New on Peacock: Every movie and TV show (November 2022)

If you’re looking for everything new on Peacock this month, you’ve come to the right place. NBCUniversal’s streaming service has its fair share of original movies and TV shows, but it’s also one of the best streamers for live sports, licensed movies, and NBC and MSNBC shows. There’s always something worth watching any day of the week.

Some of the highlights coming to Peacock in November include original series such as Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, The Calling, Leopard Skin, and Irreverent. There are also some great movies coming to the streaming service, like Jordan Peele’s Nope.

You can watch some shows on Peacock for free or sign up for Premium right here.

New on Peacock in November 2022

Streaming November 1

5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas, 2021

8 Mile, 2002

The Adjustment Bureau, 2011

Admission, 2013

Along Came Polly, 2004

American Gangster, 2007

Balto, 1995

Barbie & Her Sisters in The Great Puppy Adventure, 2015

Barbie in a Christmas Carol, 2008

Barbie in a Mermaid Tale, 2010

Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2, 2012

Barbie in the Pink Shoes, 2013

Barbie: The Pearl Princess, 2014

Barbie: A Perfect Christmas, 2011

Battleship, 2012

Beethoven, 1992

Beethoven’s 2nd, 1993

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure, 2011

The Big Lebowski, 1998

Blankman, 1994* (* = is exclusive to Peacock)

Blippi’s Snowflake Scavenger Hunt, 2022*

Blue Streak, 1999*

The Bone Collector, 1999

The Boss, 2016*

Bridesmaids, 2011

Bruce Almighty, 2003*

Cape Fear, 1991

Casino, 1995

Death Becomes Her, 1992

Death Race, 2008

The Deer Hunter, 1979

Despicable Me, 2010*

Despicable Me 2, 2013*

The Dilemma, 2011

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003*

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical, 2020

Easy A, 2010*

Evan Almighty, 2007

The Express, 2008

The Family Man, 2000*

Fletch, 1985

Fletch Lives, 1989

Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008

Greenberg, 2010

Gremlins, 1984

Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990

Harry and the Hendersons, 1987

How Murray Saved Christmas, 2014*

Howard the Duck, 1986

The Huntsman: Winter’s War, 2016*

It’s Complicated, 2009

Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008*

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2012*

Just Friends, 2005*

King Kong, 2005*

The Last of the Mohicans, 1992

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman, 2005*

Liar, Liar, 1997

Meet the Parents, 2000*

Meet the Fockers, 2004*

Little Fockers, 2010*

Love Actually, 2003*

Lucy, 2014*

Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011

Major Payne, 1995

Mamma Mia!, 2008

Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You, 2017

Midway, 2019*

Monsters vs. Aliens, 2009

Mr. Bean’s Holiday, 2007

Mystery Men, 1999

Nanny McPhee, 2006

Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010

One True Thing, 1998

Out of Africa, 1985

Pixels, 2015*

Pride and Prejudice, 2005

Prime, 2005

Reality Bites, 1994

The Replacements, 2000*

Ride Along 2, 2016*

Role Models, 2008

Saving Santa, 2013*

Scarface, 1983

Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012

Selena, 1997

Taken 2, 2012*

The Spy Who Dumped Me, 2018*

This is 40, 2012*

Tower Heist, 2011

Two Can Play That Game, 2001*

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, 2017*

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005*

The Waltons: Homecoming, 2021*

Wanderlust, 2012

Warcraft, 2016*

The Wedding Date, 2005

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008

Whiplash, 2014*

Woody Woodpecker, 2018

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Snake in the Grass, Season 1 (USA)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Gymnastics Championships (Women)*

Streaming November 2

Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic – Round 1

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

World Gymnastics Championships (Men)*

Streaming November 3

A Friend of the Family, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*

The Capture, Season 2, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic – Round 2

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR – World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming November 4

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Men’s Short*

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track – Salt Lake City: Day 1*

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic – Round 3

PGA TOUR – Champions TimberTech Championship – Round 1

PGA TOUR – World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba – Round 2

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Exeter Chiefs*

Race for the Championship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Women’s Rugby World Cup – Semifinal 1

World Gymnastics Championships – Men’s All-Around*

Streaming November 5

Breeders’ Cup Classic Horse Racing – Keeneland

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Free Dance*

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Men’s Freestyle*

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Pairs Freestyle*

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Pairs Short*

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Rhythm Short*

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Women’s Short*

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Women’s Freestyle*

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track – Salt Lake City: Day 2*

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic – Final Round

Notre Dame Football vs. Clemson

PGA TOUR – Champions TimberTech Championship – Round 2

PGA TOUR – World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba – Round 3

Premier League – Everton v. Leicester City

Premier League – Man City v. Fulham

Premier League – Leeds United v. Bournemouth

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Brentford*

Premier League – Wolves v. Brighton*

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Saracens*

Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Wasps*

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Bath Rugby*

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Gloucester Rugby*

Women’s Rugby World Cup – Semifinal 2*

World Gymnastics Championships – Apparatus*

WWE Crown Jewel*

Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Streaming November 6

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track – Salt Lake City: Day 3*

NASCAR Cup Series Race – Phoenix

PGA TOUR – Champions TimberTech Championship – Final Round

PGA TOUR – World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba – Final Round

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Man United*

Premier League – Chelsea v. Arsenal

Premier League – Southampton v. Newcastle*

Premier League – Tottenham v. Liverpool (English & Spanish)*

Premier League – West Ham v. Crystal Palace

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

Sunday Night Football – Titans vs. Chiefs

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*

World Gymnastics Championships – Apparatus*

Streaming November 7

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)

Election Coverage (MSNBC)

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

Married to Medicine, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

The Secret Life of Pets, 2016*

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming November 8

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Election Coverage (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Eastern Sectional Singles & U.S. Ice Dance Final

US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Midwestern Sectional Singles & U.S. Pairs Final

US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Pacific Coast Sectional Singles Final

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming November 9

Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Messi, 2014

US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Eastern Sectional Singles & U.S. Ice Dance Final

US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Midwestern Sectional Singles & U.S. Pairs Final

US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Pacific Coast Sectional Singles Final

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming November 10

A Friend of the Family, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)* 4K UHD

The Calling, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

ISU Short Track World Cup: Four Continents – Day 1*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR – Cadence Bank Houston Open – Round 1

PGA TOUR Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming November 11

The Calling, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

ISU Short Track World Cup: Four Continents – Day 1*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, 2022* 4K UHD

PGA TOUR – Cadence Bank Houston Open – Round 1

PGA TOUR Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Round 1

Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Leicester Tigers

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming November 12

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Grand Prix Figure Skating – England – Skate England – Men’s Free*

Grand Prix Figure Skating – England – Skate England – Rhythm Dance*

Grand Prix Figure Skating – England – Skate England – Women’s Short*

ISU Short Track World Cup: Four Continents – Day 3*

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup: Stavanger – Day 2*

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Nitro Rallycross – Phoenix – Qualifying / Battle Brackets

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan*

PGA TOUR Cadance Bank Houston Open – Round 3

PGA TOUR Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Round 3

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Everton*

Premier League – Liverpool v. Southampton

Premier League – Man City v. Brentford

Premier League – Newcastle v. Chelsea

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Crystal Palace*

Premier League – Tottenham v. Leeds United (English & Spanish)*

Premier League – West Ham v. Leicester City*

Premier League – Wolves v. Arsenal

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. London Irish*

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Newcastle Falcons*

US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Eastern Sectional Singles & U.S. Ice Dance Final

US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Pacific Coast Sectional Singles Final

Women’s NCAA Basketball – Shamrock Classic: Notre Dame vs. Cal

Women’s Rugby World Cup – Finals

Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Streaming November 13

Caillou: The Silver Knight, 2022 (Peacock Original)*

Grand Prix Figure Skating – England – Skate England – Free Dance*

Grand Prix Figure Skating – England – Skate England – Women’s Free*

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup: Stavanger – Day 3*

Nitro Rallycross – Phoenix – Heats / Semis / Final

PGA TOUR Cadence Bank Houston Open – Final Round

PGA TOUR Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Final Round

Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Northampton Saints*

Premiership Rugby – Wasps vs. Harlequins*

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

Sunday Night Football – Chargers vs. 49ers

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*

The Turning Point, Documentary Series (MSNBC)

US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Pacific Coast Sectional Singles Final

Streaming November 14

Celebrity Game Face, Season 3 (E!)

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024 (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming November 15

Black Widow Murders, Season 1 (Oxygen)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Once Upon a Time in Londongrad, Season 1*

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming November 16

Acoso, Season 1

Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Suffragette, 2015

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming November 17

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

DP World Tour Championship – Round 1

Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 4

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix Japan – Pairs Short*

Leopard Skin, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*

LPGA CME Group Tour Championship – Round 1

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR – The RSM Classic – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming November 18

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

DP World Tour Championship – Round 2

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix Japan – Women’s Short, Rhythm Dance, Men’s Short**

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup: Heerenveen – Day 1*

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA CME Group Tour Championship – Round 2

Nope, 2022* 4K UHD

PGA TOUR – The RSM Classic – Round 2

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming November 19

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

DP World Tour Championship – Round 3

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix Japan – Free Dance, Men’s Free, Women’s Free

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup: Heerenveen – Day 2*

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA CME Group Tour Championship – Round 3

Messi, 2014

PGA TOUR – The RSM Classic – Round 3

Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Streaming November 20

Booksmart, 2019

DP World Tour Championship – Final Round

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Qatar vs. Ecuador

ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup: Heerenveen – Day 3*

Notre Dame Football vs. Boston College

PGA TOUR – The RSM Classic – Final Round

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

Sunday Night Football – Bengals vs. Steelers

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*

The Turning Point, Documentary Series (MSNBC)

Streaming November 21

Celebrity Beef with Joe Mchale, Season 1 (E!)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)

El Final Del Paraíso, Season 1

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – England vs. Iran

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Senegal vs. Netherlands

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – United States of America vs. Europe

Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Madres: Amore Y Vida, Seasons 1-4

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Pulsaciones, Season 1

Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Snake in the Grass, Season 1 (USA)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming November 22

911 Crisis Center, Season 2 (Oxygen)

Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Demark vs. Tunisia

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – France vs. Australia

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Mexico vs. Polland

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming November 23

Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Belgium vs. Canada

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Germany vs. Japan

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Morocco vs. Croatia

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Spain vs. Costa Rica

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)* 4K UHD

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming November 24

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Brazil vs. Serbia

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Portugal vs. Ghana

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Switzerland vs. Cameroon

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Uruguay vs. South Korea

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022, NBC

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

National Dog Show 2022, NBC

Thanksgiving Night NFL Game – Patriots vs. Vikings

Streaming November 25

Croods: Family Tree, Season 5

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – England vs. United States of America

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Europe vs. Iran

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Netherlands vs. Ecuador

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Qatar vs. Senegal

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Men’s Short*

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Pairs Short*

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Women’s Short*

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Gloucester Rugby*

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Exeter Chiefs*

Streaming November 26

Bayou Classic – Southern University vs. Grambling State University

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) ‘

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Argentina vs. Mexico

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – France vs. Denmark

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Poland vs. Saudi Arabia

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Tunisia vs. Australia

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Pairs Free*

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Rhythm Dance*

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Women’s Free*

Premiership Rugby – Sarcens vs. Wasps*

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames (English & Spanish)*

Streaming November 27

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Belgium vs. Morocco

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Croatia vs. Canada

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Japan vs. Costa Rica

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Spain vs. Germany

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Free Dance*

Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Men’s Free*

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. London Irish*

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Bristol Bears*

Sunday Night Football – Packers vs. Eagles

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*

Streaming November 28

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Brazil vs. Switzerland

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Cameroon vs. Serbia

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Portugal vs. Uruguay

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – South Korea vs. Ghana

Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming November 29

Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Ecuador vs. Senegal

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Europe vs. England

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Iran vs. United States of America

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Netherlands vs. Qatar

Homicide for the Holidays, Season 5 (Oxygen)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming November 30

Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

DP World Tour – Australian Open

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Australia vs. Denmark

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Poland vs. Argentina

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Tunisia vs. France

Irreverent, Season 1, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Keep scrolling for all of the new releases on Peacock from last month.

New on Peacock in October 2022

Streaming October 1

The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005* (* = is exclusive to Peacock)

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012

Air Force One, 1997*

Apollo 13, 1995

Arachnophobia, 1990

Back to the Future, 1985*

Back to the Future II, 1989*

Back to the Future III, 1990*

The Best Man, 1999*

Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos, 2022

Blippi’s Special Delivery, 2022

Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween, 2022

Bombshell, 2019*

The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007

The Bourne Legacy, 2012

Child’s Play 2, 1990*

Child’s Play 3, 1991*

Bride of Chucky, 1998*

Seed of Chucky, 2004*

Curse of Chucky, 2013*

Cult of Chucky, 2017*

Casper’s Haunted Christmas, 2000

Cesar Chavez, 2014*

The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004

Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant, 2009

Clown, 2016*

The Constant Gardener, 2005

Curve, 2015

Dante’s Peak, 1997

Dead Silence, 2007*

Definitely, Maybe, 2008*

Delirium, 2018

The Devil Wears Prada, 2006

Duplicity, 2009

E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982*

Fantastic Four, 2015

Galaxy Quest, 1999*

Gallowwalkers, 2012*

Ghost Rider, 2007*

The Godfather, 1972

The Godfather Part II, 1974

The Godfather Part III, 1990

Hall Pass, 2011*

The Hills Have Eyes 2, 2007

Hitman, 2007

How to Train Your Dragon, 2014*

Insidious, 2010*

Insidious: Chapter 3, 2015*

Jumanji, 1995*

Knock Knock, 2015*

Krampus, 2015*

Last Witch Hunter, 2015*

Leatherface, 2017*

Leprechaun, 1993*

Leprechaun II, 1994*

Leprechaun III, 1995*

Leprechaun IV: Lost in Space, 1997*

Leprechaun V: In the Hood, 2000*

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003*

Leprechaun Origins, 2014*

Minions, 2015*

Mockingbird, 2013

Monster High: New Ghoul at School, 2010

Monster High: 13 Wishes, 2013

Monster High: Freaky Fusion, 2014

Monster High: Scaremester Collection, 2014

Monster High: Boo York, Book York, 2015

Monster High: Haunted, 2015

My Soul to Take, 2010

National Lampoon’s Animal House, 1978

The Natural, 1984*

A Perfect Getaway, 2009

Pitch Black, 2000

The Return, 2006

The River Wild, 1994

Rookie of the Year, 1993*

Saw, 2004*

Seven, 1995*

South Paw, 2015*

Spy, 2015

Stephanie, 2018

Taken, 2008

Taken 2, 2012

Taken 3, 2015

The Tale of Despereaux, 2008*

Tremors, 1990*

Tremors 2: Aftershocks, 1996

Tremors 3: Back to Perfection, 2001

Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, 2004

Tremors 5: Bloodlines, 2015

Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell, 2018

Unfriended: Dark Web, 2018*

Van Helsing, 2004*

The Veil, 2016

The Visit, 2015*

The Wedding Singer, 1998

X-Men: First Class, 2011

Zombieland, 2009*

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2022 – Champagne Stakes

Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

DP World Tour – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Round 3

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

IMSA MOTUL Petit Le Mans

LPGA Tour – Volunteers of America Classic – Round 3

Nitro Rallycross at Minneapolis – Qualifying / Battle Brackets

PGA TOUR – Sanderson Farms Championship – Round 3

Premier League – Arsenal v. Tottenham

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Brentford*

Premier League – Crystal Place v. Chelsea*

Premier League – Fulham v. Newcastle*

Premier League – Liverpool v. Brighton*

Premier League – Southampton v. Everton*

Premier League – West Ham v. Wolves

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Worcester Warriors*

Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Bath Rugby*

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Exeter Chiefs*

Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Leicester Tigers*

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

Streaming October 2

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Buffy The Vampire Slayer, 1992

DP World Tour – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Final Round

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

Halloween In Hollywood, 2022 (NBC)

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

IMSA MOTUL Petit Le Mans

LPGA Tour – Volunteers of America Classic – Final Round

Nitro Rallycross at Minneapolis – Heats / Semis / Final

One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR – Sanderson Farms Championship – Final Round

Premier League – Leeds United v. Aston Villa

Premier League – Man City v. Man United*

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Northampton Saints*

Sunday Night Football – Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final ( Peacock Original)*

Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Streaming October 3

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Chateau DIY, Season 8*

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode ( Peacock Original)*

Model America, Limited Series, New Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Premier League – Leicester City v. Nottingham Forest*

¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Shift, Season 1

Symone, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming October 4

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode ( Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming October 5

Abominable, Season 1

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode ( Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Prince Andrew: Banished, Limited Series ( Peacock Original)*

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Young Rock, Season 1

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming October 6

2022 IRONMAN World Championship – Kona (Women)

A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episodes 1-3 ( Peacock Original)*

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*



The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode ( Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – Shriners Children’s Open – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 7 ( Peacock Original)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming October 7

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 3, Episode 2 ( Peacock Original)*

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Meet the Press Reports, Season 5, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode ( Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR Champions – Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Round 1

PGA TOUR – Shriners Children’s Open – Round 2

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Exeter Chiefs

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming October 8

2022 IRONMAN World Championship – Kona (Men)

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Charlotte

Notre Dame Football vs. BYU

PGA TOUR Champions – Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Round 2

PGA TOUR – Shriners Children’s Open – Round 3

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Leicester City*

Premier League – Brighton v. Tottenham

Premier League – Chelsea v. Wolves*

Premier League – Man City v. Southampton*

Premier League – Newcastle v. Brentford

Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Gloucester Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Sale Sharks

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors vs. Harlequins

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

WWE Extreme Rules*

WWE Extreme Rules (Spanish)*

Streaming October 9

2022 Chicago Marathon

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Paris-Tours Cycling

PGA TOUR Champions – Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Final Round

PGA TOUR – Shriners Children’s Open – Final Round

Premier League – Arenal v. Liverpool

Premier League – Crystal Place v. Leeds United

Premier League – Everton v. Man United

Premier League – Westham v. Fulham*

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Saracens*

Premiership Rugby – Wasps vs. Northampton Saints*

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

Sunday Night Football – Bengals vs. Ravens

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final ( Peacock Original)*

Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Streaming October 10

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)

La Fan, Season 1

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode ( Peacock Original)*

Model America, Limited Series, New Episode (MSNBC)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Aston Villa

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming October 11

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Mastermind of Murder, Season 1 & 2 (Oxygen)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode ( Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming October 12

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

I Love You, You Hate Me, Limited Series ( Peacock Original)*

La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode ( Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Round 1

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming October 13

A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episode 4, ( Peacock Original)*

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

For a Good Time, 2012

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Mathis Family Matters, Season 1 (E!)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode ( Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Round 2

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

ScreenShare, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 8 ( Peacock Original)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming October 14

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Halloween Ends, 2022*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

Meet the Press Reports, Season 5, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode ( Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Northern Michigan*

PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Round 3

Premier League – Brentford v. Brighton

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. London Irish

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming October 15

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Caillou: The Bravest Wolf Boy, 2022 ( Peacock Original)*

Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Don’t Breathe, 2016*

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Las Vegas

Notre Dame Football vs. Stanford

PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Final Round

Premier League – PL Mornings – Fan Fest

Premier League – Fulham v. Bournemouth*

Premier League – Leicester City v. Crystal Place

Premier League – Wolves v. Nottingham Forest

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Wasps*

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Bristol Bears*

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Newcastle Falcons*

Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Bath Rugby*

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Streaming October 16

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Northern Michigan*

One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Chelsea*

Premier League – Leeds United v. Arsenal*

Premier League – Liverpool v. Man City

Premier League – Man United v. Newcastle

Premier League – PL Mornings – Fan Fest

Premier League – Southampton v. West Ham*

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Leicester Tigers*

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

Sunday Night Football – Cowboys vs. Eagles

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final ( Peacock Original)*

Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Streaming October 17

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Chasing Gold: Paris 2022, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode ( Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming October 18

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode ( Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Premier League – Brighton v. Nottingham

Premier League – Crystal Place v. Wolves*

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming October 19

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Los Relojes Del Diablo, Season 1

LPGA Tour – BMW Ladies Championship – Round 1

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode ( Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Southampton*

Premier League – Brentford v. Chelsea

Premier League – Liverpool v. West Ham*

Premier League – Man United v. Tottenham*

Premier League – Newcastle v. Everton*

The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks, 2022 ( Peacock Original)*

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming October 20

A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episode 5, ( Peacock Original)*

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

LPGA Tour – BMW Ladies Championship – Round 2

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode ( Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

One of Us is Lying, Season 2, Episodes 1-8 ( Peacock Original)*

PGA TOUR – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina – Round 1

Premier League – Fulham v. Aston Villa

Premier League – Leicester City v. Leeds United*

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 9 ( Peacock Original)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming October 21

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

LPGA Tour – BMW Ladies Championship – Round 3

Meet the Press Reports, Season 5, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode ( Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Notre Dame Hockey vs. West Michigan*

PGA TOUR – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina – Round 2

Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Gloucester Rugby*

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Skate America – Pairs Short

Skate America – Men’s Short

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming October 22

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Notre Dame Football vs. UNLV

PGA TOUR – Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Round 1

PGA TOUR – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina – Round 3

Premier League – Everton v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Man City v. Brighton*

Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Liverpool

Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Northampton Saints*

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Worcester Warriors*

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Saracens*

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Skate America – Rhythm Dance

Skate America – Women’s Short

Skate America – Pairs Free

Skate America – Men’s Free

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022*

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 (Spanish)*

Streaming October 23

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

LPGA Tour – BMW Ladies Championship – Final Round

One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina – Final Round

PGA TOUR – Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Round 2

PGA TOUR – Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Final Round

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Brentford*

Premier League – Chelsea v. Man United

Premier League – Leeds United v. Fulham

Premier League – Tottenham v. Newcastle

Premier League – Southampton v. Arsenal*

Premier League – Wolves v. Leicester City

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Wasps*

Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Harlequins*

Skate America – Free Dance

Skate America – Women’s Free

Sunday Night Football – Steelers vs. Dolphins

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final ( Peacock Original)*

Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Streaming October 24

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Life in the Fast Lane, Season 1 (USA)

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode ( Peacock Original)*

Mid-Century, 2022*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Premier League – West Ham v. Bournemouth

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Symone, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming October 25

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode ( Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Once Upon a Time in Londongrad, 2022

Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)

Symone, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming October 26

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Cruzando Limites, Season 2

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode ( Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Parientas A La Fuerza, Season 1

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming October 27

A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episode 6, ( Peacock Original)*

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode ( Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

PGA TOUR – Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Round 1

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)

ScreenShare, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 10 ( Peacock Original)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming October 28

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Katie Phang Show, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode ( Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan State*

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Exeter Chiefs*

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Short Track – World Cup Short Track: Montreal: Day 1

Skate Canada – Men’s Short*

Skate Canada – Pairs Short*

Skate Canada – Rhythm Dance*

Skate Canada – Women’s Short*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Streaming October 29

All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episodes (NBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Martinsville

Nitro Rallycross – Los Angeles – Qualifying / Battle Brackets

Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan State*

PGA TOUR – Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Round 3

Premier League – Bournemouth v. Tottenham*

Premier League – Brentford v. Wolves*

Premier League – Brighton v. Chelsea

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Southampton

Premier League – Fulham v. Everton

Premier League – Leicester City v. Man City

Premier League – Newcastle v. Aston Villa

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. London Irish*

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Bristol Bears*

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors vs. Bath Rugby*

The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Short Track – World Cup Short Track: Montreal: Day 2

Skate Canada – Free Dance*

Skate Canada – Men’s Free*

Skate Canada – Pairs Free*

Skate Canada – Women’s Free*

Streaming October 30

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Brian and Charles, 2022*

The Carmichael Show, Season 1-3

Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*

Jurassic World, 2015*

Nitro Rallycross – Los Angeles – Heats / Semis / Final*

One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

PGA TOUR – Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Final Round

Premier League – Arsenal v. Nottingham Forest

Premier League – Liverpool v. Leeds United

Premier League – Man United v. West Ham

Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Sale Sharks*

Premiership Rugby – Wasps vs. Newcastle Falcons*

Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)

Short Track – World Cup Short Track: Montreal: Day 2

Sunday Night Football – Packers vs. Bills

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final ( Peacock Original)*

Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Streaming October 31

Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)

The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode ( Peacock Original)*

Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)

Silvana Sin Lana, Season 1

Symone, New Episode ( Peacock Exclusive)*

Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)

That’s everything coming to Peacock through the month of October 2022. We’ll be back next month with all of the latest movies and shows.