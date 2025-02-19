Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: Deadpool 3 John Wick 5 Spiderman 4 Watch Free Movies Ms Marvel Season 2 What Is That Movie? The Secret Society 2 Apple TV Plus
Home Entertainment TV Shows

Severance is now the most-watched Apple TV+ series ever

By
Published Feb 19th, 2025 6:09PM EST
Severance on Apple TV+
Image: Apple

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Apple TV+ has officially crowned a new champion. According to the streamer, Severance has become the platform’s #1 series in history based on unique viewers from January 17 through February 17, 2025 — a milestone that cements the show’s status as a cultural phenomenon, proving that audiences can’t get enough of its eerie office dystopia and mind-bending twists.

Created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller, Severance premiered exactly three years ago this week and quickly became one of Apple TV+’s most critically acclaimed series. The psychological thriller follows employees at Lumon Industries who undergo a procedure that surgically separates their work and personal memories. With its gripping mystery, striking visuals, and unforgettable performances, the show has built a dedicated fanbase eagerly awaiting each new episode of its second and best season yet.

The arduous wait of nearly three years between seasons one and two only fueled excitement and helped the hardcore fanbase grow. And especially with Season 2, fans are spending the week between each new episode dissecting every clue and theory about what’s really going on at Lumon. Now, with the latest numbers confirming its dominance, it’s clear that Severance isn’t just a hit — it’s the Apple TV+ hit. And on a related note: The series reached #4 on Nielsen’s Top 10 Originals chart for the week of Jan. 13, which includes the first few days of the Season 2 debut’s streaming availability.

For a platform known for premium originals like Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, this is no small feat. But if there’s one thing Severance has taught us, it’s that some mysteries are worth the wait.

Don’t Miss: Answering one of the most popular Severance questions: When does the hit Apple show take place?

This article talks about:

Andy Meek Trending News Editor

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

Andy Meek's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News