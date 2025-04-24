5 movies worth watching before they leave Netflix in May 2025

There have been stretches where the movies leaving Netflix every month weren’t the ones you’d be rushing to stream, but sadly, this isn’t one of those stretches. Some fantastic movies have been leaving the streaming service in recent months, and that trend continues in May with the departure of a few of the best movies available on Netflix.

Best Netflix movies leaving in May 2025

You might know Richard Curtis as the director of legendary rom-coms like Notting Hill and Love Actually, but if you haven’t seen About Time, you’re missing out on one of his underrated gems. Domhnall Gleeson stars as the time-traveling young man named Tim who uses his odd powers to pursue a relationship with Mary, played by Rachel McAdams.

Across the Spider-Verse picks up a year after the first movie. Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is having trouble balancing his superhero duties with his education and his social life. He ends up reconnecting with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), only to draw the ire of a huge team of Spider-People who see him as a threat to the multiverse.

We don’t get nearly as many action comedies as we used to, which is why The Lost City needs to be on your watch list before it leaves. The film stars Sandra Bullock as romance novelist Loretta Sage and Channing Tatum as Alan Caprison, the cover model for her books. The two are on the run from Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), a crazed billionaire who wants her to find the ancient burial chamber described in one of Sage’s books.

After working together on Juno and Young Adult, director Jason Reitman and writer Diablo Cody teamed back up for 2018’s Tully, a comedy-drama about mother-of-three Marlo Moreau and her friendship with her night nanny, Tully, played by Mackenzie Davis.

With its sequel set to hit Prime Video on May 1, now is the perfect time to watch (or rewatch) A Simple Favor on Netflix. Based on the 2017 novel of the same name, A Simple Favor stars Anna Kendrick as vlogger Stephanie Smothers as she investigates the disappearance of her mysterious friend Emily Nelson (Blake Lively).

