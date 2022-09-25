The best Netflix shows and original series to watch now (September 2022)

Once upon a time, Netflix was nothing more than a streaming hub for other studios’ movies. The company eventually began making its own movies and shows, and now Netflix’s original programming is what sets it apart from the competition.

Sorting through thousands of Netflix Originals can be daunting. That’s why we put together a list of the best shows on Netflix streaming right now. We’ll update this post throughout the year as new shows start streaming on Netflix and others get removed.

Arcane (2021)

Genre : Fantasy, Adult animation

Cast : Hailee Steinfeld, Katie Leung, Kevin Alejandro

: Hailee Steinfeld, Katie Leung, Kevin Alejandro Number of seasons: 1

Synopsis: “Amid the stark discord of twin cities Piltover and Zaun, two sisters fight on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions.”

Arrested Development (2003-2019)

Genre : Sitcom

Cast : Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett

: Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett Number of seasons: 5

Synopsis: “It’s the Emmy-winning story of a wealthy family that lost everything, and the one son who had no choice but to keep them all together.”

Avatar: The Last Airbender (2005-2008)

Genre : Fantasy, Kids animation

Cast : Zach Tyler, Mae Whitman, Jack De Sena

: Zach Tyler, Mae Whitman, Jack De Sena Number of seasons: 3

Synopsis: “With the Fire Nation on the brink of global domination, a young girl and her brother discover a 12-year old Airbender who reveals himself as the Avatar. Will this irresponsible kid accept his destiny in time to save the world?”

Bee and PuppyCat (2022)

Genre : Teen TV, Adult animation

Cast : Allyn Rachel, Kent Osborne, Alexander James Rodriguez

: Allyn Rachel, Kent Osborne, Alexander James Rodriguez Number of seasons: 1

Synopsis: “On a charming magical island, the impulsive Bee and her furry pal get up to all sorts of adventures while working for an intergalactic temp agency.”

Better Call Saul (2015-2022)

Genre : Crime drama

Cast : Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn

: Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn Number of seasons: 5

Synopsis: “This Emmy-nominated prequel to Breaking Bad follows small-time attorney Jimmy McGill as he transforms into morally challenged lawyer Saul Goodman.”

Black Mirror (2011-Present)

Genre : Sci-fi thriller, British

Cast : Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson

: Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson Number of seasons: 5

Synopsis: “This sci-fi anthology series explores a twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity’s greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide.”

BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

Genre : Sitcom, Adult animation

Cast : Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Aaron Paul

: Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Aaron Paul Number of seasons: 6

Synopsis: “Meet the most beloved sitcom horse of the ’90s, 20 years later. He’s a curmudgeon with a heart of…not quite gold…but something like gold. Copper?”

Borgen (2010-2022)

Genre : Political drama, Danish

: Political drama, Danish Cast: Sidse Babett Knudsen, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen, Pilou Asbæk

Number of seasons: 3

Synopsis: “A shocking turn of events puts Birgitte Nyborg in the Danish prime minister’s seat as her country’s first female leader in this landmark drama.”

Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

Genre : Crime drama, Thriller

Cast : Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn

: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Anna Gunn Number of seasons: 5

Synopsis: “A high school chemistry teacher dying of cancer teams with a former student to secure his family’s future by manufacturing and selling crystal meth.”

Bridgerton (2020-Present)

Genre : Romantic drama, Period piece

Cast : Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews, Lorraine Ashbourne

: Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews, Lorraine Ashbourne Number of seasons: 2

Synopsis: “The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. Inspired by Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels.”

Castlevania (2017-2021)

Genre : Horror anime

Cast : Richard Armitage, James Callis, Alejandra Reynoso

: Richard Armitage, James Callis, Alejandra Reynoso Number of seasons: 4

Synopsis: “A vampire hunter fights to save a besieged city from an army of otherworldly beasts controlled by Dracula himself. Inspired by the classic video games.”

Cheer (2020-Present)

Genre : Docuseries, Competition reality series

: Docuseries, Competition reality series Number of seasons: 2

Synopsis: “This gripping docuseries follows the ups and downs of Navarro College’s competitive cheer squad as they work to win a conveted national title.”

Chef’s Table (2015-Present)

Genre : Docuseries, Food & travel

: Docuseries, Food & travel Number of seasons: 6

Synopsis: “In this Emmy-nominated series, meet culinary stars around the world who are redefining gourmet food with innovative dishes and tantalizing desserts.”

Cobra Kai (2018-Present)

Genre : Drama, Comedy

Cast : Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Xolo Maridueña

: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Xolo Maridueña Number of seasons: 5

Synopsis: “Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the Karate Kid films.”

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (2006-2007)

Genre : Mecha & cyborg anime, Japanese

Cast : Jun Fukuyama, Takahiro Sakurai, Yukana

: Jun Fukuyama, Takahiro Sakurai, Yukana Number of seasons: 2

Synopsis: “A high-schooler who’s granted powers to make anyone instantly obedient dons a mask to lead Japan’s rebellion against a long-invading Britannia.”

Community (2009-2015)

Genre : Sitcom

Cast : Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi

: Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi Number of seasons: 6

Synopsis: “When his bogus law degree is exposed, Jeff Winger goes back to college and forms a study group of outcasts.”

Crash Landing on You (2019)

Genre : Romantic drama, Comedy, Korean

Cast : Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Seo Ji-hye

: Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin, Seo Ji-hye Number of seasons: 1

Synopsis: “A paragliding mishap drops a South Korean heiress in North Korea — and into the life of an army officer, who decides he will help her hide.”

The Crown (2016-Present)

Genre : Political drama, British

Cast : Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, Tobias Menzies

: Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, Tobias Menzies Number of seasons: 4

Synopsis: “Based on historical events, this series dramatizes the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that have shaped her reign.”

Dark (2017-2020)

Genre : Sci-fi, Mystery, German

Cast : Louis Hofmann, Oliver Masucci, Jördis Triebel

: Louis Hofmann, Oliver Masucci, Jördis Triebel Number of seasons: 3

Synopsis: “A missing child sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers as they unearth a mind-bending mystery that spans three generations.”

Death Note (2006)

Genre : Horror anime, Japanese

Cast : Mamoru Miyano, Kappei Yamaguchi, Shido Nakamura

: Mamoru Miyano, Kappei Yamaguchi, Shido Nakamura Number of seasons: 1

Synopsis: “When a Japanese high schooler comes into possession of a mythical notebook, he finds he has the power to kill anybody whose name he writes in it.”

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. (2016-2019)

Genre : Comedy anime, Japanese

Cast : Hiroshi Kamiya, Daisuke Ono, Nobunaga Shimazaki

: Hiroshi Kamiya, Daisuke Ono, Nobunaga Shimazaki Number of seasons: 3

Synopsis: “High school sophomore Kusuo Saiki swore as a child that he would keep his psychic talents hidden, but his abilities still make his life difficult.”

Erased (2016)

Genre : Mystery anime, Japanese

Cast : Tao Tsuchiya, Shinnosuke Mitsushima, Aoi Yuki

: Tao Tsuchiya, Shinnosuke Mitsushima, Aoi Yuki Number of seasons: 1

Synopsis: “Satoru Fujinuma can travel back in time to save others’ lives. When he wakes up 18 years in the past, he has a chance to save his murdered classmates.”

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (2022)

Genre : Courtroom drama, Korean

Cast : Park Eun-bin, Kang Tae-oh, Kang Ki-young

: Park Eun-bin, Kang Tae-oh, Kang Ki-young Number of seasons: 1

Synopsis: “Brilliant attorney Woo Young-woo tackles challenges in the courtroom and beyond as a newbie at a top law firm and a woman on the autism spectrum.”

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (2019-Present)

Genre : Docuseries, Sports & fitness, British

: Docuseries, Sports & fitness, British Number of seasons: 4

Synopsis: “Drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane — both on and off the track — during each cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing.”

The Good Place (2016-2020)

Genre : Sitcom

Cast : Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper

: Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper Number of seasons: 4

Synopsis: “Due to an error, self-absorbed Eleanor Shellstrop arrives at the Good Place after her death. Determined to stay, she tries to become a better person.”

The Great British Baking Show (2010-Present)

Genre : Food & travel, Competition reality, British

Cast : Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding

: Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding Number of seasons: 6

Synopsis: “A talented batch of amateur bakers face off in a 10-week competition, whipping up their best dishes in the hopes of being named the U.K.’s best.”

GLOW (2017-2019)

Genre : Drama, Comedy

Cast : Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron

: Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron Number of seasons: 3

Synopsis: “In 1980s LA, a crew of misfits reinvent themselves as the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. A comedy by the team behind Orange is the New Black.”

Great News (2017-2018)

Genre : Sitcom

Cast : Briga Heelan, Andrea Martin, Adam Campbell

: Briga Heelan, Andrea Martin, Adam Campbell Number of seasons: 2

Synopsis: “A TV news producer’s ambitions take an awkward turn when her mother rejoins the workforce and snags a job as the station’s newest intern.”

Hilda (2018-Present)

Genre : Kids animation, Adventure

Cast : Bella Ramsey, Ameerah Falzon-Ojo, Oliver Nelson

: Bella Ramsey, Ameerah Falzon-Ojo, Oliver Nelson Number of seasons: 2

Synopsis: “Fearless, free-spirited Hilda finds new friends, adventure and magical creatures when she leaves her enchanted forest home and journeys to the city.”

I Think You Should Leave (2019-Present)

Genre : Sketch comedy

Cast : Tim Robinson, Andy Samberg, Sam Richardson

: Tim Robinson, Andy Samberg, Sam Richardson Number of seasons: 2

Synopsis: “There is no such thing as an ordinary interaction in this offbeat sketch comedy series that features a deep roster of guest stars.”

Kingdom (2019-Present)

Genre : Political drama, Korean

Cast : Ju Ji-hoon, Ryu Seung-ryong, Bae Doona

: Ju Ji-hoon, Ryu Seung-ryong, Bae Doona Number of seasons: 2

Synopsis: “While strange rumors about their ill king grip a kingdom, the crown prince becomes their only hope against a mysterious plague overtaking the land.”

The Last Dance (2020)

Genre : Docuseries, Sports & fitness

Cast : Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman

: Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman Number of seasons: 1

Synopsis: “This docuseries chronicles the rise of superstar Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, with unaired footage from an unforgettable 1997-98 season.”

Love (2016-2018)

Genre : Romantic comedy

Cast : Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust, Claudia O'Doherty

: Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust, Claudia O’Doherty Number of seasons: 3

Synopsis: “Rebellious Mickey and good-natured Gus navigate the thrills and agonies of modern relationships in this bold comedy co-created by Judd Apatow.”

Mindhunter (2017-2019)

Genre : Crime drama, Mystery

Cast : Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv

: Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv Number of seasons: 2

Synopsis: “In the late 1970s two FBI agents expand criminal science by delving into the psychology of murder and getting uneasily close to all-too-real monsters.”

Money Heist (2017-2021)

Genre : Crime drama, Thriller, Spanish

: Crime drama, Thriller, Spanish Cast: Úrsula Corberó, Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño

Number of seasons: 3

Synopsis: “Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.”

Monty Python’s Flying Circus (1969-1974)

Genre : Sketch comedy

Cast : John Cleese, Graham Chapman, Terry Jones

: John Cleese, Graham Chapman, Terry Jones Number of seasons: 4

Synopsis: “The Monty Python players make their mark with a winning mix of wit, ingenuity and brilliant timing — and a penchant for mockery and cross-dressing.”

Narcos (2015-2017)

Genre : Crime drama, Thriller

Cast : Wagner Moura, Pedro Pascal, Boyd Holbrook

: Wagner Moura, Pedro Pascal, Boyd Holbrook Number of seasons: 3

Synopsis: “The true story of Colombia’s infamously violent and powerful drug cartels fuels this gritty gangster drama series.”

Neon Genesis Evangelion (1995)

Genre : Mecha & cyborg anime, Japanese

Cast : Megumi Ogata, Kotono Mitsuishi, Yuriko Yamaguchi

: Megumi Ogata, Kotono Mitsuishi, Yuriko Yamaguchi Number of seasons: 1

Synopsis: “Fifteen years after the Second Impact, Shinji Ikari joins his father’s group NERV as one of several teenage mecha pilots fighting the monstrous Angels.”

Our Planet (2019)

Genre : Docuseries, Science & nature

Cast : David Attenborough

: David Attenborough Number of seasons: 1

Synopsis: “Experience our planet’s natural beauty and examine how climate change impacts all living creatures in this ambitious documentary of spectacular scope.”

Ozark (2017-2022)

Genre : Crime drama, Thriller

Cast : Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz

: Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Sofia Hublitz Number of seasons: 4

Synopsis: “A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss.”

The Queen’s Gambit (2020)

Genre : Drama

Cast : Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Camp, Marielle Heller

: Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Camp, Marielle Heller Number of seasons: 1

Synopsis: “In a 1950s orphanage, a young girl reveals an astonishing talent for chess and begins an unlikely journey to stardom while grappling with addiction.”

Queer Eye (2018-Present)

Genre : Makeover reality show

Cast : Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France

: Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France Number of seasons: 6

Synopsis: “Grab some tissues! An all-new “Fab Five” serve up hip tips, emotionally charged makeovers and heartfelt reveals that bring out all the feels.”

Schitt’s Creek (2015-2020)

Genre : Sitcom

Cast : Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Daniel Levy

: Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy Number of seasons: 6

Synopsis: “Suddenly broke, the formerly filthy-rich Rose family is reduced to living in a ramshackle motel in a town they once bought as a joke: Schitt’s Creek.”

Seinfeld (1989-1998)

Genre : Sitcom

Cast : Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander

: Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander Number of seasons: 9

Synopsis: “The “show about nothing” is a sitcom landmark, with comic Jerry and his three sardonic friends finding laughs in both the mundane and the ridiculous.”

Sex Education (2019-Present)

Genre : Drama, British

Cast : Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa

: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa Number of seasons: 3

Synopsis: “Insecure Otis has all the answers when it comes to sex advice, thanks to his therapist mom. So rebel Maeve proposes a school sex-therapy clinic.”

Squid Game (2021-Present)

Genre : Thriller, Korean

Cast : Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-jun

: Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-jun Number of seasons: 1

Synopsis: “Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.”

Stranger Things (2016-Present)

Genre : Sci-fi, Thriller

Cast : Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown

: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown Number of seasons: 4

Synopsis: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl.”

Tiger King (2020-2021)

Genre : Docuseries, True crime

: Docuseries, True crime Number of seasons: 2

Synopsis: “A zoo owner spirals out of control amid a cast of eccentric characters in this true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding.”

Top Boy (2019-Present)

Genre : Crime drama, British

Cast : Ashley Walters, Kane Robinson, Micheal Ward

: Ashley Walters, Kane Robinson, Micheal Ward Number of seasons: 2

Synopsis: “Two seasoned drug dealers return to the gritty streets of London, but their pursuit of money and power is threatened by a young and ruthless hustler.”

Travelers (2016-2018)

Genre : Sci-fi, Thriller, Canadian

Cast : Eric McCormack, MacKenzie Porter, Nesta Cooper

: Eric McCormack, MacKenzie Porter, Nesta Cooper Number of seasons: 3

Synopsis: “A federal agent tracks four people who suddenly seem to possess entirely new personalities, leading to a startling discovery about humanity’s future.”

The Witcher (2019-Present)

Genre : Fantasy, Action-adventure

Cast : Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan

: Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan Number of seasons: 2

Synopsis: “Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

We’ll be back frequently with updates to this list as shows join and leave the Netflix library.

