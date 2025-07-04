Leak gives us our first look at Samsung’s ultra-thin Galaxy Z Fold 7

We’re just a few days away from Samsung’s second key Unpacked event of the year, the one where the Korean giant unveils this year’s foldables. As is customary for Unpacked events, almost everything has leaked ahead of Wednesday’s show. We already know what to expect from the event.

This generation of Samsung foldables will be unlike anything the company has made so far. 2025 might turn out to be a pivotal year in Samsung’s foldable history.

The main stars of the show will be thinner than ever. That’s the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7. Samsung will also unveil its first affordable foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.

At the end of the show, Samsung is expected to tease a few products that will be available commercially much later this year. Among them is the so-called Galaxy G Fold 7, Samsung’s first commercial trifold phone.

A last-minute leak gives us our first look at the ultra-thin Galaxy Z Fold 7, and it’s a sight to behold. It sure looks like Samsung has finally done it. The company has created the amazingly thin foldable we’ve been waiting for.

Same design as Galaxy Z Fold 6?

We already had plenty of ultra-thin foldables on the market, with Honor leading the way. The Chinese vendor made ultra-thin foldables as early as 2023. The Magic V2 got a successor last year, the Magic V3. Earlier this week, Honor unveiled the Magic V5 in China, a phone with a profile of 8.8 mm when folded. That’s what Honor’s marketing says, though the actual thickness is 8.88 mm.

Last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 was already thinner than its predecessors. But that 12.1 mm profile was still much thicker than phones like the Magic V3. We knew Samsung could do better, and Samsung delivered. The limited edition Galaxy Z Fold SE measured 10.6 mm when folded, but it wasn’t available for purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 folded on a table. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Recent leaks say the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be 8.9 mm thick when folded, or 4.2 mm when unfolded. That’s a major improvement over last year’s Fold-type foldables from Samsung.

Leaks also gave us purported press photos, like the one above, suggesting Samsung won’t change the Fold 7 dramatically. The 2025 model will resemble the Fold 6 in terms of overall design. We’re looking at flat edges and almost rectangular corners. On the back, there’s a vertical triple-lens camera.

Purported Galaxy Z Fold 7 press photo. Image source: Phone Arena via Evan Blass

While the boxy design will remain, rumors say both displays will be larger. We’re going from 7.6-inch and 6.3-inch screens on the Fold 6 to 8-inch and 6.5-inch displays on the Fold 7.

Galaxy Z Fold 7 in real-life photos

Leaker @Jukanlosreve posted three images on X showing a real-life Galaxy Z Fold 7 unit. As always, we can’t confirm the authenticity of leaked images showing unreleased devices. But the phone in the photos on X sure looks like what we’d expect from the Fold 7.

Photos showing the Galaxy Z Fold 7 leaked on X. Image source: X

It’s clear we’re looking at an ultra-thin foldable here. Just check out that profile. Here’s how thick last year’s Fold 6 is:

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The images also give us a look at the foldable display, though it’s covered with a protector. We don’t really get to see how thin the bezels are or whether the crease is visible.

Samsung fans who criticized last year’s camera ring design will be happy to see that Samsung listened. A few days ago, well-known leaker and critic @UniverseIce mentioned Samsung’s camera ring design change on X, showing a purported Fold 7 press photo.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 camera ring design supposedly changed during prototyping. Image source: X

The photos @Jukanlosreve shared match those press images.

@UniverseIce said in a different tweet on Thursday that the real Galaxy Z Fold 7 photo has been leaked, likely referring to the ones above. “It is very high-end and exquisite, which is unmatched by any other folding phone,” he said of the Fold 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 camera. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Samsung’s Unpacked event is scheduled for July 9. If you plan to buy the phone, you can register for preorders at this link. You’ll get at least $50 in Samsung credit, plus additional savings and a chance to win $5,000 in Samsung credit.