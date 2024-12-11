Video reveals possible differences between Switch and Switch 2

This week has already been a doozy for Nintendo Switch 2 leaks, but the internet isn’t done yet. On Tuesday, YouTuber SwitchUp shared a video featuring a 3D-printed mockup of the Switch 2, and if the design is accurate, it’s our best look yet at the differences between the current Switch console and the next-gen version coming in 2025.

The YouTube channel was sent a non-functional Switch 2 by Chinese case manufacturer iVoler, which claims to have access to Nintendo’s final design templates. They didn’t provide proof, but we’ll know soon enough if they were telling the truth.

As you’ll see in the video, the 3D-printed Switch 2 is included inside the case. As rumors have suggested, the Switch 2 looks to be substantially larger than even the Switch OLED model. The bezel is a similar size, but the display is about an inch or so wider. Despite Nintendo’s upsizing, the console is no thicker than the original Switch.

Other differences between the Switch OLED and the Switch 2 mockup include smaller volume buttons, a slightly larger game card slot, and a bigger vent grill on the top next to a new USB-C port. It’s an iteration, to be sure, but one with some notable upgrades.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

As for the new Joy-Con controllers, they have also been sized up a bit from the originals. Other than that, they’re mostly the same, save for a mysterious new button on the right Joy-Con and a new trigger on the back of the controllers that might have to do with the magnetic attachment. As with the console itself, Nintendo isn’t fixing what wasn’t broken.

If this mockup is even close to the final design, then it’s clear that Nintendo doesn’t want to stray too far from the enormously successful Switch. The company is known for taking big swings, but there’s no point in messing with success this generation.

You can watch the full Switch 2 mockup hands-on video from SwitchUp below: