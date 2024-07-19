Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: May TV Shows Apple TV+ Feel Good Shows New on Netfilx Netflix Top 10 Best New Shows To Stream Good Netflix Series Spy Shows New on Disney+
Home Entertainment News

Netflix is getting more than a dozen new shows and movies next week – only one is a must-watch

By
Published Jul 19th, 2024 4:12PM EDT
Kleo on Netflix
Image: Netflix

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Next week is a lighter week for Netflix as far as new releases go, with only a little more than a dozen new series and movies to enjoy from the streaming giant. Moreover, most of the new releases are international titles like Elite Season 8 that I’m not sure will interest the vast majority of American Netflix subscribers — that is, outside of one giant exception that I can’t recommend highly enough, especially if you love stylish, taut-as-a-wire espionage dramas.

That title I’m referring to is the highly anticipated second season of Kleo, which hits Netflix on July 25. I’ve described it before as sort of like a cross between The Americans and Killing Eve, with a mix of drama and black comedy, and I’d even go so far as to say it’s the only must-watch Netflix title coming next week. But you don’t have to take my word for it:

“What a breath of fresh air!” raved Stephen King on X/Twitter back in 2022, after he checked out the first season. “Suspenseful and also very funny.” From The Guardian, Kleo is “an entertaining, highly stylised and cinematic adventure,” while Decider very astutely opines that the Netflix series “isn’t trying to be anything more than a fast-paced spy thriller.”

I’ve written more about the series here, but by way of a brief summation let me state one important thing right off the bat: Kleo, a Cold War-era drama about an ex-Stasi killer with a vendetta, is one of the few really good spy series available on Netflix.

East German spy Kleo Straub spent Season 1 mainly trying to figure out who or what was responsible for sending her to prison after a mission in which she killed a man inside a nightclub. By the end of the season, she’s figured out why she was arrested — but her problems have only multiplied.

In Season 2, Kleo is on the hunt for a red suitcase — the contents of which will play a role in the reunification of Germany as well as the post-Cold War reorganization of Germany and Europe, which is why Kleo is racing to find the suitcase before the KGB and CIA get their hands on it. The result is a six-episode season of spies and killers racing from Belgrade to Moscow, with Kleo once again dodging the predations of other spooks as the fast-paced story gets kicked up a notch.
Don’t Miss: Netflix Top 10: The most-watched series in the world right now

This article talks about:

Andy Meek Trending News Editor

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

Andy Meek's latest stories

More Entertainment

Latest News

\