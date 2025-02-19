Apple TV+ has officially crowned a new champion. According to the streamer, Severance has become the platform’s #1 series in history based on unique viewers from January 17 through February 17, 2025 — a milestone that cements the show’s status as a cultural phenomenon, proving that audiences can’t get enough of its eerie office dystopia and mind-bending twists.

Created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller, Severance premiered exactly three years ago this week and quickly became one of Apple TV+’s most critically acclaimed series. The psychological thriller follows employees at Lumon Industries who undergo a procedure that surgically separates their work and personal memories. With its gripping mystery, striking visuals, and unforgettable performances, the show has built a dedicated fanbase eagerly awaiting each new episode of its second and best season yet.

The arduous wait of nearly three years between seasons one and two only fueled excitement and helped the hardcore fanbase grow. And especially with Season 2, fans are spending the week between each new episode dissecting every clue and theory about what’s really going on at Lumon. Now, with the latest numbers confirming its dominance, it’s clear that Severance isn’t just a hit — it’s the Apple TV+ hit. And on a related note: The series reached #4 on Nielsen’s Top 10 Originals chart for the week of Jan. 13, which includes the first few days of the Season 2 debut’s streaming availability.

For a platform known for premium originals like Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, this is no small feat. But if there’s one thing Severance has taught us, it’s that some mysteries are worth the wait.