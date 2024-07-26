San Diego Comic-Con 2024: All the biggest trailers from the convention

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 is in full swing, with panels all weekend highlighting some of the biggest upcoming fantasy and sci-fi shows and movies. Most exciting of all is Marvel’s return to Hall H on Saturday, where we expect to learn more about the back half of the MCU’s Multiverse Saga. Will Avengers 5 get a new, Kang-less title? Will we get a release date for the first MCU X-Men movie? Whatever the case, it’s sure to excite fans of Marvel Studios.

But Marvel’s just the tip of the iceberg at SDCC 2024. Tons of new trailers are hitting the internet this weekend, and we’re going to do our best to round them all up here. We’ll continue to update this post throughout the weekend as more trailers go live.

SDCC 2024: Trailers for new shows and movies

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings prequel series is returning. The Rings of Power season 2 “plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity.”

The Rings of Power season 2 premieres on Prime Video on August 29.

Solar Opposites

In the fifth season of Hulu’s animated show, “now that alien mission partners Terry and Korvo are married, the whole Solar Opposites team are focused on family values.”

Solar Opposites returns to Hulu for season 5 on August 12.

Creature Commandos

Along with debuting the DC Studios logo, James Gunn shared the trailer for his animated series Creature Commandos on Friday. This series is technically the first entry in the new DC Universe and looks like a monster-heavy take on The Suicide Squad.

Creature Commandos premieres on Max this December.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Based on the Sega game series of the same name, Like a Dragon: Yakuza “showcases modern Japan and the dramatic stories of intense characters, such as the legendary Kazuma Kiryu, that games in the past have not been able to explore.”

Like A Dragon: Yakuza starts streaming on Prime Video on October 24.

The Walking Dead: Dead City

14 years after The Walking Dead debuted on AMC, the franchise is still going strong. On Friday, AMC shared the trailer for the second season of The Walking Dead: Dead City, in which Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan reprise their roles as Maggie and Negan.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 is coming to AMC in 2025.