New on Netflix: 145 brand new titles to stream this month (October 2022)

October is nearly here, which means dozens of new movies and shows are about to stream on Netflix. If you’re looking forward to watching everything new on Netflix in October, we’ve got the complete list for you below with all 145 new titles.
Some of the most anticipated additions this month include original movies such as The Good Nurse, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, and The School for Good and Evil. A few of Netflix’s most popular original series are returning as well, such as Big Mouth, Love is Blind, and Derry Girls. Mike Flanagan is also back with a new horror series called The Midnight Club.
New on Netflix in October 2022
Streaming October 1
- 17 Again
- 30 Minutes or Less
- 60 Days In: Season 3
- Any Given Sunday
- Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2
- Call Me by Your Name
- Charlotte’s Web (2006)
- Chocolat
- City Slickers
- The Color Purple
- Gladiator
- How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
- I Love You, Man
- Labyrinth
- Land of the Lost
- Last Seen Alive
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- National Lampoon’s European Vacation
- National Lampoon’s Vacation
- Ocean’s Eleven
- Ocean’s Thirteen
- Ocean’s Twelve
- Point Break (1991)
- Risky Business
- Robin Hood
- Runaway Bride
- Rush Hour
- Rush Hour 2
- Rush Hour 3
- Scooby-Doo
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- Sex and the City 2
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
- Vegas Vacation
- Walking Tall
- Wedding Crashers
- Yes Man
Streaming October 2
- Forever Queens 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming October 3
- Chip and Potato: Season 4 🇨🇦– NETFLIX FAMILY
- Jexi
Streaming October 4
- Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester — NETFLIX COMEDY
Streaming October 5
- Bling Empire: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
- High Water 🇵🇱– NETFLIX SERIES
- Jumping from High Places 🇮🇹– NETFLIX FILM
- Mr. Harrigan’s Phone — NETFLIX FILM
- Nailed It!: Season 7 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero 🇵🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
- The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave 🇹🇭– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Togo — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming October 6
- Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake 🇬🇧– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming October 7
- Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Derry Girls: Season 3 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES
- Doll House 🇵🇭– NETFLIX FILM
- Glitch 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
- Kev Adams: The Real Me 🇫🇷– NETFLIX COMEDY
- Luckiest Girl Alive — NETFLIX FILM
- Man on Pause 🇹🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
- The Midnight Club — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Mole — NETFLIX SERIES
- Oddballs — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Old People 🇩🇪– NETFLIX FILM
- The Redeem Team — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming October 9
- Missing Link
Streaming October 10
- LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2
- Spirit Rangers — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming October 11
- The Cage 🇰🇼– NETFLIX SERIES
- DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show 🇹🇭– NETFLIX COMEDY
- Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever — NETFLIX COMEDY
- Island of the Sea Wolves 🇬🇧– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming October 12
- Belascoarán, PI 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES
- Blackout
- Easy-Bake Battle — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Nutty Boy 🇧🇷– NETFLIX FAMILY
- Wild Croc Territory 🇦🇺– NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming October 13
- Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Exception 🇯🇵– NETFLIX ANIME
- The Playlist 🇸🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
- The Sinner: Season 4: Percy
- Someone Borrowed 🇧🇷– NETFLIX FILM
- Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming October 14
- Black Butterflies 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
- The Curse of Bridge Hollow — NETFLIX FILM
- Everything Calls for Salvation 🇮🇹– NETFLIX SERIES
- Holy Family 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
- Mismatched: Season 2 🇮🇳– NETFLIX SERIES
- Take 1 🇰🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming October 15
- Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween
- Under the Queen’s Umbrella 🇰🇷— NETFLIX SERIES
Streaming October 16
- Dracula Untold
- Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Streaming October 17
- Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming October 18
- Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles — NETFLIX COMEDY
- LiSA Another Great Day 🇯🇵– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Streaming October 19
- The Green Glove Gang 🇵🇱– NETFLIX SERIES
- Love Is Blind: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
- Notre-Dame 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
- The School for Good and Evil — NETFLIX FILM
- The Stranger 🇦🇺– NETFLIX FILM
Streaming October 21
- 28 Days Haunted — NETFLIX SERIES
- Barbarians II 🇩🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
- Descendant — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- From Scratch — NETFLIX SERIES
- High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule — NETFLIX SERIES
- ONI: Thunder God’s Tale — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Pokémon Ultimate Journeys — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming October 22
- LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show
Streaming October 23
- Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping 🇲🇽– NETFLIX COMEDY
Streaming October 24
- The Chalk Line 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM
Streaming October 25
- Barbie Epic Road Trip — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Blade of the 47 Ronin
- Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune — NETFLIX COMEDY
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities — NETFLIX SERIES
- Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
Streaming October 26
- Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn 🇫🇷– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Good Nurse — NETFLIX FILM
- Hellhole 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM
- Love Is Blind: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)
- Robbing Mussolini 🇮🇹– NETFLIX FILM
Streaming October 27
- Cici 🇹🇷– NETFLIX FILM
- Daniel Spellbound — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Dubai Bling 🇦🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
- Earthstorm — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Family Reunion: Part 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- Romantic Killer 🇯🇵– NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming October 28
- All Quiet on the Western Front 🇩🇪– NETFLIX FILM
- The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES
- Big Mouth: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Drink Masters — NETFLIX SERIES
- I AM A STALKER — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- If Only 🇪🇸– NETFLIX SERIES
- My Encounter with Evil — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Wendell & Wild — NETFLIX FILM
- Wild is the Wind 🇿🇦– NETFLIX FILM
Streaming October 29
- Deadwind: Season 3 🇫🇮– NETFLIX SERIES
Coming Soon
- 20th Century Girl 🇰🇷– NETFLIX FILM
- Inside Man 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES
Keep reading for the full list of movies, TV shows, and specials leaving the streaming service next month. Here’s a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in October 2022, including The Good Nurse, Wendell & Wild, The Midnight Club, and Big Mouth season 6:
Leaving October 2
- Schitt’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
Leaving October 7
- Sofia the First: Seasons 1-4
Leaving October 8
- After
Leaving October 13
- Apocalypse Now Redux
- Everything Must Go
- Little Italy
- Scary Movie 4
- The Girl Next Door
Leaving October 14
- Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black
- Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse
Leaving October 15
- Sinister 2
Leaving October 21
- Yes, God, Yes
Leaving October 22
- Hemlock Grove: Seasons 1-3
Leaving October 26
- Begin Again
Leaving October 27
- Metallica Through The Never
Leaving October 31
- 8 Mile
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
- Footloose
- Friday
- Friday After Next
- Johnny Mnemonic
- Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Miss Congeniality
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
- Monster-in-Law (70021634) 10/31/2022
- Naruto: Seasons 1-9
- The Notebook
- Rock of Ages
That’s everything new on Netflix for the month of October 2022, as well as all of the shows and movies leaving the streaming service next month.
