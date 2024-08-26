We may finally know when Spider-Man 4 will swing into theaters

About two months ago I was convinced I knew the Spider-Man 4 release date and that all we needed to do was wait for Sony and Marvel to confirm it. Well, it was mostly up to Sony to do it since this MCU movie technically belongs to Sony. Rumors at the time suggested the Spider-Man 4 production would premiere this year. Marvel did not mention Spider-Man 4 at Comic-Con or D23. Again, Spider-Man is Sony’s property, so Marvel couldn’t have talked about Tom Holland’s Peter Parker even if it wanted to.

Fast-forward to late August, and we still don’t have Sony’s Spider-Man 4 announcement. Now, however, an insider claims the sequel’s release date will fall between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. That’s sometime in July 2026.

That detail is equally exciting and troubling if you’ve been following the Spider-Man 4 release saga this past year. Before I explain, you should know that spoilers might follow below.

Industry insider Daniel Richtman took to his Patreon to share details about this rumored Spider-Man 4 release schedule. He said that Sony and Marvel will film the movie next year ahead of a release in July 2026.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

As for the next two Avengers movies, Doomsday will premiere on May 1st, 2026, while Secret Invasion will come out about a year later, on May 7th, 2027. Having Spider-Man 4 in between the two projects indicates that the events in the sequel might impact at least one of the two Avengers movies, with special emphasis on Secret Wars.

I’m assuming here that the chronology of MCU events would follow the release chronology. Something bad for the multiverse will happen in Doomsday, and the Avengers will have to fix things in Secret Wars.

Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) is that threat, of course. The MCU’s main reality might not know who Spider-Man is, but I’d expect Spidey to be part of the effort against Doom in Avengers 5.

Remember that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker has to appear in an MCU crossover before Spider-Man 4. It’ll be interesting to see whether that’s Daredevil: Born Again or Doomsday. Marvel and Sony will obviously ink new contracts for the character beyond the deal made before No Way Home.

After Doomsday, whatever has to happen in Spider-Man 4 will happen. Then we’ll see the Avengers’ victory over Doom in Secret Wars.

Robert Downey Jr. returns to the MCU as Doctor Doom. Image source: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

This release schedule tells me that Spider-Man 4 might be a multiverse movie rather than the more down-to-earth soft reboot I’d like to see. That’s just speculation, but it’s based on a rumored dispute between Sony and Marvel about Spider-Man 4.

Sony supposedly wanted Spider-Man 4 to be more like No Way Home. It was a multiverse story where the former Spider-Man variants could reappear. As exciting as it was to have Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield join the MCU so soon, no one wants to see the same thing happen again so soon.

Marvel wanted a more grounded story, according to earlier rumors. And Marvel seemed to have won.

That said, there is a way to meet both parties’ needs. Spider-Man 4 could be a very grounded story that closely follows the events of Daredevil: Born Again. That’s assuming Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) is still the main villain of Spider-Man 4, as some rumors suggested.

Whatever that “grounded” story ends up being, Spidey might want to contact his friends from No Way Home, Tobey and Andrew, to help the Avengers against Doom.

All we need to do is wait and see what Sony does next. The longer it takes for Spider-Man 4 to be announced, the more likely it is that Richtman’s information is accurate. As for the film’s plot and crazy cameos, expect them to leak long before Spider-Man 4 hits theaters.