect your privacy.

Apple Fitness+

Exclusive for the highest tier of the Apple One subscriptions, this is a fitness and wellness experience for everyone. All you need is an iPhone to access new workouts and meditations every week. Take it further with personalized metrics from the Apple Watch.

Apple News+

Access to hundreds of magazines, leading newspapers, local news, sports coverage, and audio stories featuring the week’s best articles.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Here’s how to subscribe to the service:

On your iPhone, open the Settings app

Tap on your name to find your Account

On Subscriptions, you’ll see Get Apple One option

Tap there to enjoy your Apple One subscription.

Here’s why I think an Apple One subscription is worth it in 2024

I’ve been an Apple One subscriber ever since it was made available. Even with the price hike, there are a few reasons why an Apple One subscription is worth it for me. First, owning an entire Apple ecosystem makes everything work as expected – Apple’s walled garden, as some say. While some people prefer Spotify, I think the experience with Apple Music over Apple devices is superior, especially when asking the HomePod to play my favorite songs.

While I don’t use Apple Arcade that often, it has over 200 games available – and some of them are true masterpieces. In addition, the ever-growing Apple TV+ catalog and treadmill workouts on Apple Fitness+ are worth it.

Image source: Apple

I also can’t forget about the 2TB iCloud storage, which is currently more than enough for my needs. Lastly, I can share all of these benefits with my family members, so the price I pay is literally well spent, as I know most of them use at least two to three Apple services weekly.

If you are paying for at least two Apple subscriptions, it’s already worth subscribing to Apple One since you get more benefits at a similar price. It can also push you to cancel some subscriptions in favor of what Apple offers.

Apple One deals

You can get a one-month free trial of Apple One if you are a new subscriber and have no other subscriptions or free trials for Apple’s other services. Cupertino also offers interesting deals for its services but as standalone offers.

Still, if you have a longer offer for Apple services, you should wait before they end until you try Apple One. Otherwise, these offers will be cut for only a month.

BGR will let you know when Apple offers this subscription a deal.