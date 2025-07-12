5 binge-worthy TV shows you’ll regret missing if you’re not already watching

A brilliant but unraveling chef, a twisted survival competition, plus a robot that would rather binge soap operas than protect humans. That’s all part of the mix of TV shows dominating the major streaming platforms right now, as revealed by Reelgood’s latest rankings of the biggest titles on Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV+, and more.

This week’s list includes standout titles like The Bear, Squid Game, and buzzy sci-fi dramedy Murderbot, proving once again that there’s no one way to make great television. Whether you’re chasing tension, adventure, or just something that’s totally unique and original, this week’s list has it all, and we’ll jump into what Reelgood’s newest data reveals below.

The newest Reelgood ranking, by the way, covers the seven-day period that ended on July 9, and it’s based on the streaming guide monitoring millions of viewing decisions each month across the biggest TV platforms in the US, from Apple TV+ to HBO Max, Peacock, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and Paramount+. Below, check out what Reelgood says are some of the streaming TV series making the most waves right now. How many of these top titles have you seen?

The top streaming TV shows this week

1. The Bear (Hulu). A hotshot fine dining chef who comes back home to Chicago to run his family’s floundering sandwich shop, only to find himself in over his head with grief, debt, and a crew that’s barely holding things together. What starts out as a show about kitchen chaos, however, evolves into a powerful piece of art about what living a creative life requires of someone — and the fragile ties that hold us all together.

2. Squid Game (Netflix). Given that this is the biggest Netflix show of all time, according to the streamer’s own data, I doubt anyone actually needs this candy-colored fever dream of a survival drama spelled out for them. In short, this three-season Korean drama is a story about the lengths to which people will go for a shot at winning a fortune. Even if it literally kills them.

3. Murderbot (Apple TV+). An android with attitude hacks its own programming, becomes self-aware, is cynical enough to give itself the nickname “Murderbot,” and rather than protect humans as it was designed to do the bot prefers to … watch TV soap operas. One of Apple TV+’s best new sci-fi series, which has built up enough of a following that Apple just renewed it for Season 2.

4. The Sandman (Netflix). Based on Neil Gaiman’s acclaimed comic, Netflix’s The Sandman is a fantasy series that follows Dream, one of the immortal, anthropomorphic beings known as the Endless, as he navigates the consequences of his imprisonment and seeks to restore his realm. An epic blend of mythology and horror.

5. Countdown (Prime Video). From Prime’s official summary, “When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum, portrayed by (Jensen) Ackles, is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions.”