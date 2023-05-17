New on Max: May & June 2023

At long last, HBO Max and Discovery Plus are merging to form Max on May 23. Because this merger is occurring in the middle of the month, we have got more than a month’s worth of new releases to share with you. Below you’ll find everything coming to the newly-minted Max from May 23 through the end of June, and it’s quite a collection of content.

What’s new on Max in May & June 2023

Streaming May 23

Bama Rush (Max Original)

Clone High, Season 1 (Max Original)

German Genius (Max Original)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Gremlins: Secrets Of The Mogwai, Season 1 (Max Original)

Growing Floret (Magnolia Network)

How To Create A Sex Scandal (Max Original)

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 8 (Magnolia Network)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)

SmartLess: On The Road (Max Original)

Talking Sopranos Podcast

Villainous, Season 1A (Cartoon Network)

What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel (Max Original)

Windy City Rehab (HGTV)

Streaming May 24

Expedition Unknown (Discovery)

Streaming May 25

100 Years Of Warner Bros. The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of (Max Original)

Blippi Wonders, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)

Lellobee City Farm, Season 3 (Cartoon Network)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 8A (Cartoon Network)

Total DramaRama: A Very Special Special, That’s Quite Special (Cartoon Network, 2023)

Vlad and Niki, Season 2A

Vgly (Max Original)

Streaming May 26

100 Day Dream Home (HGTV)

Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO Original)

Kendra Sells Hollywood, Seasons 1-2

Mark Rober’s Revengineers (Discovery)

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal (Adult Swim)

Streaming May 27

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen (Food Network)

Impractical Jokers, (Collection of 100 episodes from seasons 1-8)

Impractical Jokers, Season 10A + Roadblock Special

Put a Ring on It (OWN)

Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love (HBO Original)

Streaming May 28

American Monster (ID)

Collateral Beauty (2016)

Married To Evil (ID)

Otter Dynasty (Animal Planet)

Silos Baking Competition (Magnolia Network)

Streaming May 29

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Pillow Talk (TLC)

Motel Rescue (Magnolia Network)

Reality (HBO Original)

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace (ID)

Streaming May 30

Angie Tribeca, Seasons 1-3 (TBS)

Craig of the Creek, Season 4F (Cartoon Network)

​​Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico (CNN)

Streaming May 31

Ghost Adventures: Lake of Death (Discovery)

Streaming June 1

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Star Is Born (1954)

A Star Is Born (1976)

Army of Darkness (1993)

Balls of Fury (2007)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Big Daddy (1999)

Breach (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Class Act (1992)

Click (2006)

Dave (1993)

David Copperfield (1935)

Demolition Man (1993)

Diggers (2006)

Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dumb & Dumber (1994)

Dumb & Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

Eastern Promises (2007)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

Eli Roth Presents: The Legion Of Exorcists (Travel Channel)

Enter The Dragon (1973)

Fame (1980)

Fifty Shades Darker (2017, Extended Version)

Fifty Shades Freed (2018, Extended Version)

Gold Diggers of 1933

Gold Diggers of 1935

Grease (1978)

Hairspray (2007)

I Origins (2014)

I, Tonya (2017)

Jackie Brown (1997)

Jeremiah Johnson (1972)

Jersey Boys (2014)

Just Mercy (2019)

Knock Knock (2015)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Magic Mike (2012)

Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat (2002)

Military Wives (2019)

Moneyball (2011)

Monster-In-Law (2005)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Moonlight (2016)

Naked.Loud.Proud (Max Original)

Narc (2002)

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Objective, Burma! (1945)

On Moonlight Bay (1951)

Operation Crossbow (1965)

Police Academy (1984)

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985)

Police Academy 3: Back In Training (1986)

Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol (1987)

Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach (1988)

Radio (2003)

Ready Player One (2018)

Romance on the High Seas (1948)

Selena (1997)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Sunday in New York (1964)

Tea for Two (1950)

The Big Wedding (2013)

The Blackcoat’s Daughter (2015)

The Boy Next Door (2015)

The Dead Files (Travel Channel)

The Drop (2014)

The Evil Dead (1981)

The Evil Dead (2013)

The Evil Dead II (1987)

The Family (2013)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete (2013)

The Lodge (2019)

The Nun’s Story (1959)

The Painter and the Thief (2020)

The Saint (1997)

The Turning Point (1977)

Tooth Fairy (2010)

Woodstock: The Director’s Cut (1994)

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

You’re Next (2013)

Streaming June 2

Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023)

Painting With John, Season 3 (HBO Original)

Well Designed (Magnolia Network)

Streaming June 4

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days (TLC)

Battle on the Beach (HGTV)

The Idol (HBO Original) *4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Streaming June 5

Louisiana Law (Animal Planet)

Streaming June 6

Burden of Proof (HBO Original)

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1E (Cartoon Network)

Streaming June 7

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) *4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Ghost Adventures (Discovery)

Streaming June 8

A Star Is Born (2018)

American Pain (Max Original)

Streaming June 9

AEW All Access (TBS)

First Five (Max Original)

Streaming June 10

Build It Forward (HGTV)

Red 2 (2013)

Walker, Season 3

Streaming June 12

Celebrity IOU, Season 4A (HGTV)

Streaming June 13

Vacation (2015)

Streaming June 14

How Do You Measure A Year? (HBO Original)

Small Town Potential (HGTV)

Streaming June 15

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, Season 3

Crack Addicts (TLC)

Outchef’d (Food Network)

Rap Battlefield, Season 2 (Max Original)

Streaming June 16

Hoffman Family Gold (Discovery)

Meet the Batwheels shorts, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

The Cabin Chronicles, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

Streaming June 17

John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO Original)

Streaming June 18

Beachside Brawl (Food Network)

The Great Food Truck Race: David vs. Goliath (Food Network)

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 3 (HBO Original)

We Baby Bears, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

Streaming June 19

Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days (Discovery)

Streaming June 21

7 Little Johnstons (TLC)

The Stroll (HBO Original)

Streaming June 22

And Just Like That…, Season 2 (Max Original) *4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Christina On The Coast (HGTV)

Downey’s Dream Cars (Max Original)

Streaming June 23

Rich & Shameless, Season 2A (TNT)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 8B (Cartoon Network)

Streaming June 25

Mini Reni (Magnolia Network)

Streaming June 26

Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham (2023)

Streaming June 27

Chopped (Food Network)

Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music (HBO Original)

Streaming June 28

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (HBO Original)

Streaming June 29

Revealed (HGTV)

Ten-Year-Old Tom, Season 2 (Max Original)

Warrior, Season 3 (Max Original)

Streaming June 30

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 7 (Magnolia Network)

