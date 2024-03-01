Apple TV+ just added 51 movies you can stream for free

If you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber, you should know that you can stream 51 classic movies for free. Unlike other services which rely most on third-party content, Apple focuses on a library of original shows, movies, and documentaries. Although it has offered in the past a few movies for free while promoting a new product, this is the first time the company has added so many titles for a limited time.
As it seems, these 51 classic movies for free collection aren’t limited to Apple TV+ users in the US, but for every region, the streaming works. At the moment, it’s unclear why the service is offering this catalog. Still, users can take advantage of it for at least the end of March. A few movies are going away after March 26, and others on March 31.
That said, it seems Apple is still experimenting with offering third-party movies for its subscribers as it also expands its original catalog. These are the movies you can find right now:
- Saving Private Ryan
- Mean Girls
- The Proposal
- Jurassic World
- The Accountant
- The Wolf of Wall Street
- Mad Max Fury Road
- How to Lose A Guy In 10 Days
- Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom
- 21 Jump Street
- Titanic
- Star Trek
- American Sniper
- Catch Me If You Can
- Star Trek Into Darkness
- Gravity
- Edge of Tomorrow
- Con Air
- Zodiac
- Spider-Man
- 300
- Star Trek Beyond
- Fight Club
- Knocked Up
- Captain Phillips
- Zoolander
- Failure to Launch
- Old School
- Good Burger
- Two Weeks Notice
- Zombieland
- Draft Day
- MIB Men In Black
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Kill Bill Volume 1
- Spider-Man 2
- Black Hawk Down
- Troy
- Horrible Bosses
- The Prestige
- Bad Boys
- Minority Report
- I Am Legend
- The Hurt Locker
- Fast Five
- Fast & Furious 6
- Kill Bill Volume 2
- Argo
- The Bodyguard
- Wyatt Earp
- Training Day
Did Apple add any of your favorite movies? You can start your stream for free of these classic movies on Apple TV+ here.