The 35 best movies on Netflix right now (September 2022)

If you are looking for the best movies on Netflix to stream right now, then you have come to the right place. There are several thousand new titles on Netflix at all times, which can make deciding what to watch rather difficult. We’re here to help with a list of the 35 best movies on Netflix. We will continue to update this post throughout the year as new movies start streaming on Netflix and others get removed.

42 (2013)

Director : Brian Helgeland

: Brian Helgeland Cast : Chadwick Boseman, Harrison Ford, Nicole Beharie

: Chadwick Boseman, Harrison Ford, Nicole Beharie Running time: 128 minutes

Synopsis: “In 1946, Branch Rickey (Harrison Ford), legendary manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers, defies major league baseball’s notorious color barrier by signing Jackie Robinson (Chadwick Boseman) to the team. The heroic act puts both Rickey and Robinson in the firing line of the public, the press and other players. Facing open racism from all sides, Robinson demonstrates true courage and admirable restraint by not reacting in kind and lets his undeniable talent silence the critics for him.”

Watch now on Netflix

Blade Runner 2049 (2017)

Director : Denis Villeneuve

: Denis Villeneuve Cast : Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas

: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Ana de Armas Running time: 163 minutes

Synopsis: “Officer K (Ryan Gosling), a new blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. His discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former blade runner who’s been missing for 30 years.”

Watch now on Netflix

Boogie Nights (1997)

Director : Paul Thomas Anderson

: Paul Thomas Anderson Cast : Mark Walhberg, Julianne Moore, Burt Reynolds

: Mark Walhberg, Julianne Moore, Burt Reynolds Running time: 155 minutes

Synopsis: “In the San Fernando Valley in 1977, teenage busboy Eddie Adams (Mark Wahlberg) gets discovered by porn director Jack Horner (Burt Reynolds), who transforms him into adult-film sensation Dirk Diggler. Brought into a supportive circle of friends, including fellow actors Amber Waves (Julianne Moore), Rollergirl (Heather Graham) and Reed Rothchild (John C. Reilly), Dirk fulfills all his ambitions, but a toxic combination of drugs and egotism threatens to take him back down.”

Watch now on Netflix

Casino Royale (2006)

Director : Martin Campbell

: Martin Campbell Cast : Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Mads Mikkelsen

: Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Mads Mikkelsen Running time: 144 minutes

Synopsis: “After receiving a license to kill, British Secret Service agent James Bond (Daniel Craig) heads to Madagascar, where he uncovers a link to Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), a man who finances terrorist organizations. Learning that Le Chiffre plans to raise money in a high-stakes poker game, MI6 sends Bond to play against him, gambling that their newest “00” operative will topple the man’s organization.”

Watch now on Netflix

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Director : Steven Spielberg

: Steven Spielberg Cast : Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken

: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken Running time: 141 minutes

Synopsis: “Frank Abagnale, Jr. (Leonardo DiCaprio) worked as a doctor, a lawyer, and as a co-pilot for a major airline — all before his 18th birthday. A master of deception, he was also a brilliant forger, whose skill gave him his first real claim to fame: At the age of 17, Frank Abagnale, Jr. became the most successful bank robber in the history of the U.S. FBI Agent Carl Hanratty (Tom Hanks) makes it his prime mission to capture Frank and bring him to justice, but Frank is always one step ahead of him.”

Watch now on Netflix

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Director : Phil Lord & Christopher Miller

: Phil Lord & Christopher Miller Cast : Bill Hader, Anna Faris, James Caan

: Bill Hader, Anna Faris, James Caan Running time: 90 minutes

Synopsis: “When hard times hit Swallow Falls, its townspeople can only afford to eat sardines. Flint Lockwood, a failed inventor, thinks he has the answer to the town’s crisis. He builds a machine that converts water into food, and becomes a local hero when tasty treats fall from the sky like rain. But when the machine spins out of control and threatens to bury the whole world under giant mounds of food, Flint finds he may have bitten off more than he can chew.”

Watch now on Netflix

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Director : Peter Farrelly

: Peter Farrelly Cast : Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels, Lauren Holly

: Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels, Lauren Holly Running time: 106 minutes

Synopsis: “Imbecilic best friends Lloyd Christmas (Jim Carrey) and Harry Dunne (Jeff Daniels) stumble across a suitcase full of money left behind in Harry’s car by Mary Swanson (Lauren Holly), who was on her way to the airport. The pair decide to go to Aspen, Colo., to return the money, unaware that it is connected to a kidnapping. As Harry and Lloyd — who has fallen in love with Mary — are pursued across the country by hired killers and police, they find both their friendship and their brains tested.”

Watch now on Netflix

The End of Evangelion (1997)

Director: Kazuya Tsurumaki & Hideaki Anno

Cast: Megumi Ogata, Megumi Hayashibara, Yūko Miyamura

Running time: 87 minutes

Synopsis: “NERV face off against the Eighteenth Angel, humanity itself, but in the end the fate of the world depends upon Shinji’s choices.”

Watch now on Netflix

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Director : John Hughes

: John Hughes Cast: Matthew Broderick, Mia Sara, Alan Ruck

Running time: 103 minutes

Synopsis: “Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) has an uncanny skill at cutting classes and getting away with it. Intending to make one last duck-out before graduation, Ferris calls in sick, “borrows” a Ferrari, and embarks on a one-day journey through the streets of Chicago. On Ferris’ trail is high school principal Rooney (Jeffrey Jones), determined to catch him in the act.”

Watch now on Netflix

Friday (1995)

Director : F. Gary Gray

: F. Gary Gray Cast : Ice Cube, Chris Tucker, Nia Long

: Ice Cube, Chris Tucker, Nia Long Running time: 91 minutes

Synopsis: “It’s Friday and Craig Jones (Ice Cube) has just gotten fired for stealing cardboard boxes. To make matters worse, rent is due, he hates his overbearing girlfriend, Joi (Paula Jai Parker), and his best friend, Smokey (Chris Tucker), owes the local drug dealer money — and that’s all before lunch. As the hours drag on, Jones and Smokey experience the gamut of urban life, complete with crackheads, shoot-outs and overly sexual pastors, concentrated into one single, unbelievable Friday.”

Watch now on Netflix

The Hunt for Red October (1990)

Image source: Paramount Pictures

Director : John McTiernan

: John McTiernan Cast : Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin, Scott Glenn

: Sean Connery, Alec Baldwin, Scott Glenn Running time: 135 minutes

Synopsis: “Based on the popular Tom Clancy novel, this suspenseful movie tracks Soviet submarine captain Marko Ramius (Sean Connery) as he abandons his orders and heads for the east coast of the United States. Equipped with innovative stealth technology, Ramius’ submarine, “Red October,” is virtually invisible. However, when an American sub briefly detects the Russians’ presence, CIA agent Jack Ryan (Alec Baldwin) sets out to determine Ramius’ motives, fearing he may launch an attack on the U.S.”

Watch now on Netflix

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2016)

Director : Taika Waititi

: Taika Waititi Cast: Sam Neill, Julian Dennison, Rhys Darby

Running time: 101 minutes

Synopsis: “A boy (Julian Dennison) and his foster father (Sam Neill) become the subjects of a manhunt after they get stranded in the New Zealand wilderness.”

Watch now on Netflix

The Hurt Locker (2008)

Director : Kathryn Bigelow

: Kathryn Bigelow Cast: Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie, Brian Geraghty

Running time: 131 minutes

Synopsis: “Following the death of their well-respected Staff Sergeant in Iraq, Sergeant JT Stanborn and Specialist Owen Eldridge find their Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit saddled with a very different team leader. Staff Sergeant William James is an inveterate risk-taker who seems to thrive on war, but there’s no denying his gift for defusing bombs.”

Watch now on Netflix

I Am Legend (2007)

Director : Francis Lawrence

: Francis Lawrence Cast : Will Smith, Alice Braga, Charlie Tahan

: Will Smith, Alice Braga, Charlie Tahan Running time: 101 minutes

Synopsis: “Robert Neville (Will Smith), a brilliant scientist, is a survivor of a man-made plague that transforms humans into bloodthirsty mutants. He wanders alone through New York City, calling out for other possible survivors, and works on finding a cure for the plague using his own immune blood. Neville knows he is badly outnumbered and the odds are against him, and all the while, the infected wait for him to make a mistake that will deliver Neville into their hands.”

Watch now on Netflix

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Director : Barry Jenkins

: Barry Jenkins Cast : Adale Romanski, Sara Murphy, Dede Gardner

: Adale Romanski, Sara Murphy, Dede Gardner Running time: 117 minutes

Synopsis: “In early 1970s Harlem, daughter and wife-to-be Tish vividly recalls the passion, respect and trust that have connected her and her artist fiancé Alonzo Hunt, who goes by the nickname Fonny. Friends since childhood, the devoted couple dream of a future together, but their plans are derailed when Fonny is arrested for a crime he did not commit.”

Watch now on Netflix

Insidious (2010)

Director : James Wan

: James Wan Cast : Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Barbara Hershey

: Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Barbara Hershey Running time: 101 minutes

Synopsis: “Parents (Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne) take drastic measures when it seems their new home is haunted and their comatose son (Ty Simpkins) is possessed by a malevolent entity.”

Watch now on Netflix

The Irishman (2019)

Director : Martin Scorsese

: Martin Scorsese Cast : Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci

: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci Running time: 209 minutes

Synopsis: “In the 1950s, truck driver Frank Sheeran gets involved with Russell Bufalino and his Pennsylvania crime family. As Sheeran climbs the ranks to become a top hit man, he also goes to work for Jimmy Hoffa — a powerful Teamster tied to organized crime.”

Watch now on Netflix

It (2017)

Director : Andy Muschietti

: Andy Muschietti Cast : Jaeden Lieberher, Bill Skarsgård, Jeremy Ray Taylor

: Jaeden Lieberher, Bill Skarsgård, Jeremy Ray Taylor Running time: 135 minutes

Synopsis: “Seven young outcasts in Derry, Maine, are about to face their worst nightmare — an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges from the sewer every 27 years to prey on the town’s children. Banding together over the course of one horrifying summer, the friends must overcome their own personal fears to battle the murderous, bloodthirsty clown known as Pennywise.”

Watch now on Netflix

It Follows (2014)

Director : David Robert Mitchell

: David Robert Mitchell Cast : Maika Monroe, Keir Gilchrist, Daniel Zovatto

: Maika Monroe, Keir Gilchrist, Daniel Zovatto Running time: 100 minutes

Synopsis: “After carefree teenager Jay (Maika Monroe) sleeps with her new boyfriend, Hugh (Jake Weary), for the first time, she learns that she is the latest recipient of a fatal curse that is passed from victim to victim via sexual intercourse. Death, Jay learns, will creep inexorably toward her as either a friend or a stranger. Jay’s friends don’t believe her seemingly paranoid ravings, until they too begin to see the phantom assassins and band together to help her flee or defend herself.”

Watch now on Netflix

Marriage Story (2019)

Director : Noah Baumbach

: Noah Baumbach Cast : Scarlett Johannson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern

: Scarlett Johannson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern Running time: 137 minutes

Synopsis: “A stage director and his actor wife struggle through a gruelling, coast-to-coast divorce that pushes them to their personal and creative extremes.”

Watch now on Netflix

Mean Girls (2004)

Director : Mark Waters

: Mark Waters Cast : Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Tim Meadows

: Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Tim Meadows Running time: 97 minutes

Synopsis: “Teenage Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) was educated in Africa by her scientist parents. When her family moves to the suburbs of Illinois, Cady finally gets to experience public school and gets a quick primer on the cruel, tacit laws of popularity that divide her fellow students into tightly knit cliques. She unwittingly finds herself in the good graces of an elite group of cool students dubbed “the Plastics,” but Cady soon realizes how her shallow group of new friends earned this nickname.”

Watch now on Netflix

The Meyerowitz Stories (2017)

Director : Noah Baumbach

: Noah Baumbach Cast : Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman

: Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman Running time: 112 minutes

Synopsis: “Estranged siblings come together to celebrate their father and his work as an artist. Harold Meyerowitz’s children reunite in New York.”

Watch now on Netflix

Mirai (2018)

Director : Mamoru Hosoda

: Mamoru Hosoda Cast: Moka Kamishiraishi, Haru Kuroki, Gen Hoshino

Running time: 98 minutes

Synopsis: “A young boy named Kun feels forgotten by his family when his little sister Mirai arrives. Running away from home, Kun stumbles upon a magical garden that serves as a time-travelling gateway where he encounters his mother as a little girl and has a series of adventures with his baby sister, who is all grown up, opening a new perspective on his world.”

Watch now on Netflix

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (2021)

Director : Mike Rianda

: Mike Rianda Cast: Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph

Running time: 114 minutes

Synopsis: “Young Katie Mitchell embarks on a road trip with her proud parents, younger brother and beloved dog to start her first year at film school. But their plans to bond as a family soon get interrupted when the world’s electronic devices come to life to stage an uprising. With help from two friendly robots, the Mitchells must now come together to save one another — and the planet — from the new technological revolution.”

Watch now on Netflix

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

Director: Terry Gilliam & Terry Jones

Cast: Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle

Running time: 92 minutes

Synopsis: “A comedic send-up of the grim circumstances of the Middle Ages as told through the story of King Arthur and framed by a modern-day murder investigation. When the mythical king of the Britons leads his knights on a quest for the Holy Grail, they face a wide array of horrors, including a persistent Black Knight, a three-headed giant, a cadre of shrubbery-challenged knights, the perilous Castle Anthrax, a killer rabbit, a house of virgins, and a handful of rude Frenchmen.”

Watch now on Netflix

Paddington (2014)

Director : Paul King

: Paul King Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters

Running time: 95 minutes

Synopsis: “After a deadly earthquake destroys his home in Peruvian rainforest, a young bear (Ben Whishaw) makes his way to England in search of a new home. The bear, dubbed “Paddington” for the london train station, finds shelter with the family of Henry (Hugh Bonneville) and Mary Brown (Sally Hawkins). Although Paddington’s amazement at urban living soon endears him to the Browns, someone else has her eye on him: Taxidermist Millicent Clyde (Nicole Kidman) has designs on the rare bear and his hide.”

Watch now on Netflix

The Power of the Dog (2021)

Director : Jane Campion

: Jane Campion Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons

Running time: 126 minutes

Synopsis: “A domineering rancher responds with mocking cruelty when his brother brings home a new wife and her son, until the unexpected comes to pass.”

Watch now on Netflix

RRR (2022)

Director : S. S. Rajamouli

: S. S. Rajamouli Cast: N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn

Running time: 182 minutes

Synopsis: “A tale of two legendary revolutionaries and their journey far away from home. After their journey they return home to start fighting back against British colonialists in the 1920s.”

Watch now on Netflix

The Sea Beast (2022)

Director : Chris Williams

: Chris Williams Cast: Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris

Running time: 119 minutes

Synopsis: “A young girl stows away on the ship of a legendary sea monster hunter, turning his life upside down as they venture into uncharted waters.”

Watch now on Netflix

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Director : Sam Raimi

: Sam Raimi Cast: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco

Running time: 127 minutes

Synopsis: “When a failed nuclear fusion experiment results in an explosion that kills his wife, Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina) is transformed into Dr. Octopus, a cyborg with deadly metal tentacles. Doc Ock blames Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire) for the accident and seeks revenge. Meanwhile, Spidey’s alter ego, Peter Parker, faces fading powers and self-doubt. Complicating matters are his best friend’s (James Franco) hatred for Spider-Man and his true love’s (Kirsten Dunst) sudden engagement to another man.”

Watch now on Netflix

Taxi Driver (1976)

Director : Martin Scorsese

: Martin Scorsese Cast: Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, Albert Brooks

Running time: 114 minutes

Synopsis: “Suffering from insomnia, disturbed loner Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro) takes a job as a New York City cabbie, haunting the streets nightly, growing increasingly detached from reality as he dreams of cleaning up the filthy city. When Travis meets pretty campaign worker Betsy (Cybill Shepherd), he becomes obsessed with the idea of saving the world, first plotting to assassinate a presidential candidate, then directing his attentions toward rescuing 12-year-old prostitute Iris (Jodie Foster).”

Watch now on Netflix

The Terminal (2004)

Director : Steven Spielberg

: Steven Spielberg Cast: Tom Hanks, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Stanley Tucci

Running time: 128 minutes

Synopsis: “When Viktor Navorski (Tom Hanks), an Eastern European tourist, arrives at JFK in New York, war breaks out in his country and he finds himself caught up in international politics. Because of the war, the Department of Homeland Security won’t let him enter or exit the United States. He’s trapped at JFK — indefinitely. While living at the airport, Viktor falls for a flight attendant (Catherine Zeta-Jones). She may have feelings for him too. But what good is love if Viktor can’t leave the terminal?”

Watch now on Netflix

tick, tick…BOOM! (2021)

Director : Lin-Manuel Miranda

: Lin-Manuel Miranda Cast: Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús

Running time: 121 minutes

Synopsis: “Based on the autobiographical musical by playwright Jonathan Larson. It’s the story of an aspiring composer in New York City who is worried he made the wrong career choice, whilst navigating the pressures of love and friendship.”

Watch now on Netflix

The Town (2010)

Director : Ben Affleck

: Ben Affleck Cast: Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall, Jon Hamm

Running time: 124 minutes

Synopsis: “Doug MacRay (Ben Affleck) leads a band of ruthless bank robbers and has no real attachments except for James (Jeremy Renner), who — despite his dangerous temper — is like a brother. Everything changes for Doug when James briefly takes a hostage, bank employee Claire Keesey. Learning that she lives in the gang’s neighborhood, Doug seeks her out to discover what she knows, and he falls in love. As the romance deepens, he wants out of his criminal life, but that could threaten Claire.”

Watch now on Netflix

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

Director : Kathryn Bigelow

: Kathryn Bigelow Cast: Jessica Chastain, Jason Clarke, Joel Edgerton

Running time: 157 minutes

Synopsis: “Following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Osama bin Laden becomes one of the most-wanted men on the planet. The worldwide manhunt for the terrorist leader occupies the resources and attention of two U.S. presidential administrations. Ultimately, it is the work of a dedicated female operative (Jessica Chastain) that proves instrumental in finally locating bin Laden. In May 2011, Navy SEALs launch a nighttime strike, killing bin Laden in his compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan.”

Watch now on Netflix

We’ll be back every week with updates to this list as movies join and leave the Netflix library. You can also check out all of the new releases on Netflix here.