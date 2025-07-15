Perseids: How to watch one of 2025’s most spectacular meteor showers

One of the best meteor showers of 2025, the Perseids, is set to kick off this month, as the shower will reportedly be active from July 14 to September 1. Despite having such a long activity time, though, the meteor shower isn’t expected to peak until well into August — the night of August 12 to 13 to be exact.

While the peak will see upwards of 75-80 meteors per hour, that might not actually be the best time to see them. That’s because the Moon is expected to be 84% full at that time, which means it will be an exceptionally bright night sky. You’ll still be able to see the meteors, though, especially after 11 p.m. local time, when its peak begins.

However, many skywatchers recommend going outside and catching a look at the best meteor shower of 2025 before then. In fact, the best time to see the Perseids will likely be between July 21 and 27. That’s when the Moon phases will be moving toward the New Moon, which is darkest Moon of the month. Specifically, the Old Farmer’s Almanac says that on July 24, the New Moon will be in full effect, making it easier to see the bright meteors as they streak across the sky.

The Perseids are one of the best showers of the year simply because of how active and bright they are. We experience this shower when Earth passes through the debris trail left by Comet Swift-Tuttle. This is also the largest known object to repeatedly pass by Earth, and the debris trail it leaves behind moves at around 133,200 miles per hour through space. While the fragments are typically only the size of a grain of sand, they light up when entering Earth’s atmosphere.

While seen in all latitudes, the best meteor shower of 2025 will be most visible from the Northern Hemisphere. Despite being one of the best, it is far from the biggest meteor shower of the year. That isn’t expected to occur until December. However, in a few years, the Perseid meteor shower is expected to be even more astounding, as Space.com reports that the 2028 shower will evolve into a storm.