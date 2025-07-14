These were the 10 biggest streaming TV series during the first half of the year

We’re only halfway through 2025, and the streaming wars continue to deliver one clear winner: Viewers (you thought I was going to say Netflix). From international thrillers to addictive action dramas, audiences are showing up in a big way across platforms — because there’s been so much great content to dive into. According to new Nielsen data shared by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw in his Screentime newsletter, these were the 10 most-watched streaming TV series in the U.S. so far this year, measured by total minutes viewed:

Squid Game (Netflix) — 15.1 million minutes Reacher (Prime Video) — 13.3 million The Night Agent (Netflix) — 12.2 million Ginny & Georgia (Netflix) — 10.2 million Severance (Apple TV+) — 9.3 million 1923 (Paramount+) — 8.5 million The Pitt (Max) — 8.2 million The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) — 8.2 million You (Netflix) — 8.1 million Landman (Paramount+) — 7.8 million

So, what can we take away from this snapshot of the biggest TV series we’re all streaming at the moment? Here are a few key conclusions.

Netflix still reigns supreme

Four of the ten titles above are Netflix originals, with Squid Game claiming the top spot by a wide margin. It’s a reminder of how strong Netflix’s global pipeline remains, mixing buzzy new seasons with returning hits and international sensations. While other platforms have made gains, Netflix still dominates the conversation (and the eyeballs) where it counts.

Prestige TV series drive viewership

While the list features plenty of action-packed fare, the presence of shows like Severance and The Handmaid’s Tale proves that viewers are still drawn to character-driven, high-concept TV series, especially ones that spark cultural conversation. These aren’t quick binge-and-forget shows. They stick with you, and audiences seem to appreciate that based on the time spent watching.

Prime Video and Apple are gaining ground

Finally, Prime Video scored a massive hit with Reacher, which comes in second on the list. The series, starring Alan Ritchson, has quietly become one of the platform’s most reliable crowd-pleasers. Meanwhile, two Paramount+ series from Taylor Sheridan made their way into the top 10 (1923 and Landman), a testament to his unique grip on middle America and the enduring appeal of grounded, character-driven storytelling.

These are the TV series that have managed to top the charts for now, but streaming is obviously a fast-moving game. With plenty of new releases still ahead, don’t be surprised if this leaderboard gets shaken up all over again by the time 2025 has drawn to a close.