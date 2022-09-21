Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

New on Netflix: 145 brand new titles to stream this month (October 2022)

HomeEntertainmentMovies
September 21st, 2022 at 12:57 PM
By
The School for Good and Evil

October is nearly here, which means dozens of new movies and shows are about to stream on Netflix. If you’re looking forward to watching everything new on Netflix in October, we’ve got the complete list for you below with all 145 new titles.

Some of the most anticipated additions this month include original movies such as The Good Nurse, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, and The School for Good and Evil. A few of Netflix’s most popular original series are returning as well, such as Big Mouth, Love is Blind, and Derry Girls. Mike Flanagan is also back with a new horror series called The Midnight Club.

New on Netflix in October 2022

Streaming October 1

  • 17 Again
  • 30 Minutes or Less
  • 60 Days In: Season 3
  • Any Given Sunday
  • Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2
  • Call Me by Your Name
  • Charlotte’s Web (2006)
  • Chocolat
  • City Slickers
  • The Color Purple
  • Gladiator
  • How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
  • I Love You, Man
  • Labyrinth
  • Land of the Lost
  • Last Seen Alive
  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith
  • National Lampoon’s European Vacation
  • National Lampoon’s Vacation
  • Ocean’s Eleven
  • Ocean’s Thirteen
  • Ocean’s Twelve
  • Point Break (1991)
  • Risky Business
  • Robin Hood
  • Runaway Bride
  • Rush Hour
  • Rush Hour 2
  • Rush Hour 3
  • Scooby-Doo
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • Sex and the City 2
  • Sex and the City: The Movie
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
  • Vegas Vacation
  • Walking Tall
  • Wedding Crashers
  • Yes Man

Streaming October 2

Streaming October 3

Streaming October 4

Streaming October 5

Streaming October 6

Streaming October 7

Streaming October 9

  • Missing Link

Streaming October 10

  • LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2
  • Spirit Rangers NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming October 11

Streaming October 12

Streaming October 13

Streaming October 14

Streaming October 15

  • Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween
  • Under the Queen’s Umbrella 🇰🇷NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming October 16

  • Dracula Untold
  • Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Streaming October 17

Streaming October 18

Streaming October 19

Streaming October 21

  • 28 Days Haunted — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Barbarians II 🇩🇪– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Descendant — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • From Scratch — NETFLIX SERIES
  • High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule — NETFLIX SERIES
  • ONI: Thunder God’s Tale — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Pokémon Ultimate Journeys — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming October 22

  • LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show

Streaming October 23

  • Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping 🇲🇽– NETFLIX COMEDY

Streaming October 24

  • The Chalk Line 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM

Streaming October 25

Streaming October 26

Streaming October 27

Streaming October 28

Streaming October 29

Coming Soon

Keep reading for the full list of movies, TV shows, and specials leaving the streaming service next month. Here’s a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in October 2022, including The Good Nurse, Wendell & Wild, The Midnight Club, and Big Mouth season 6:

Leaving October 2

  • Schitt’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

Leaving October 7

  • Sofia the First: Seasons 1-4

Leaving October 8

  • After

Leaving October 13

  • Apocalypse Now Redux
  • Everything Must Go
  • Little Italy
  • Scary Movie 4
  • The Girl Next Door

Leaving October 14

  • Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black
  • Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse

Leaving October 15

  • Sinister 2

Leaving October 21

  • Yes, God, Yes

Leaving October 22

  • Hemlock Grove: Seasons 1-3

Leaving October 26

  • Begin Again

Leaving October 27

  • Metallica Through The Never

Leaving October 31

  • 8 Mile
  • Bridget Jones’s Diary
  • Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
  • Footloose
  • Friday
  • Friday After Next
  • Johnny Mnemonic
  • Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
  • Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
  • Miss Congeniality
  • Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
  • Monster-in-Law (70021634) 10/31/2022
  • Naruto: Seasons 1-9
  • The Notebook
  • Rock of Ages

That’s everything new on Netflix for the month of October 2022, as well as all of the shows and movies leaving the streaming service next month.

New on Netflix in September 2022

Streaming September 1

  • A Cinderella Story
  • A Clockwork Orange
  • A Good Old Fashioned Orgy
  • A Knight’s Tale
  • A Little Princess
  • American Beauty
  • Austin Powers in Goldmember
  • Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
  • Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
  • Barbie Mermaid Power
  • The Bridges of Madison County
  • Clueless
  • Despicable Me
  • Despicable Me 2
  • Dolphin Tale 2
  • Fenced In 🇧🇷– NETFLIX FILM
  • Friday After Next
  • He’s Just Not That Into You
  • I Survived a Crime: Season 1
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • The Italian Job
  • John Q
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24 — NETFLIX ANIME
  • Just Friends
  • Liss Pereira: Adulting — NETFLIX COMEDY
  • Little Nicky
  • Love in the Villa — NETFLIX FILM
  • Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet
  • Next Friday
  • The Notebook
  • Off the Hook 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Resident Evil
  • Resident Evil: Apocalypse
  • Resident Evil: Retribution
  • Road House
  • Save the Last Dance
  • Scarface
  • Snow White & the Huntsman
  • Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1
  • Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • This Is 40

Streaming September 2

Streaming September 3

  • Little Women 🇰🇷NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming September 5

  • Call the Midwife: Series 11
  • Cocomelon: Season 6 NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Once Upon a Small Town 🇰🇷NETFLIX SERIES
  • Vampire Academy

Streaming September 6

Streaming September 7

Streaming September 8

Streaming September 9

Streaming September 12

Streaming September 13

Streaming September 14

  • Broad Peak 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM
  • The Catholic School — NETFLIX FILM
  • El Rey, Vicente Fernández 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Heartbreak High 🇦🇺– NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Lørenskog Disappearance 🇳🇴– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Sins of Our Mother — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming September 15

Streaming September 16

Streaming September 19

Streaming September 20

Streaming September 21

Streaming September 22

Streaming September 23

Streaming September 24

Streaming September 26

Streaming September 27

  • Elysium
  • The Munsters
  • Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy NETFLIX COMEDY

Streaming September 28

Streaming September 29

Streaming September 30

Coming Soon

Keep reading for the full list of movies, TV shows, and specials leaving the streaming service next month. Here’s a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in September 2022, including BlondeCobra Kai season 5, and Bee and PuppyCat:

Leaving September 1

  • Quantico: Seasons 1-3

Leaving September 2

  • Freaks

Leaving September 3

  • The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1-8

Leaving September 9

  • Nightcrawler

Leaving September 10

  • How to Train Your Dragon 2

Leaving September 12

  • Offspring: Seasons 1-7

Leaving September 14

  • Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-6
  • Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style
  • Saved by the Bell: The College Years
  • Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas

Leaving September 17

  • Skylines

Leaving September 18

  • Dark Skies
  • Dark Matter: Seasons 1-3

Leaving September 25

  • Blade Runner 2049
  • Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Leaving September 29

  • Gotham: Seasons 1-5

Leaving September 30

  • 3 Ninjas: Kick Back
  • Argo
  • Boogie Nights
  • Catch Me If You Can
  • The Cave
  • Constantine
  • Dirty Harry
  • Dumb and Dumber
  • Full Metal Jacket
  • I Am Legend
  • Insidious
  • Made of Honor
  • Mean Girls
  • My Babysitter’s a Vampire: Seasons 1-2
  • Old School
  • The Perfect Storm
  • The Rite
  • Seven
  • The Sweetest Thing
  • Taxi Driver
  • The Talented Mr. Ripley

That’s everything new on Netflix for the month of September 2022, as well as all of the shows and movies leaving the streaming service.

More Netflix: The best Netflix shows and series to watch now (September 2022)

This article talks about:

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

More Entertainment

Latest News