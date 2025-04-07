This video is our best look yet at Apple’s iOS 19 design overhaul

Conflicting rumors about the overhauled design of Apple’s iOS 19 update have been circulating for months, but on Monday, a new leak might have provided some clarity.

A few weeks ago, Front Page Tech shared an “exclusive first look” at iOS 19, supposedly giving us an early look at Apple’s 2025 software refresh for the iPhone. Shortly after the video went up, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman took to social media to note that the leaked images were “based on either very old builds or vague descriptions.”

Front Page Tech didn’t immediately respond to the accusation, but today, the channel uploaded another video, firing back at Gurman and sharing even more details about the software:

Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser claims that Gurman’s post actually prompted him to go back and take a closer look at the leaked iOS 19 build. When he did, he noticed that tapping on icons changed their shape. The icons suddenly became more rounded, similar to the look of the apps on visionOS, but not quite a perfect circle.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Other changes in iOS 19 uncovered this time around included on-screen elements shimmering when the phone moves, rounder brightness and volume sliders in Control Center, new animated tabs at the bottom of Apple’s first-party apps, the search field at the bottom of the Messages app, and subtle visual changes to the Settings app.

Finally, Front Page Tech revealed a new feature for the Camera app. According to Prosser, the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models will allow users to record videos with the rear-facing and front-facing cameras simultaneously. This very feature has been available on Samsung phones for over a decade, but better late than never, I guess.

Gurman has yet to say anything about this video, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled.