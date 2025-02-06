Apple TV+ is getting its own version of ER, a harrowing medical drama set in a Berlin hospital

Fans of high-pressure medical dramas like ER, Apple TV+ is about to debut a new TV series just for you.

Medical dramas have long been a staple of television, captivating audiences with their mix of life-or-death stakes, fast-paced storytelling, and emotional character arcs. From ER and Grey’s Anatomy to more recent hits like New Amsterdam, these shows consistently draw dedicated viewership. And streaming platforms are taking notice, with Apple TV+ preparing to release the German-language Berlin ER on Feb. 26.

The show follows Dr. Parker (Haley Louise Jones), a talented but troubled young doctor seeking a fresh start in Berlin after facing personal and professional turmoil in Munich. Thrust into the chaotic environment of one of the city’s most overcrowded emergency rooms, she must navigate intense medical cases, demanding colleagues, and her own inner demons.

Apple’s new series also has at least two things going for it that make it worth checking out. One, it’s a non-English series, and if you’ve been an Apple TV+ subscriber for as long as I have, then you know that foreign language dramas tend to be among Apple’s absolute best (like Pachinko, Tehran, Drops of God, and La Maison, to name just a few). Another strength Berlin ER has going for it is the fact it was co-created by a former ER physician, Samuel Jefferson (as well as filmmaker Viktor Jakovleski), ensuring a level of realism and emotional depth.

It can sometimes feel like medical shows are by and large relationship dramas that just happen to take place inside a hospital. Apple, on the other hand, is giving viewers something of substance here — and its arrival is also just around the corner. The first two episodes will debut globally on February 26, with new episodes dropping weekly on Wednesdays through April 9.

Apple TV+ is betting on Berlin ER to appeal to global audiences, much like Max is doing with The Pitt, another recently premiered new medical drama that focuses on high-adrenaline emergency situations as opposed to soapy plotlines. A rule of thumb when it comes to Apple TV+, whenever you see a new global series like Berlin ER — just go ahead and take a chance on it. Nine times out of 10, you’re going to be satisfied no matter what.