Netflix Top 10: The most-watched shows in the world right now

Back when Netflix was still writing fat checks to tastemakers and big-name creators, the streamer was handing over gobs of money to showrunners like Shonda Rhimes and the Game of Thrones creators — thinking that, by locking them into output deals, the streaming version of the Midas touch would theoretically follow. Shondaland, for example, delivered massive hits in the form of Bridgerton and Inventing Anna. The #1 show on this week’s global Netflix Top 10 chart data, meanwhile, comes from another such creator and another such deal with the streaming giant.

In 2018, Netflix reached a $300 million development deal with Ryan Murphy, the hitmaker behind titles like Glee and American Horror Story. And after several of his subsequent Netflix projects more or less came and went, his latest (the rather awkwardly titled DAHMER: Monster — The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) is all anyone seems to be talking about at the moment.

That’s partly because this show is currently the biggest Netflix series in the world, based on the latest Netflix Top 10 data covering the 7-day period that ended on September 25.

Netflix Top 10 (September 19-25)

This series from Murphy — which revisits the crimes and victims of one of the most notorious and truly evil serial killers in US history — has garnered almost 200 million hours streamed on Netflix since its September 21 debut. To put that in perspective, that’s a better week one debut on the Netflix Top 10 chart than Stranger Things 4 Part 2 got, back in July (around 188 million hours viewed).

But it doesn’t stop there. This week, DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is also a Netflix Top 10 show in a staggering 92 countries around the world.

“Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer gruesomely took the lives of seventeen innocent victims,” Netflix’s synopsis explains. “DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a series that exposes these unconscionable crimes, centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.”

This is not to say, by the way, that the widespread amount of interest in the series translates to universal approval.

Can everyone please stop streaming the new Jeffery Dahmer documentary? The victims families have made it CLEAR they did not want this out, and netflix is profiting off of their trauma without consent — 🖤Courtney 🖤 (@taylorandcatz) September 26, 2022

Adds another critic of the series on Twitter: “The families have already said that the Netflix Dahmer series has retraumatized them, so I think we need to acknowledge that you watching it goes away beyond ‘I like true crime cause it’s informative.’ Admit that the trauma of others is entertainment for you and go.“

The biggest shows on Netflix around the world

In addition to Dahmer, meanwhile, here’s a look at the rest of the most-watched Netflix series on the streamer this week, globally.

