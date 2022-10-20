New on Peacock: Every movie and TV show (November 2022)

If you’re looking for everything new on Peacock this month, you’ve come to the right place. NBCUniversal’s streaming service has its fair share of original movies and TV shows, but it’s also one of the best streamers for live sports, licensed movies, and NBC and MSNBC shows. There’s always something worth watching any day of the week.
Some of the highlights coming to Peacock in November include original series such as Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, The Calling, Leopard Skin, and Irreverent. There are also some great movies coming to the streaming service, like Jordan Peele’s Nope.
You can watch some shows on Peacock for free or sign up for Premium right here.
New on Peacock in November 2022
Streaming November 1
- 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas, 2021
- 8 Mile, 2002
- The Adjustment Bureau, 2011
- Admission, 2013
- Along Came Polly, 2004
- American Gangster, 2007
- Balto, 1995
- Barbie & Her Sisters in The Great Puppy Adventure, 2015
- Barbie in a Christmas Carol, 2008
- Barbie in a Mermaid Tale, 2010
- Barbie in a Mermaid Tale 2, 2012
- Barbie in the Pink Shoes, 2013
- Barbie: The Pearl Princess, 2014
- Barbie: A Perfect Christmas, 2011
- Battleship, 2012
- Beethoven, 1992
- Beethoven’s 2nd, 1993
- Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure, 2011
- The Big Lebowski, 1998
- Blankman, 1994* (* = is exclusive to Peacock)
- Blippi’s Snowflake Scavenger Hunt, 2022*
- Blue Streak, 1999*
- The Bone Collector, 1999
- The Boss, 2016*
- Bridesmaids, 2011
- Bruce Almighty, 2003*
- Cape Fear, 1991
- Casino, 1995
- Death Becomes Her, 1992
- Death Race, 2008
- The Deer Hunter, 1979
- Despicable Me, 2010*
- Despicable Me 2, 2013*
- The Dilemma, 2011
- Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat, 2003*
- Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical, 2020
- Easy A, 2010*
- Evan Almighty, 2007
- The Express, 2008
- The Family Man, 2000*
- Fletch, 1985
- Fletch Lives, 1989
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008
- Greenberg, 2010
- Gremlins, 1984
- Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990
- Harry and the Hendersons, 1987
- How Murray Saved Christmas, 2014*
- Howard the Duck, 1986
- The Huntsman: Winter’s War, 2016*
- It’s Complicated, 2009
- Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008*
- Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, 2012*
- Just Friends, 2005*
- King Kong, 2005*
- The Last of the Mohicans, 1992
- The Legend of Frosty the Snowman, 2005*
- Liar, Liar, 1997
- Meet the Parents, 2000*
- Meet the Fockers, 2004*
- Little Fockers, 2010*
- Love Actually, 2003*
- Lucy, 2014*
- Madea’s Big Happy Family, 2011
- Major Payne, 1995
- Mamma Mia!, 2008
- Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas is You, 2017
- Midway, 2019*
- Monsters vs. Aliens, 2009
- Mr. Bean’s Holiday, 2007
- Mystery Men, 1999
- Nanny McPhee, 2006
- Nanny McPhee Returns, 2010
- One True Thing, 1998
- Out of Africa, 1985
- Pixels, 2015*
- Pride and Prejudice, 2005
- Prime, 2005
- Reality Bites, 1994
- The Replacements, 2000*
- Ride Along 2, 2016*
- Role Models, 2008
- Saving Santa, 2013*
- Scarface, 1983
- Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, 2012
- Selena, 1997
- Taken 2, 2012*
- The Spy Who Dumped Me, 2018*
- This is 40, 2012*
- Tower Heist, 2011
- Two Can Play That Game, 2001*
- Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, 2017*
- Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005*
- The Waltons: Homecoming, 2021*
- Wanderlust, 2012
- Warcraft, 2016*
- The Wedding Date, 2005
- Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins, 2008
- Whiplash, 2014*
- Woody Woodpecker, 2018
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Snake in the Grass, Season 1 (USA)
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- World Gymnastics Championships (Women)*
Streaming November 2
- Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
- La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic – Round 1
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- World Gymnastics Championships (Men)*
Streaming November 3
- A Friend of the Family, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*
- The Capture, Season 2, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)*
- Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
- LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic – Round 2
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- PGA TOUR – World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba – Round 1
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming November 4
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Men’s Short*
- ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track – Salt Lake City: Day 1*
- Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
- LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic – Round 3
- PGA TOUR – Champions TimberTech Championship – Round 1
- PGA TOUR – World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba – Round 2
- Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Exeter Chiefs*
- Race for the Championship, Season 1, New Episode (USA)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
- Women’s Rugby World Cup – Semifinal 1
- World Gymnastics Championships – Men’s All-Around*
Streaming November 5
- Breeders’ Cup Classic Horse Racing – Keeneland
- Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Free Dance*
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Men’s Freestyle*
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Pairs Freestyle*
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Pairs Short*
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Rhythm Short*
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Women’s Short*
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Internationaux de France – Women’s Freestyle*
- ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track – Salt Lake City: Day 2*
- Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- LPGA Tour – TOTO Japan Classic – Final Round
- Notre Dame Football vs. Clemson
- PGA TOUR – Champions TimberTech Championship – Round 2
- PGA TOUR – World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba – Round 3
- Premier League – Everton v. Leicester City
- Premier League – Man City v. Fulham
- Premier League – Leeds United v. Bournemouth
- Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Brentford*
- Premier League – Wolves v. Brighton*
- Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Saracens*
- Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Wasps*
- Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Bath Rugby*
- Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Gloucester Rugby*
- Women’s Rugby World Cup – Semifinal 2*
- World Gymnastics Championships – Apparatus*
- WWE Crown Jewel*
- Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Streaming November 6
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
- ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track – Salt Lake City: Day 3*
- NASCAR Cup Series Race – Phoenix
- PGA TOUR – Champions TimberTech Championship – Final Round
- PGA TOUR – World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba – Final Round
- Premier League – Aston Villa v. Man United*
- Premier League – Chelsea v. Arsenal
- Premier League – Southampton v. Newcastle*
- Premier League – Tottenham v. Liverpool (English & Spanish)*
- Premier League – West Ham v. Crystal Palace
- Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
- Sunday Night Football – Titans vs. Chiefs
- Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*
- World Gymnastics Championships – Apparatus*
Streaming November 7
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)
- Election Coverage (MSNBC)
- Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
- Married to Medicine, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Secret Life of Pets, 2016*
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming November 8
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Election Coverage (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Eastern Sectional Singles & U.S. Ice Dance Final
- US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Midwestern Sectional Singles & U.S. Pairs Final
- US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Pacific Coast Sectional Singles Final
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming November 9
- Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Messi, 2014
- US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Eastern Sectional Singles & U.S. Ice Dance Final
- US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Midwestern Sectional Singles & U.S. Pairs Final
- US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Pacific Coast Sectional Singles Final
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming November 10
- A Friend of the Family, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)* 4K UHD
- The Calling, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*
- Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
- ISU Short Track World Cup: Four Continents – Day 1*
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- PGA TOUR – Cadence Bank Houston Open – Round 1
- PGA TOUR Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Round 1
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming November 11
- The Calling, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*
- Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
- ISU Short Track World Cup: Four Continents – Day 1*
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, 2022* 4K UHD
- PGA TOUR – Cadence Bank Houston Open – Round 1
- PGA TOUR Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Round 1
- Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Leicester Tigers
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming November 12
- Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – England – Skate England – Men’s Free*
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – England – Skate England – Rhythm Dance*
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – England – Skate England – Women’s Short*
- ISU Short Track World Cup: Four Continents – Day 3*
- ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup: Stavanger – Day 2*
- Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Nitro Rallycross – Phoenix – Qualifying / Battle Brackets
- Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan*
- PGA TOUR Cadance Bank Houston Open – Round 3
- PGA TOUR Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Round 3
- Premier League – Bournemouth v. Everton*
- Premier League – Liverpool v. Southampton
- Premier League – Man City v. Brentford
- Premier League – Newcastle v. Chelsea
- Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Crystal Palace*
- Premier League – Tottenham v. Leeds United (English & Spanish)*
- Premier League – West Ham v. Leicester City*
- Premier League – Wolves v. Arsenal
- Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. London Irish*
- Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Newcastle Falcons*
- US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Eastern Sectional Singles & U.S. Ice Dance Final
- US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Pacific Coast Sectional Singles Final
- Women’s NCAA Basketball – Shamrock Classic: Notre Dame vs. Cal
- Women’s Rugby World Cup – Finals
- Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Streaming November 13
- Caillou: The Silver Knight, 2022 (Peacock Original)*
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – England – Skate England – Free Dance*
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – England – Skate England – Women’s Free*
- ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup: Stavanger – Day 3*
- Nitro Rallycross – Phoenix – Heats / Semis / Final
- PGA TOUR Cadence Bank Houston Open – Final Round
- PGA TOUR Champions – Charles Schwab Cup Championship – Final Round
- Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Northampton Saints*
- Premiership Rugby – Wasps vs. Harlequins*
- Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
- Sunday Night Football – Chargers vs. 49ers
- Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*
- The Turning Point, Documentary Series (MSNBC)
- US Sectional Singles Figure Skating – Pacific Coast Sectional Singles Final
Streaming November 14
- Celebrity Game Face, Season 3 (E!)
- Chasing Gold: Paris 2024 (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)
- Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming November 15
- Black Widow Murders, Season 1 (Oxygen)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Once Upon a Time in Londongrad, Season 1*
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming November 16
- Acoso, Season 1
- Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Suffragette, 2015
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming November 17
- Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- DP World Tour Championship – Round 1
- Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 4
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix Japan – Pairs Short*
- Leopard Skin, Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*
- LPGA CME Group Tour Championship – Round 1
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- PGA TOUR – The RSM Classic – Round 1
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming November 18
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- DP World Tour Championship – Round 2
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix Japan – Women’s Short, Rhythm Dance, Men’s Short**
- ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup: Heerenveen – Day 1*
- Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
- LPGA CME Group Tour Championship – Round 2
- Nope, 2022* 4K UHD
- PGA TOUR – The RSM Classic – Round 2
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming November 19
- Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
- DP World Tour Championship – Round 3
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Grand Prix Japan – Free Dance, Men’s Free, Women’s Free
- ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup: Heerenveen – Day 2*
- Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- LPGA CME Group Tour Championship – Round 3
- Messi, 2014
- PGA TOUR – The RSM Classic – Round 3
- Young Rock, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Streaming November 20
- Booksmart, 2019
- DP World Tour Championship – Final Round
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Qatar vs. Ecuador
- ISU Short Track World Cup Short Track Cup: Heerenveen – Day 3*
- Notre Dame Football vs. Boston College
- PGA TOUR – The RSM Classic – Final Round
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
- Sunday Night Football – Bengals vs. Steelers
- Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*
- The Turning Point, Documentary Series (MSNBC)
Streaming November 21
- Celebrity Beef with Joe Mchale, Season 1 (E!)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)
- El Final Del Paraíso, Season 1
- Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – England vs. Iran
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Senegal vs. Netherlands
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – United States of America vs. Europe
- Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Madres: Amore Y Vida, Seasons 1-4
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Pulsaciones, Season 1
- Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Snake in the Grass, Season 1 (USA)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming November 22
- 911 Crisis Center, Season 2 (Oxygen)
- Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Demark vs. Tunisia
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – France vs. Australia
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Mexico vs. Polland
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming November 23
- Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 4, New Episode (Litton)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Belgium vs. Canada
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Germany vs. Japan
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Morocco vs. Croatia
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Spain vs. Costa Rica
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)* 4K UHD
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming November 24
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Brazil vs. Serbia
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Portugal vs. Ghana
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Switzerland vs. Cameroon
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Uruguay vs. South Korea
- Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022, NBC
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- National Dog Show 2022, NBC
- Thanksgiving Night NFL Game – Patriots vs. Vikings
Streaming November 25
- Croods: Family Tree, Season 5
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – England vs. United States of America
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Europe vs. Iran
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Netherlands vs. Ecuador
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Qatar vs. Senegal
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Men’s Short*
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Pairs Short*
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Women’s Short*
- Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Gloucester Rugby*
- Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Exeter Chiefs*
Streaming November 26
- Bayou Classic – Southern University vs. Grambling State University
- Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo) ‘
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Argentina vs. Mexico
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – France vs. Denmark
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Poland vs. Saudi Arabia
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Tunisia vs. Australia
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Pairs Free*
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Rhythm Dance*
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Women’s Free*
- Premiership Rugby – Sarcens vs. Wasps*
- WWE Survivor Series: WarGames (English & Spanish)*
Streaming November 27
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Belgium vs. Morocco
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Croatia vs. Canada
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Japan vs. Costa Rica
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Spain vs. Germany
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Free Dance*
- Grand Prix Figure Skating – Finland 2022 – Men’s Free*
- Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. London Irish*
- Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Bristol Bears*
- Sunday Night Football – Packers vs. Eagles
- Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*
Streaming November 28
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Family Karma, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Brazil vs. Switzerland
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Cameroon vs. Serbia
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Portugal vs. Uruguay
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – South Korea vs. Ghana
- Love Without Borders, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming November 29
- Below Deck, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Ecuador vs. Senegal
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Europe vs. England
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Iran vs. United States of America
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Netherlands vs. Qatar
- Homicide for the Holidays, Season 5 (Oxygen)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming November 30
- Below Deck Adventure, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- DP World Tour – Australian Open
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Australia vs. Denmark
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Poland vs. Argentina
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico
- FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ (in Spanish) – Tunisia vs. France
- Irreverent, Season 1, Episodes 1-10 (Peacock Original)*
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Keep scrolling for all of the new releases on Peacock from last month.
New on Peacock in October 2022
Streaming October 1
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 2005* (* = is exclusive to Peacock)
- Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012
- Air Force One, 1997*
- Apollo 13, 1995
- Arachnophobia, 1990
- Back to the Future, 1985*
- Back to the Future II, 1989*
- Back to the Future III, 1990*
- The Best Man, 1999*
- Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos, 2022
- Blippi’s Special Delivery, 2022
- Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween, 2022
- Bombshell, 2019*
- The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007
- The Bourne Legacy, 2012
- Child’s Play 2, 1990*
- Child’s Play 3, 1991*
- Bride of Chucky, 1998*
- Seed of Chucky, 2004*
- Curse of Chucky, 2013*
- Cult of Chucky, 2017*
- Casper’s Haunted Christmas, 2000
- Cesar Chavez, 2014*
- The Chronicles of Riddick, 2004
- Cirque Du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant, 2009
- Clown, 2016*
- The Constant Gardener, 2005
- Curve, 2015
- Dante’s Peak, 1997
- Dead Silence, 2007*
- Definitely, Maybe, 2008*
- Delirium, 2018
- The Devil Wears Prada, 2006
- Duplicity, 2009
- E.T., The Extra-Terrestrial, 1982*
- Fantastic Four, 2015
- Galaxy Quest, 1999*
- Gallowwalkers, 2012*
- Ghost Rider, 2007*
- The Godfather, 1972
- The Godfather Part II, 1974
- The Godfather Part III, 1990
- Hall Pass, 2011*
- The Hills Have Eyes 2, 2007
- Hitman, 2007
- How to Train Your Dragon, 2014*
- Insidious, 2010*
- Insidious: Chapter 3, 2015*
- Jumanji, 1995*
- Knock Knock, 2015*
- Krampus, 2015*
- Last Witch Hunter, 2015*
- Leatherface, 2017*
- Leprechaun, 1993*
- Leprechaun II, 1994*
- Leprechaun III, 1995*
- Leprechaun IV: Lost in Space, 1997*
- Leprechaun V: In the Hood, 2000*
- Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003*
- Leprechaun Origins, 2014*
- Minions, 2015*
- Mockingbird, 2013
- Monster High: New Ghoul at School, 2010
- Monster High: 13 Wishes, 2013
- Monster High: Freaky Fusion, 2014
- Monster High: Scaremester Collection, 2014
- Monster High: Boo York, Book York, 2015
- Monster High: Haunted, 2015
- My Soul to Take, 2010
- National Lampoon’s Animal House, 1978
- The Natural, 1984*
- A Perfect Getaway, 2009
- Pitch Black, 2000
- The Return, 2006
- The River Wild, 1994
- Rookie of the Year, 1993*
- Saw, 2004*
- Seven, 1995*
- South Paw, 2015*
- Spy, 2015
- Stephanie, 2018
- Taken, 2008
- Taken 2, 2012
- Taken 3, 2015
- The Tale of Despereaux, 2008*
- Tremors, 1990*
- Tremors 2: Aftershocks, 1996
- Tremors 3: Back to Perfection, 2001
- Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, 2004
- Tremors 5: Bloodlines, 2015
- Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell, 2018
- Unfriended: Dark Web, 2018*
- Van Helsing, 2004*
- The Veil, 2016
- The Visit, 2015*
- The Wedding Singer, 1998
- X-Men: First Class, 2011
- Zombieland, 2009*
- Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2022 – Champagne Stakes
- Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
- DP World Tour – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Round 3
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- IMSA MOTUL Petit Le Mans
- LPGA Tour – Volunteers of America Classic – Round 3
- Nitro Rallycross at Minneapolis – Qualifying / Battle Brackets
- PGA TOUR – Sanderson Farms Championship – Round 3
- Premier League – Arsenal v. Tottenham
- Premier League – Bournemouth v. Brentford*
- Premier League – Crystal Place v. Chelsea*
- Premier League – Fulham v. Newcastle*
- Premier League – Liverpool v. Brighton*
- Premier League – Southampton v. Everton*
- Premier League – West Ham v. Wolves
- Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Worcester Warriors*
- Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Bath Rugby*
- Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Exeter Chiefs*
- Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Leicester Tigers*
- Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
Streaming October 2
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer, 1992
- DP World Tour – Alfred Dunhill Links Championship – Final Round
- Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
- Halloween In Hollywood, 2022 (NBC)
- Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- IMSA MOTUL Petit Le Mans
- LPGA Tour – Volunteers of America Classic – Final Round
- Nitro Rallycross at Minneapolis – Heats / Semis / Final
- One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- PGA TOUR – Sanderson Farms Championship – Final Round
- Premier League – Leeds United v. Aston Villa
- Premier League – Man City v. Man United*
- Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Northampton Saints*
- Sunday Night Football – Chiefs vs. Buccaneers
- Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*
- Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Streaming October 3
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Chateau DIY, Season 8*
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Model America, Limited Series, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Premier League – Leicester City v. Nottingham Forest*
- ¿Qué Dicen los Famosos?, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Shift, Season 1
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming October 4
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming October 5
- Abominable, Season 1
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Prince Andrew: Banished, Limited Series (Peacock Original)*
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Young Rock, Season 1
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming October 6
- 2022 IRONMAN World Championship – Kona (Women)
- A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)*
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- PGA TOUR – Shriners Children’s Open – Round 1
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming October 7
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 3, Episode 2 (Peacock Original)*
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
- Meet the Press Reports, Season 5, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- PGA TOUR Champions – Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Round 1
- PGA TOUR – Shriners Children’s Open – Round 2
- Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Exeter Chiefs
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming October 8
- 2022 IRONMAN World Championship – Kona (Men)
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Charlotte
- Notre Dame Football vs. BYU
- PGA TOUR Champions – Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Round 2
- PGA TOUR – Shriners Children’s Open – Round 3
- Premier League – Bournemouth v. Leicester City*
- Premier League – Brighton v. Tottenham
- Premier League – Chelsea v. Wolves*
- Premier League – Man City v. Southampton*
- Premier League – Newcastle v. Brentford
- Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Gloucester Rugby
- Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Sale Sharks
- Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors vs. Harlequins
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- WWE Extreme Rules*
- WWE Extreme Rules (Spanish)*
Streaming October 9
- 2022 Chicago Marathon
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
- Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Paris-Tours Cycling
- PGA TOUR Champions – Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS – Final Round
- PGA TOUR – Shriners Children’s Open – Final Round
- Premier League – Arenal v. Liverpool
- Premier League – Crystal Place v. Leeds United
- Premier League – Everton v. Man United
- Premier League – Westham v. Fulham*
- Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons vs. Saracens*
- Premiership Rugby – Wasps vs. Northampton Saints*
- Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
- Sunday Night Football – Bengals vs. Ravens
- Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*
- Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Streaming October 10
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, New Episodes (Telemundo)
- La Fan, Season 1
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Model America, Limited Series, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Aston Villa
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming October 11
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Mastermind of Murder, Season 1 & 2 (Oxygen)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming October 12
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- I Love You, You Hate Me, Limited Series (Peacock Original)*
- La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Round 1
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming October 13
- A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episode 4, (Peacock Original)*
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- For a Good Time, 2012
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Mathis Family Matters, Season 1 (E!)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Round 2
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 12, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming October 14
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Halloween Ends, 2022*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
- Meet the Press Reports, Season 5, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Notre Dame Hockey vs. Northern Michigan*
- PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Round 3
- Premier League – Brentford v. Brighton
- Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. London Irish
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Southern Charm, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming October 15
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Caillou: The Bravest Wolf Boy, 2022 (Peacock Original)*
- Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Don’t Breathe, 2016*
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Las Vegas
- Notre Dame Football vs. Stanford
- PGA TOUR – The ZOZO Championship – Final Round
- Premier League – PL Mornings – Fan Fest
- Premier League – Fulham v. Bournemouth*
- Premier League – Leicester City v. Crystal Place
- Premier League – Wolves v. Nottingham Forest
- Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Wasps*
- Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Bristol Bears*
- Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Newcastle Falcons*
- Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Bath Rugby*
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
Streaming October 16
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
- Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Notre Dame Hockey vs. Northern Michigan*
- One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Premier League – Aston Villa v. Chelsea*
- Premier League – Leeds United v. Arsenal*
- Premier League – Liverpool v. Man City
- Premier League – Man United v. Newcastle
- Premier League – PL Mornings – Fan Fest
- Premier League – Southampton v. West Ham*
- Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. Leicester Tigers*
- Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
- Sunday Night Football – Cowboys vs. Eagles
- Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*
- Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Streaming October 17
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Chasing Gold: Paris 2022, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming October 18
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Premier League – Brighton v. Nottingham
- Premier League – Crystal Place v. Wolves*
- Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming October 19
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Los Relojes Del Diablo, Season 1
- LPGA Tour – BMW Ladies Championship – Round 1
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Premier League – Bournemouth v. Southampton*
- Premier League – Brentford v. Chelsea
- Premier League – Liverpool v. West Ham*
- Premier League – Man United v. Tottenham*
- Premier League – Newcastle v. Everton*
- The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks, 2022 (Peacock Original)*
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Velshi: Banned Book Club, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming October 20
- A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episode 5, (Peacock Original)*
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Chicago Fire, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 8, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- LPGA Tour – BMW Ladies Championship – Round 2
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- One of Us is Lying, Season 2, Episodes 1-8 (Peacock Original)*
- PGA TOUR – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina – Round 1
- Premier League – Fulham v. Aston Villa
- Premier League – Leicester City v. Leeds United*
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 9 (Peacock Original)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming October 21
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- LPGA Tour – BMW Ladies Championship – Round 3
- Meet the Press Reports, Season 5, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Notre Dame Hockey vs. West Michigan*
- PGA TOUR – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina – Round 2
- Premiership Rugby – London Irish vs. Gloucester Rugby*
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Skate America – Pairs Short
- Skate America – Men’s Short
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming October 22
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Notre Dame Football vs. UNLV
- PGA TOUR – Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Round 1
- PGA TOUR – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina – Round 3
- Premier League – Everton v. Crystal Palace
- Premier League – Man City v. Brighton*
- Premier League – Nottingham Forest v. Liverpool
- Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby vs. Northampton Saints*
- Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears vs. Worcester Warriors*
- Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs vs. Saracens*
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Skate America – Rhythm Dance
- Skate America – Women’s Short
- Skate America – Pairs Free
- Skate America – Men’s Free
- WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022*
- WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 (Spanish)*
Streaming October 23
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
- Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- LPGA Tour – BMW Ladies Championship – Final Round
- One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- PGA TOUR – THE CJ CUP in South Carolina – Final Round
- PGA TOUR – Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Round 2
- PGA TOUR – Champions Dominion Energy Classic – Final Round
- Premier League – Aston Villa v. Brentford*
- Premier League – Chelsea v. Man United
- Premier League – Leeds United v. Fulham
- Premier League – Tottenham v. Newcastle
- Premier League – Southampton v. Arsenal*
- Premier League – Wolves v. Leicester City
- Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers vs. Wasps*
- Premiership Rugby – Sale Sharks vs. Harlequins*
- Skate America – Free Dance
- Skate America – Women’s Free
- Sunday Night Football – Steelers vs. Dolphins
- Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*
- Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Streaming October 24
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Life in the Fast Lane, Season 1 (USA)
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Mid-Century, 2022*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Premier League – West Ham v. Bournemouth
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming October 25
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Once Upon a Time in Londongrad, 2022
- Quantum Leap, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Real Girlfriends in Paris, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Snapped, Season 31, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming October 26
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Cruzando Limites, Season 2
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- La Brea, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- New Amsterdam, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Parientas A La Fuerza, Season 1
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Voice, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming October 27
- A Friend of the Family, Limited Series, Episode 6, (Peacock Original)*
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- PGA TOUR – Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Round 1
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 3, New Episode (Bravo)
- ScreenShare, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Vampire Academy, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming October 28
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Katie Phang Show, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Law & Order, Season 22, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 24, New Episode (NBC)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan State*
- Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Exeter Chiefs*
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Short Track – World Cup Short Track: Montreal: Day 1
- Skate Canada – Men’s Short*
- Skate Canada – Pairs Short*
- Skate Canada – Rhythm Dance*
- Skate Canada – Women’s Short*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
- Winter House, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
Streaming October 29
- All In with Chris Hayes, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- The Beat with Ari Melber, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Capital One College Bowl, Season 2, New Episodes (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)
- Deadline: White House, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- El Fuego Del Destino, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- NASCAR Xfinity Series Race – Martinsville
- Nitro Rallycross – Los Angeles – Qualifying / Battle Brackets
- Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan State*
- PGA TOUR – Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Round 3
- Premier League – Bournemouth v. Tottenham*
- Premier League – Brentford v. Wolves*
- Premier League – Brighton v. Chelsea
- Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Southampton
- Premier League – Fulham v. Everton
- Premier League – Leicester City v. Man City
- Premier League – Newcastle v. Aston Villa
- Premiership Rugby – Harlequins vs. London Irish*
- Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints vs. Bristol Bears*
- Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors vs. Bath Rugby*
- The ReidOut, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Short Track – World Cup Short Track: Montreal: Day 2
- Skate Canada – Free Dance*
- Skate Canada – Men’s Free*
- Skate Canada – Pairs Free*
- Skate Canada – Women’s Free*
Streaming October 30
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Brian and Charles, 2022*
- The Carmichael Show, Season 1-3
- Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dryer, Season 5, New Episode (NBC)
- Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry, Season 1, New Episode*
- Jurassic World, 2015*
- Nitro Rallycross – Los Angeles – Heats / Semis / Final*
- One Team: The Power of Sports, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- PGA TOUR – Butterfield Bermuda Championship – Final Round
- Premier League – Arsenal v. Nottingham Forest
- Premier League – Liverpool v. Leeds United
- Premier League – Man United v. West Ham
- Premiership Rugby – Saracens vs. Sale Sharks*
- Premiership Rugby – Wasps vs. Newcastle Falcons*
- Saturday Night Live, Season 48, New Episode (NBC)
- Short Track – World Cup Short Track: Montreal: Day 2
- Sunday Night Football – Packers vs. Bills
- Peacock Sunday Night Football Final (Peacock Original)*
- Wild Child, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
Streaming October 31
- Ayman, Previous Day’s Episode (MSNBC)
- Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 58, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 9, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Mehdi Hasan Show, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Morning Joe, New Episode (MSNBC)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 7, New Episode (Bravo)
- Silvana Sin Lana, Season 1
- Symone, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Watch What Happens Live, Season 19, New Episode (Bravo)
That’s everything coming to Peacock through the month of October 2022. We’ll be back next month with all of the latest movies and shows.