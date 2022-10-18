New on Disney Plus: New shows and movies (November 2022)

Disney Plus has an exciting month of new releases in store for subscribers this November. Whether you are searching for new originals taking place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or a galaxy far, far away, Disney’s streaming service always has you covered.

In November, the first season of Andor comes to a close with the final four episodes. Disney also revived three classic franchises with Disenchanted (a feature-length sequel to Enchanted), The Santa Clauses (a sequel series to The Santa Clause movies), and Willow (a sequel series to Ron Howard’s 1988 fantasy adventure movie).

What’s new on Disney Plus in November 2022

Streaming November 2

Donna Hay Christmas | All Episodes Streaming Donna Hay shows us how to create the most spectacular festive celebration in her new four-part series, Donna Hay Christmas. From reimagined festive mains like the ultimate glazed ham, to showstopping desserts like her signature centerpiece pavlova, Donna shares her best time-savers and signature cheats to create your very own kind of Christmas magic.

Andor | Episode 9 The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Episode 206 “Twigs” The Mighty Ducks face rough tournament play where they wonder if team spirit and heart are enough for them to win. Jace struggles with his glitch and resists becoming part of the group. Over on top-notch Dominate, Evan proves himself to be a grinder, and Coach Cole takes notice. With the Ducks and Dominate set to go head-to-head on the ice, Alex tries an unconventional way to prepare her team – but Cole has his own tactics in mind.

The Mysterious Benedict Society | Episode 203 “A Gold Bar in Fort Knox” After narrowly avoiding capture by the imposturous water polo team, the kids try to stay hidden, but are distracted by an underground casino. At Curtain’s compound, an acolyte is found completely unresponsive, suggesting a frightening symptom of his methodology, while Number Two works on an intricate escape plan. After negotiating with the Captain, the kids arrive successfully in Lisbon, but are immediately on the run again when Curtain’s Head of Security spots them at the port of entry.

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! | Episode 3 Honoka runs into Tomio Aoki, an alumnus of the Kyoritsu sumo club whose book inspired Honoka to enroll in Kyoritsu University. However, the book is filled with lies, and the other alumni are still angry over it. Meanwhile, Kumada promises Ryota and the others a reward should they win just one team match. A student named Shun Kato visits the club under the pretense of doing an editorial cover story. Kato heads back to the dojo and runs into Aoki.

Airport Security (S1, S2, S3)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S2)

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S4)

Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)

Locked Up Abroad (S3 – 9 episodes, S4 – 3 episodes, S5, S6, S7, S8, S9 – 10 episodes, S10 – 10 episodes, S11)

To Catch a Smuggler (S1, S2, S3)

Streaming November 3

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Streaming November 4

Director by Night Acclaimed composer Michael Giacchino made his directorial debut with Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation “Werewolf by Night.” “Director by Night” explores Giacchino’s vision, style and approach to bringing the chilling story to life, as well as offering an insider’s look at the between-the-scenes making of “Werewolf by Night.”

Marvel Studios Legends | “King T’challa” The Black Panther has been a protector of Wakanda for generations. A mantle passed from warrior to warrior. LEGENDS recalls T’Challa’s tenure as the iconic champion, and revisits the tragic struggle against Killmonger who sought to seize Wakanda’s throne from T’Challa and wage war against the world. LEGENDS also remembers the critical role the Black Panther played in the epic fight to thwart Thanos.

Marvel Studios Legends | “Princess Shuri” Princess of Wakanda. Sister of T’Challa. Genius in the field of vibranium-based technology. First appearing in 2018’s “Black Panther,” Shuri proved to be a forward-thinking inventor with an irreverent sense of humor. LEGENDS recalls Shuri’s struggles to save Wakanda from the despotic plans of Killmonger, and revisits the dire moments in which the princess stood with the Avengers to oppose Thanos.

Marvel Studios Legends | “The Dora Milaje” The Dora Milaje is an elite fighting force comprised of Wakanda’s fiercest female warriors, and LEGENDS revisits their extraordinary exploits in the MCU. The episode reviews how General Okoye and her vibranium-wielding soldiers fought valiantly to reinstate T’Challa as their king once the truth of his fate was revealed, and highlights the Dora Milaje’s unrelenting campaign to crush the armies of Thanos.



The Gift

Ocean’s Breath

Saving Notre Dame

Shortsgiving

Streaming November 7

Dancing with the Stars | Episode 9 (Live) “Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.



Streaming November 9

The Montaners | 5-Episode Premiere We follow the iconic Montaner family, headed by one of the most important artists in Latin music’s history: Ricardo Montaner. This family of artists has become one of the most successful in the entertainment business. Get a peek at their daily lives as they balance family and professional life. Ricardo and Marlene, the parents, observe how the nest becomes emptier and emptier. Their eldest son, Ricky, is ready to marry actress and model Stefi Roitman. Evaluna, the youngest is expecting her first child with Camilo. After overcoming a crisis trying to balance his work life and his relationship, Mau, the middle child, announces he is expecting a baby with his wife, Sara Escobar. We’ll see stunning images and live performances. We’ll get to know the family’s lifestyle through videos captured on phones, interviews, and private family footage.

Save Our Squad with David Beckham | All Episodes Streaming In Save Our Squad, David Beckham is joining up with Westward Boys, an under 14’s grassroots side from East London who are in desperate need of help. Westward have not won a game all season, and the threat of being relegated looms large. David is going to have to draw on all of his years of experience in the game if he’s going to stand a chance of saving them from relegation.

The Tatami Time Machine Blues | All Episodes Streaming It is August 12th. After the remote control to his boarding house’s only air conditioning unit is inadvertently destroyed by spilled cola, “I” devises a plan to return to yesterday in a time machine to recover the remote before it breaks. However, his prankster friend Ozu cannot resist playing with past events, even if it means bringing the universe to the brink of destruction. Now “I” finds himself racing through time to avoid disaster.

Zootopia+ (Shorts) | All Shorts Streaming “Zootopia+” heads back to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia in a short-form series that dives deeper into the lives of some of the Oscar®-winning feature film’s most intriguing residents, including Fru Fru, the fashion-forward arctic shrew; ZPD dispatcher Clawhauser, the sweet-toothed cheetah; and Flash, the smiling sloth who’s full of surprises.

Andor | Episode 10

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Episode 207 “Spirit of the Ducks Part 2” Alex takes the Ducks on an unsanctioned field trip, hoping some legendary hockey magic will turn the team around. Meanwhile, Evan feels the price of the sacrifices he’s made at EPIC, and he’s determined to become Dominate’s captain to make it all worth it. While the excursion doesn’t quite go as planned, Jace faces his past with help from Sofi, and Alex digs deep to help her squad. And when they return to EPIC, Jace’s turnaround leads to a big moment between Alex and Cole.

The Mysterious Benedict Society | Episode 204 “Free of Pointless Command” Heading to the train station, the kids realize that Curtain must have sent multiple teams after them. Benedict, in his state of involuntary elation, praises Curtain for his discovery. Jackson and Jillson alert Curtain’s second in command that there are more “frozen” acolytes, but he dismisses their warning. As the kids board the train, the water polo team follows, and once again they have nowhere to run. While on lookout, Sticky’s drowsiness defeats him, and when they wake up…Constance is gone.

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! | Episode 4 With four male members in the club now, Ryota and the team train hard. When the day of the tournament arrives, Ryota and the team are nervous. Kyoritsu’s alumni are present to watch the matches with expectations. Meanwhile, Honoka feels prepared for the women’s tournament and trains with Kaito’s help.

Breakthrough (S1, S2)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (S1)

The Lion Ranger (S1)

World’s Deadliest (S3)

Streaming November 11

Eyewitness: D-Day

Fire of Love

Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)

Port Security: Hamburg

Sea of Shadows

Streaming November 14

Dancing with the Stars | Episode 10 (Live)

Streaming November 16

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth | All Episodes Streaming What if you could combat aging and discover the full potential of the human body? Global movie star Chris Hemsworth (“Extraction,” “Thor,” “The Avengers”) explores this revolutionary idea in the new National Geographic original series “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth,” created by Darren Aronofsky and hailing from his production company Protozoa and Jane Root’s Nutopia.

The Santa Clauses | “Chapter One: Good To Ho” After stopping at one of his favorite houses on Santa’s delivery list, Scott Calvin realizes that the twenty eight years he’s been on the job has flown by. To make matters worse, his magic begins to falter. Scott trains to get his Santa mojo back, but the following Christmas things only get worse.

The Santa Clauses | “Chapter Two: The Secessus Clause” Scott learns that, by way of the Secessus clause, he can retire, but he must find a worthy successor before doing so. Torn between wanting to retire and not wanting to leave the North Pole, Scott taps his children as possible candidates. He quickly realizes none of them are interested in the role, but instead want to know more about the world outside the North Pole.

Andor | Episode 11

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Episode 208 “Trade Rumors” Fresh off their visit to the Anaheim Pond, our Ducks have found their “sideways” skills – offbeat ways to succeed on the ice – putting them on a collision course with Coach Cole’s juggernaut Team Dominate. Jace and Evan step into new roles as captains, but talk of a major shake-up threatens the chemistry of both the Ducks and Dominate. And while Alex and Cole grow closer, it’s hard for them to overcome their nature.

The Mysterious Benedict Society | Episode 205 “Blank Expression” The kids call in the help of an old friend as they scour the countryside for clues to Constance’s whereabouts. Meanwhile, Constance finds herself imprisoned by a surprising foe who hopes to shed light on an old failure. After successfully following the kid’s trail, Rhonda splits off from Milligan and Ms. Perumal on a solo detour. As Curtain’s methods prove to have troubling side effects, his lackeys scramble to find a cure and Number Two begins to doubt Mr. Benedict’s desire to escape.

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! | Episode 5 On the day of the women’s tournament, Honoka once again meets Mayu Motohashi, the top wrestler for Meiritsukan University. Ryota distances himself from sumo but still wonders about Honoka’s matches. He watches the video recordings of the matches and is touched by Honoka’s earnest attitude towards sumo. He realizes his love for sumo but cannot find an excuse to return to the dojo. Meanwhile, Honoka meets Sakurako Yoshino and invites her to join the sumo club.

Atlas of Cursed Places (S1)

Ice Road Rescue (S6)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)

Ultimate Survival WWII (S1)

World’s Deadliest Snakes (S1)

Streaming November 18

Best in Snow “Best in Snow” is a festive holiday special, hosted by Tituss Burgess, featuring teams from around the world transported to a magical snowy village, Snowdome, and thrown into a spirited competition to compete for the title of Best in Snow. With the help of Snowdome’s finest carvers, teams will transform their ten-foot, twenty-ton blocks of snow into beautiful creations inspired by Pixar, Marvel, Walt Disney Animation, Walt Disney Studios, and The Muppets Studios. The teams will take family favorites such as Moana, Coco and The Lion King and bring the characters to life in a way you’ve never seen before – in snow! Spectacular snow sculptures and lively musical performances from Tituss Burgess, Kermit the Frog, and DCappella make this an action-packed winter event for the entire family.



Disenchanted It’s been fifteen years since Giselle and Robert wed, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city. They decide to move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville in search of a more fairy tale life – unfortunately, it isn’t the quick fix she hoped for. Suburbia has a whole new set of rules and a local queen bee, Malvina Monroe, who makes Giselle feel more out of place than ever. Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalasia for help, accidentally transforming the entire town into a real-life fairy tale, placing her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after truly means to her and her family.

Mickey: The Story of a Mouse One of the world’s most beloved icons, Mickey Mouse is recognized as a symbol of joy and childhood innocence in virtually every corner of the globe. Dreamed up at a low point in Walt Disney’s burgeoning career, Mickey became an overnight sensation when he starred in the first sync-sound animated short, Steamboat Willie. Through the decades that followed, the character evolved into strikingly different versions of himself that reflect both his creator’s remarkable career and dramatic societal shifts in the nation he came to represent.

The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse In a leafy hamlet, Mickey Mouse is determined to undo the failures of his family’s past after inheriting a rundown pumpkin farm from a distant relative, and the epic legend of its futility.



Game of Sharks

Genoa Bridge Disaster

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 20 episodes)

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity Dog (S1)

Mickey Mousekersize (S1)

Virus Hunters

Streaming November 20

ELTON JOHN LIVE: FAREWELL FROM DODGER STADIUM | Original Concert Event 7:30pm PST Live Red Carpet 8:00-10:00pm PST – Concert



Streaming November 21

Dancing with the Stars | Episode 11 (Live) | Finale

Streaming November 23

Andor | Episode 12 | Season Finale

Daddies On Request | All Episodes Streaming California, a thirteen-year-old girl, and her three adoptive parents set out on a journey from Mexico City to Zacatecas in order for her to be reunited with her mother, whom she has not heard from in nine years. What they don’t know is that they are being followed by two funny thugs with suspicious intentions.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Episode 209 “Summer Breezers” The Ducks and their rival Dominate get ready to face each other in the Finals – with the champion moving on to the Summer Showcase. Tensions are high – captains Evan and Jace are at each other, Alex and Cole’s summer romance has been called off, and both teams are mad at the adults for their misguided trade talk. But a new plan and an inspired day might just open up hearts and change the course of the entire summer for everyone.

The Mysterious Benedict Society | Episode 206 “Commitment to All Things Cozy” After learning the location of Dr. Curtain’s compound, the Society prepares to strike but is beset by Greys and must split up to escape. Meanwhile, Mr. Benedict tries to bond with his twin in an effort to gain intel, but is sidelined as Dr. Curtain sows discord between Mr. Benedict and Number Two. While on a detour, Constance finds herself surprisingly intrigued by Curtain’s TV special. After discovering the scope of catatonia among his acolytes, Curtain is horrified but denies responsibility.

The Santa Clauses | “Chapter Three: Into the Wobbly Wood” Scott interviews potential Santa candidates while the family gets ready to leave. Simon Choksi, one of the candidates, brings his daughter, Grace, with him to the North Pole. During Simon’s interview, Sandra and Grace go missing. In finding their daughters together, Scott realizes Simon is the best choice to take the coat.

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! | Episode 6 Summer’s here, and the Kyoritsu University sumo club is participating in a training camp. Ryota, Shun, and Ren treat it as a fun vacation, but once they arrive, they learn that they will be training with Hokuto Gakuin, the champions of the sumo league. Ryota and the others are exhausted by the rigorous training, and they leave the training grounds in search of some fun. They find a bar where they eat and fall asleep, but find themselves unable to pay the bill in the morning.

Egypt with the World’s Greatest Explorer (S1)

Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S1)

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 2 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S1, 4 episodes)

Witness to Disaster (S1)

World’s Deadliest: Jaws and Sins (S1)

Streaming November 25

The Hip Hop Nutcracker RUN DMC’s Rev Run brings us along for a hip-hop reimagining of The Nutcracker ballet set in New York City. It’s the night of the annual New Year’s Eve block party and Maria-Clara’s (Caché Melvin) mom and pop (Allison Holker Boss and Stephen “tWitch’ Boss) aren’t getting along … and it’s bringing her down. Maria-Clara embarks on a holiday adventure to bring her parents back together, finding help along the way from the magical toymaker, Drosselmeyer (Comfort Fedoke), and the Nutcracker (Du-Shant “Fik-shun” Stegall) whom she brings to life.

Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force (Special)

Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs of the Caribbean (Special)

Streaming November 28

Mickey Saves Christmas

Streaming November 30

Willow | Episode 1 An all-new sequel series to George Lucas’s 1988 fantasy adventure “Willow”. The Nelwyn sorcerer returns, years after rescuing the infant empress Elora Danan, to lead group of misfit heroes on a harrowing rescue mission through a world beyond imagination.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Episode 210 “Lights Out” With their heads on straight from their perfect summer day, our combined Ducks team heads to the Summer Showcase – with Alex as their coach and Cole in a new role, so that he won’t get in Jace’s way. But being there, the scouts, the pressure, and even an unexpected rival team, get to Jace, Evan, and the rest of our gang. Meanwhile, Nick wonders if he’ll find a way to shine, on or off the ice. And all of our camp relationships play out… as summer ends, and everyone has to say goodbye.

The Mysterious Benedict Society | Episode 207 “A Joyful Lens” Mr. Benedict and Number Two’s plan to subdue Dr. Curtain backfires. After arriving at the compound, The Society regroups to rescue their captured comrades. Meanwhile, Dr. Curtain hosts a celebration to announce his plans for global expansion. After Sticky cracks the method behind Dr. Curtain’s happiness technique, the kids struggle to devise a plan to reverse the effects before all is lost. The Society then attempts a daring escape and find themselves fleeing with a surprising companion in tow.

The Santa Clauses | “Chapter Four: The Shoes Off the Bed Clause” Scott adjusts to life in Chicago, unsure what his identity is now that he is not Santa. Meanwhile, Simon settles in at the North Pole. He learns he can use Santa’s delivery system year round for his e-commerce company, but in doing so he further diminishes Christmas spirit. Scott and the family get ready to spend their first Christmas together, but before they can, Scott is met by an unexpected visitor.

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t | Episode 7 During their rest day, Mayu suggests to Ryota that they go on a double date upon learning of Yoshioka and Honoka’s date. Ryota keeps a close watch over Yoshioka as Honoka and Mayu have fun. Yoshioka shows up to the training session the following day ready to battle. On the last day of the training camp, something unexpected happens while Ryota is walking Saki home.

Buried Secrets of WWII (S1)

Firebuds (S1, 3 episodes)

Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 4 episodes)

The Witch Doctor Will See You Now (S1)

What’s new on Disney Plus in October 2022

Streaming October 3

Dancing with the Stars | Episode 3 (Live) “Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks and actor and television personality Alfonso Ribeiro in which celebrities are paired with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.



Streaming October 5

Shipwreck Hunters Australia | All Episodes Available A unique team of adventurous divers and underwater filmmakers are joined by expert maritime archaeologists on the hunt for long-lost shipwreck secrets. Led by an obsessed salty captain, the missions combine new evidence, archival research and all-out adventure. Shipwreck Hunters Australia is a fresh and vibrant journey into the mysterious past in one of the most stunning places on Earth.

Andor | Episode 5 The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Episode 202 “Out of Bounds” Training kicks into high gear at EPIC, where cutting edge technology meets physical drills and mental conditioning to push campers to the brink. Evan is all in and determined to prove himself to Coach Cole while Sofi may be going in another direction. Alex wants to inject some summer fun into the mix and goes head-to-head with Cole over his program. An overwhelmed Nick begins to question his future here.

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 1 episode)

The Simpsons (S33)

World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason (S1)

Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery (Shorts) (S1)

Zorro (S1)

Zorro (S2)

Streaming October 6

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law | Episode 8 In Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.



Streaming October 7

Werewolf by Night On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader. In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader’s life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster. Inspired by horror films of the 1930s and 1940s, the chilling special aims to evoke a sense of dread and the macabre, with plenty of suspense and scares along the way as we explore a new corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Calling All Monsters Music Video (Short)

Drumline

Streaming October 10

Dancing with the Stars | Episode 4 (Live)

Streaming October 12

Big Shot (S2) | All Episodes Streaming Marvyn’s (John Stamos) latest plan toward relevance is to get his team broadcast on ESPN and his method is to recruit an unlikely player: Ava (Sara Echeagaray), a gutsy beach volleyball phenom whose public tantrum got her ousted from her own sport. Between losing their assistant coach Holly Barrett (Jessalyn Gilsig) to a rival school, new friction amongst teammates, a sudden and unexpected proximity to boys, and off-the-court disasters that no one could’ve predicted, this season, the Westbrook Sirens have even more to prove.

Andor | Episode 6

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Episode 203 “Coach Classic” It’s the annual Coach Classic, where the coaches take the ice against the kids. It’s real smash-mouth hockey, and everyone’s got an agenda. Evan’s desperate to get picked for the game. Alex is desperate for him not to, while Cole wants Jace to play to get over the glitch in his shot. Meanwhile, Maya, Sam, and Koob see a unique opportunity around this competition. Along the way, Sofi discovers there’s a lot more to Jace’s past, and an unexpected twist changes Alex’s plans at EPIC.

Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)

Sofia the First (S1, S2, S3, S4)

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 6 episodes)

Streaming October 13

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law | Episode 9

Streaming October 14

Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)

The New Mutants

Streaming October 17

Dancing with the Stars | Episode 5 (Live)

Streaming October 18

Dancing with the Stars | Episode 6 (Live)

Streaming October 19

Andor | Episode 7

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Episode 204 “Draft Day” It’s Draft Day, when coaches select their teams for tournament play. Alex has thrown down a gauntlet to Coach Cole, and pressure’s on for her to find players who will deliver. Even her own son would rather be drafted to Cole’s elite team. Nick, the presumptive last pick, can at least spot talent, and offers to help Alex scout. Evan and Sofi try to reconnect, as their summer dreams pull them apart. And the draft plays out in some surprising ways, creating new dilemmas for our Ducks.

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 4 episodes)

Bear in the Big Blue House (S1, S2, S3, S4)

PB&J Otter (S1, S2, S3)

Raven’s Home (S5, 8 episodes)

Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (S1)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S21)

The Spectacular Spider-Man (S1)

Wicked Tuna (S11)

Streaming October 21

Hall of Villains

Streaming October 24

Dancing with the Stars | Episode 7 (Live)

Streaming October 26

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi | All Shorts Streaming Six brand-new animated shorts featuring parables built around Jedi from the prequel era. Journey into the lives of two distinctly different Jedi—Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku—each will be put to the test as they make choices that will define their destinies. The series is created by executive producer Dave Filoni, with Carrie Beck and Athena Portillo serving as executive producers.

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t | Episode 1-2 Ryota Moriyama, a senior at Kyoritsu University, receives a job offer at a first-rate company but gets dumped by Saki Nishino. His professor tells him that he can graduate on the condition that he joins the sumo club and competes in at least one match. With only a single member, Honoka Oba, for the past two years, the sumo club is on the brink of collapse. In order to graduate, Ryota endures Honoka’s strict training methods and starts to recruit other members.



The Mysterious Benedict Society | 2-Episode Premiere: Episode 201 “A Perilous Journey” & Episode 202 “A Bit of Light Chop” This season, Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance, the four gifted orphans who were recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict, embark on another mission to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain. When the kids discover that Mr. Benedict and Number Two have been kidnapped, they must piece together the riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict to foil Curtain’s latest scheme. Relying on only their wits, intellect, and empathy, the charming group of misfits embark on a globe-trotting adventure by air, land, sea and pie truck, calling upon their special skills to solve the mysteries and rescue their lost comrades. Along the way, the kids experience the growing pains that come along with being part of their new “found family,” while remaining true to their unique selves. In the process, they discover what true happiness really means.

Andor | Episode 8

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers | Episode 205 “Icing on the Cake” Alex leads our crew of old and new Mighty Ducks through their first week of team training with the spirit of summer fun – but she struggles to bring a disengaged Jace into the fold. Coach Cole, meanwhile, drives Team Dominate through power practices, and Evan pushes himself harder than ever. And Maya tries to help Sofi find her inner rebel. When a conflict forces Evan to choose between his new squad and his best friend, we discover an unexpected side of Cole.



Streaming October 28

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell

Streaming October 31

Dancing with the Stars | Episode 8 (Live)

