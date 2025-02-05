Ted Lasso fans, here’s the most specific rumor yet that the Apple TV+ series is returning soon

For months, Ted Lasso fans have been eagerly waiting for any concrete news about the future of the hit Apple TV+ series. That’s because rumors of one sort or another have been trickling out for several months now, all of which tease the same thing: The imminent return of Apple’s biggest and most beloved show to-date. And now, a new comment from cast member Moe Jeudy-Lamour has not only added more fuel to the speculation — this is arguably the most specific hint yet that the show is definitely coming back.

Jeudy-Lamour, who played AFC Richmond goalkeeper Thierry Zoreaux, recently spoke about the possibility of Ted Lasso returning. In an interview which you can watch right here, he admitted, “I haven’t heard anything,” before casually dropping this little nugget: “All I know is that they’ve signed for, I believe, three more seasons.”

Come again??

If true, this would certainly be the most specific hint yet that Ted Lasso isn’t done after all. The series wrapped up what was widely believed to be its final season back in 2023, with star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis, along with the creative team, emphasizing that Season 3 was the end of the story they originally set out to tell. However, persistent rumors have suggested that Apple TV+ is going to get more — whether in the form of a sequel season, spin-offs, or some other sort of continuation of AFC Richmond’s journey.

Speaking of those rumors, don’t forget that we got another one just last month. Nick Mohammed — aka, AFC Richmond assistant coach Nate Shelley — released a cryptic video via social media announcing that some of his Show Pony comedy tour dates needed to be rescheduled on account of “some filming I have not been able to shift for love of money.”

Continuing in the persona his Show Pony character Mr. Swallow, Mohammed explained: “I cannot say what that filming is. But it will be announced shortly.” (In the video, he doesn’t even try to hide the iconic yellow “Believe” sign from Ted Lasso.) “In the meantime, I would really appreciate if people just didn’t speculate as to what they think it might be. The last thing I want is for people to be going mad.”

For now, Apple TV+ has yet to officially confirm anything about Ted Lasso’s future. But with speculation continuing to swirl and Jeudy-Lamour’s latest remark adding another layer to the mystery, it’s clear that fans aren’t ready to say goodbye to AFC Richmond just yet.

Stay tuned — we here certainly remain convinced that Ted Lasso’s story isn’t over just yet.