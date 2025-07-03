Nintendo Switch 2 bans: Why your console might be bricked

Soon after the Nintendo Switch 2 went on sale, some users found out the hard way that Nintendo isn’t messing around this generation. The company’s software can detect when a certain type of card is used on the Switch 2 and then ban the unit from connecting to the web.

I explained before that banning a Switch 2 from connecting to the web is akin to Nintendo bricking the console. The Switch 2 will continue to work if you only want to play offline games and if you don’t try to reset it to factory settings, but if Mario Kart World is one of your favorite games to play right now, the ban will prevent you from racing with others.

The ban is irreversible, for the time being. But there have been certain developments on the matter that all Switch 2 users need to know.

Why does Nintendo ban Switch 2 consoles?

Nintendo wants to prevent Switch 2 users from installing pirated games on the console. If you use a MiG flash cartridge with a Switch 2, it will immediately trigger a ban. You see a message for Error 2124-4508 that tells you the Switch 2 can’t connect to the web.

You won’t just lose multiplayer access, either. The ban means you can’t download any content from the eShop, and you can’t save game progress to the cloud. Even if you use the MiG for legitimate purposes, you’ll be banned from online services.

Beware of affordable second-hand bricked Switch 2 units

Nintendo Switch 2 consoles are still difficult to come by, and I wouldn’t blame anyone looking for used units instead of brand-new consoles. But, as the Redditor below discovered, some of those second-hand Switch 2 units you might find at Walmart and other retailers might be consoles that the original owners already bricked.

That ban is seemingly permanent, and there’s no way to reverse it as of now. If you got a deal for a used Switch 2 that sounds too good to be true, make sure you check for Error Code 2124-4508 before money changes hands.

The Twink Link controversy

One Switch 2 user found their console banned after their sister changed her username to Twink Link. It had nothing to do with using a MiG card.

This has to be the strangest account of a Switch 2 ban, but Nintendo is apparently going to work with the user and have the console unbanned.

It wasn’t the username that caused the ban. Instead, Nintendo says it was an accident, and they’re looking to fix it. The good news here is that Nintendo can reverse bans. That’s not to say consoles that used MiG cartridges will be forgiven anytime soon.

Legal action against Nintendo’s bans

But what if Nintendo is forced to stop banning Switch 2 users by regulators? That’s a potential outcome in a market like Brazil. The Gamer reports that the São Paulo branch of Brazil’s Consumer Protection and Defence program (called Procon-SP) doesn’t like Nintendo’s EULA terms that allow the console maker to brick Switch 2 units.

Procon-SP hasn’t sued Nintendo, but considers the bans to be abuse from Nintendo. The two parties will engage in the matter, and we might have an answer in the coming weeks.

It’s too early to tell what will happen. Nintendo could comply with Brazilian authorities, or it might end up convincing them it’s in the right to ban devices tied to behavior that might involve piracy. Nintendo could also stop Switch 2 sales in Brazil if it’s forced to unban units.

Whatever happens here, it might set a precedent for other markets. Also, we might learn more details about the reversibility of bans once this dispute is resolved.

One more “ban”

We also want to warn you about another issue that some Switch 2 owners might have mistaken for a ban. Nintendo has decided to block its new console from working with most third-party docks. If you have had trouble connecting the Switch 2 via USB-C to certain devices, I wouldn’t blame you if you thought there was something wrong with it.

However, it’s by design. The Verge has a good explainer on how the Switch 2 behaves when connected to third-party docks and even smart glasses. The point we’re trying to make is that there’s nothing wrong with your brand-new console if it fails to connect. You just have to search for a different dock/accessory to use the Switch 2 with.