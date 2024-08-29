Pluto TV: 20 free movies you should stream in September 2024

As streaming services continue to raise their prices, the free alternatives become more enticing every month. One of the most popular free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) options is Pluto TV. Just like Tubi, it offers dozens of movies to stream for free each and every month, as long as you can tolerate a few commercials while you watch.

We will cover some of the highlights for the month of September below, but if you want to stream free movies, visit Pluto.TV on a browser or download the Pluto TV app. You don’t even need an account to start streaming (but it’s probably worth making one).

Pluto TV free movies in September 2024

Big (1988)

In one of his earlier roles, Tom Hanks plays Josh Baskin, a young boy who makes a wish to be “big” at an antique fortune-teller machine. The next day, he realizes he’s been transformed into an adult. Josh then proceeds to get a job at MacMillan Toy Company and develops a romance with his coworker, Susan Lawrence (Elizabeth Perkins). It might not hold up as well as some of Hanks’ classic movies, but Big helped to put him on the map.

Old School (2003)

Speaking of films that established careers, Old School turned Will Ferrell into a bonafide movie star. Ferrell stars alongside Luke Wilson and Vince Vaughn, the three of whom play depressed 30-somethings who start a fraternity in order to relive their college days.

Tommy Boy (1995)

We’ll round out the list of highlights with one of the funniest comedies of the 1990s. Tommy Boy stars Chris Farley as Tommy Callahan III and David Spade as Richard Hayden, two traveling salesmen trying to save Tommy’s dad’s business from going under.

Those are our top picks, but here are 17 more great free movies to watch in September:

Across the Universe Beavis and Butt-Head Do America Boondock Saints Clerks Clue Coming to America Face/Off Ferris Bueller’s Day Off Hoop Dreams Raiders of the Lost Ark Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade Jackass: The Movie No Country for Old Men Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping Rocketman The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Between all of these free movies and the free content available on Tubi, you should have plenty to watch throughout the month without spending a penny. We will be back next month with even more free movies to stream on Pluto TV in October.