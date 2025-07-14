8 new and returning Netflix shows coming this week (July 13-19)

We share the list of all the shows, movies, and specials coming to Netflix every month, but with as much content as the streaming service releases, it can be hard to keep track of it all. We are here to help with a breakdown of all the new and returning shows hitting Netflix this week, from comedies and dramas to reality shows and docuseries.

Another busy week commences on Netflix with a returning anime series about a retired hitman, a true crime series about a woman who vanished during a Royal Caribbean cruise, and a limited series about a murder in Yosemite National Park.

New and returning Netflix shows (7/13 – 7/19)

Sakamoto Days, the anime about retired hit man Taro Sakamoto, found a big audience when it premiered on Netflix in January. This week, the story continues with Part 2 of Season 1, picking up where the first part left off and throwing new challenges Taro’s way. Netflix will release all 11 episodes weekly every Monday for the next few months.

Brett Gelman in Entitled. Image source: C4

In the British comedy drama series Entitled, Brett Gelman (Fleabag) stars as American widower Gabe, who finds himself surrounded by his in-laws after moving into the gothic mansion that he inherited from his wealthy wife.

23-year-old Amy Lynn Bradley boarded a Royal Caribbean cruise with her family on March 21, 1998. She would never disembark. To this day, no one knows what happened to Bradley, but this documentary explores her mysterious disappearance, featuring interviews with her family, other passengers aboard the ship, and FBI investigators.

This heartfelt Middle Eastern drama follows a recently widowed father who depends on his late wife’s online tips to navigate parenthood on his own.

Community Squad is an Argentinian crime comedy series about a diverse civilian patrol squad known as the Palermo Division. They were established to improve the image of the police, but find themselves caught up in a drug trafficking operation.

By far the splashiest release of the week, Untamed is a murder mystery set in Yosemite National Park starring Eric Bana (Troy) as National Park Service special agent Kyle Turner and Sam Neill (Jurassic Park) as Yosemite’s chief park ranger.

“When his wife Agustina falls into delirium, a professor delves into her dark past to piece together her story and uncover the cause of her madness,” reads Netflix’s synopsis of this Colombian psychological drama based on a novel of the same name.

Superstar is a biographical series starring Ingrid García-Jonsson as Spanish pop star Tamara. According to Netflix, the series is set “deep in the chaos of the early 2000s” and “reimagines the life of pop icon Tamara — and her metamorphosis into Yurena — as never seen before.”