New on Netflix: 145 brand new titles to stream this month (October 2022)

October is nearly here, which means dozens of new movies and shows are about to stream on Netflix. If you’re looking forward to watching everything new on Netflix in October, we’ve got the complete list for you below with all 145 new titles.

Some of the most anticipated additions this month include original movies such as The Good Nurse, Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, and The School for Good and Evil. A few of Netflix’s most popular original series are returning as well, such as Big Mouth, Love is Blind, and Derry Girls. Mike Flanagan is also back with a new horror series called The Midnight Club.

New on Netflix in October 2022

Streaming October 1

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

60 Days In: Season 3

Any Given Sunday

Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2

Call Me by Your Name

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Chocolat

City Slickers

The Color Purple

Gladiator

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Love You, Man

Labyrinth

Land of the Lost

Last Seen Alive

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

National Lampoon’s European Vacation

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Point Break (1991)

Risky Business

Robin Hood

Runaway Bride

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Vegas Vacation

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

Yes Man

Streaming October 2

Forever Queens 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming October 3

Chip and Potato: Season 4 🇨🇦– NETFLIX FAMILY

Jexi

Streaming October 4

Streaming October 5

Streaming October 6

Streaming October 7

Streaming October 9

Missing Link

Streaming October 10

LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2

Spirit Rangers — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming October 11

Streaming October 12

Belascoarán, PI 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES

Blackout

Easy-Bake Battle — NETFLIX SERIES

The Nutty Boy 🇧🇷– NETFLIX FAMILY

Wild Croc Territory 🇦🇺– NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming October 13

Streaming October 14

Streaming October 15

Blippi’s Spooky Spell Halloween

Under the Queen’s Umbrella 🇰🇷— NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming October 16

Dracula Untold

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Streaming October 17

Streaming October 18

Streaming October 19

Streaming October 21

28 Days Haunted — NETFLIX SERIES

Barbarians II 🇩🇪– NETFLIX SERIES

Descendant — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From Scratch — NETFLIX SERIES

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule — NETFLIX SERIES

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale — NETFLIX FAMILY

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming October 22

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show

Streaming October 23

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping 🇲🇽– NETFLIX COMEDY

Streaming October 24

The Chalk Line 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM

Streaming October 25

Streaming October 26

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn 🇫🇷– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Good Nurse — NETFLIX FILM

Hellhole 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Robbing Mussolini 🇮🇹– NETFLIX FILM

Streaming October 27

Streaming October 28

Streaming October 29

Deadwind: Season 3 🇫🇮– NETFLIX SERIES

Coming Soon

20th Century Girl 🇰🇷– NETFLIX FILM

Inside Man 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES

Keep reading for the full list of movies, TV shows, and specials leaving the streaming service next month. Here’s a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in October 2022, including The Good Nurse, Wendell & Wild, The Midnight Club, and Big Mouth season 6:

Leaving October 2

Schitt’s Creek: Seasons 1-6

Leaving October 7

Sofia the First: Seasons 1-4

Leaving October 8

After

Leaving October 13

Apocalypse Now Redux

Everything Must Go

Little Italy

Scary Movie 4

The Girl Next Door

Leaving October 14

Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black

Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse

Leaving October 15

Sinister 2

Leaving October 21

Yes, God, Yes

Leaving October 22

Hemlock Grove: Seasons 1-3

Leaving October 26

Begin Again

Leaving October 27

Metallica Through The Never

Leaving October 31

8 Mile

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Footloose

Friday

Friday After Next

Johnny Mnemonic

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Monster-in-Law (70021634) 10/31/2022

Naruto: Seasons 1-9

The Notebook

Rock of Ages

That’s everything new on Netflix for the month of October 2022, as well as all of the shows and movies leaving the streaming service next month.

New on Netflix in September 2022

Streaming September 1

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

A Knight’s Tale

A Little Princess

American Beauty

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Barbie Mermaid Power

The Bridges of Madison County

Clueless

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dolphin Tale 2

Fenced In 🇧🇷– NETFLIX FILM

Friday After Next

He’s Just Not That Into You

I Survived a Crime: Season 1

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Italian Job

John Q

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24 — NETFLIX ANIME

Just Friends

Liss Pereira: Adulting — NETFLIX COMEDY

Little Nicky

Love in the Villa — NETFLIX FILM

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

Next Friday

The Notebook

Off the Hook 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road House

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

Snow White & the Huntsman

Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

This Is 40

Streaming September 2

Streaming September 3

Little Women 🇰🇷— NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming September 5

Call the Midwife: Series 11

Cocomelon: Season 6 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Once Upon a Small Town 🇰🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES

Vampire Academy

Streaming September 6

Streaming September 7

Chef’s Table: Pizza — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer 🇮🇳— NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming September 8

Entrapped 🇮🇸– NETFLIX SERIES

Diorama 🇸🇪– NETFLIX FILM

Streaming September 9

Streaming September 12

Streaming September 13

Streaming September 14

Broad Peak 🇵🇱– NETFLIX FILM

The Catholic School — NETFLIX FILM

El Rey, Vicente Fernández 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES

Heartbreak High 🇦🇺– NETFLIX SERIES

The Lørenskog Disappearance 🇳🇴– NETFLIX SERIES

Sins of Our Mother — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming September 15

Dogs in Space: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Intervention: Season 21

Terim 🇹🇷– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming September 16

Streaming September 19

Go Dog Go: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming September 20

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream — NETFLIX COMEDY

Streaming September 21

Designing Miami — NETFLIX SERIES

Fortune Seller: A TV Scam 🇮🇹– NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Iron Chef Mexico 🇲🇽– NETFLIX SERIES

The Perfumier 🇩🇪– NETFLIX FILM

The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming September 22

Streaming September 23

Streaming September 24

Dynasty: Season 5

Fullmetal Alchemist The Final Alchemy 🇯🇵– NETFLIX FILM

Streaming September 26

A Trip to Infinity — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming September 27

Elysium

The Munsters

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy — NETFLIX COMEDY

Streaming September 28

Streaming September 29

The Empress 🇩🇪– NETFLIX SERIES

Streaming September 30

Anikulapo 🇳🇬– NETFLIX FILM

Entergalactic — NETFLIX SPECIAL

Floor is Lava: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Human Playground — NETFLIX SERIES

Phantom Pups 🇨🇦– NETFLIX FAMILY

Rainbow — NETFLIX FILM

What We Leave Behind

Coming Soon

Keep reading for the full list of movies, TV shows, and specials leaving the streaming service next month. Here’s a video featuring highlights coming to Netflix in September 2022, including Blonde, Cobra Kai season 5, and Bee and PuppyCat:

Leaving September 1

Quantico: Seasons 1-3

Leaving September 2

Freaks

Leaving September 3

The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1-8

Leaving September 9

Nightcrawler

Leaving September 10

How to Train Your Dragon 2

Leaving September 12

Offspring: Seasons 1-7

Leaving September 14

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-6

Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style

Saved by the Bell: The College Years

Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas

Leaving September 17

Skylines

Leaving September 18

Dark Skies

Dark Matter: Seasons 1-3

Leaving September 25

Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Leaving September 29

Gotham: Seasons 1-5

Leaving September 30

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Argo

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

The Cave

Constantine

Dirty Harry

Dumb and Dumber

Full Metal Jacket

I Am Legend

Insidious

Made of Honor

Mean Girls

My Babysitter’s a Vampire: Seasons 1-2

Old School

The Perfect Storm

The Rite

Seven

The Sweetest Thing

Taxi Driver

The Talented Mr. Ripley

That’s everything new on Netflix for the month of September 2022, as well as all of the shows and movies leaving the streaming service.

