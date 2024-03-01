Apple TV+ just added 51 movies you can stream for free

If you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber, you should know that you can stream 51 classic movies for free. Unlike other services which rely most on third-party content, Apple focuses on a library of original shows, movies, and documentaries. Although it has offered in the past a few movies for free while promoting a new product, this is the first time the company has added so many titles for a limited time.

As it seems, these 51 classic movies for free collection aren’t limited to Apple TV+ users in the US, but for every region, the streaming works. At the moment, it’s unclear why the service is offering this catalog. Still, users can take advantage of it for at least the end of March. A few movies are going away after March 26, and others on March 31.

That said, it seems Apple is still experimenting with offering third-party movies for its subscribers as it also expands its original catalog. These are the movies you can find right now:

Saving Private Ryan

Mean Girls

The Proposal

Jurassic World

The Accountant

The Wolf of Wall Street

Mad Max Fury Road

How to Lose A Guy In 10 Days

Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom

21 Jump Street

Titanic

Star Trek

American Sniper

Catch Me If You Can

Star Trek Into Darkness

Gravity

Edge of Tomorrow Con Air

Zodiac

Spider-Man

300

Star Trek Beyond

Fight Club

Knocked Up

Captain Phillips

Zoolander

Failure to Launch

Old School

Good Burger

Two Weeks Notice

Zombieland

Draft Day

MIB Men In Black

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Kill Bill Volume 1

Spider-Man 2

Black Hawk Down

Troy

Horrible Bosses

The Prestige

Bad Boys

Minority Report

I Am Legend

The Hurt Locker

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Kill Bill Volume 2

Argo

The Bodyguard

Wyatt Earp

Training Day

Did Apple add any of your favorite movies? You can start your stream for free of these classic movies on Apple TV+ here.