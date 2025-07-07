These are the 10 most popular Apple TV+ shows right now

Following its launch in 2019, Apple TV+ took the slow and steady approach as far as building out its streaming library — a consequence of which is that it now boasts a curated lineup of prestige originals, rather than a Netflix-style smorgasbord of content that’s kind of all over the map.

In fact, as someone who’s been subscribed to the service since its launch, I’d go so far as to argue that it’s quietly built one of the most interesting TV libraries in the streaming game. While Netflix and Max chase scale, Apple has leaned into something different: High-concept originals that take creative risks. The result is a growing slate of shows that offers thoughtful storytelling as opposed to algorithm-driven slop.

The current Top 10 list of shows inside the Apple TV+ app is filled with buzzy newcomers and returning fan favorites — and is a good indicator of how the streamer caters to all sorts of tastes. Some of its shows are the product of big-name creators like Dennis Lehane and Bill Lawrence, while others are more recent breakouts that built a following through strong word-of-mouth.

Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett in “Smoke” on Apple TV+. Image source: Apple

The 10 biggest shows right now on Apple TV+

In terms of that Top 10 ranking, here’s what’s trending right now on Apple’s streaming service — starting with the new sports comedy starring Owen Wilson that’s at #1.

1. Stick – Owen Wilson stars as a washed-up golf pro stuck in a dead-end job who finds new purpose by mentoring a teenage golf prodigy.

2. Smoke – Dennis Lehane’s twisty crime thriller follows an arson investigator hiding a devastating secret as fires keep spreading. I personally found it to be a bit slow and not that exciting at first, but stick with the first two episodes — once the twist arrives, you’ll be locked in.

3. Murderbot – This smart and funny sci-fi series follows a rogue security droid that just wants to be left alone to watch garbage TV shows. Unfortunately, humans need to keep being saved.

4. Your Friends & Neighbors – A darkly comedic drama about suburban secrets and fractured relationships, starring Jon Hamm in basically a one-man version of The Bling Ring. He starts stealing from his neighbors after he loses his job in finance.

5. Ted Lasso – Everyone’s favorite optimistic soccer coach remains a comfort binge, mixing heart, humor that’s a bit cheesy at times, and real emotional depth. Formerly the biggest Apple TV+ show of all time, before Severance supplanted it.

6. The Buccaneers – A lavish period drama filled with scandal, ambition, and a fresh take on 19th-century women rewriting the rules of society. The show is adapted from Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel of the same name, about wealthy American girls who travel to England in search of husbands.

7. Severance – This mind-bending workplace thriller about memory and identity keeps earning new fans with its eerie world and haunting mystery. Employees who work at the show’s fictional and super-creepy Lumon Industries get their consciousness split in two, so that their outside, normal self won’t be aware of anything that goes on with their “innie” work self.

8. The Studio – A behind-the-scenes dramedy that satirizes the chaos of Hollywood, Seth Rogen stars as the mogul in charge of a fictional studio. If you love movies and the magic of Hollywood, don’t miss this one — it’s a basically one long industry roast, but anyone with even a minor appreciation of movies will almost certainly appreciate it.

9. Shrinking – Jason Segel and Harrison Ford shine in this funny, heartfelt look at therapy, grief, and what it means to move on. Segel plays a therapist who decides to throw out the traditional therapist rulebook and dish out raw, unfiltered truth to his patients.

10. Long Way Home – This travel docuseries follows Ewan McGregor and his longtime friend Charley Boorman as they ride through 17 European countries on vintage motorbikes.