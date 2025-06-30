New leak reveals just how thin the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 will be

As the month of June comes to a close, we’re about to enter the hottest month of the year. But July isn’t just bringing hot summer days. It’ll also deliver two of the most exciting phones of the year, if you’re into foldable devices.

Samsung scheduled its next Unpacked event for July 9, which is where it will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 SE. Considering the massive marketing push dedicated to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 during Apple’s WWDC 2025 week, it’s clear that Samsung can’t wait to unveil this year’s foldables, and I don’t blame the company.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will finally give us the ultra-thin foldable we’ve been waiting for. The Korean giant made an ultra-thin version last year, but the Galaxy Z Fold SE was only available in Korea and China. That model supposedly served as the basis for this year’s Fold 7 design.

Samsung has also teased the significantly reduced thickness in images, without mentioning its true dimensions. This didn’t stop Chinese vendor Honor from advertising the unreleased Magic V5 foldable as the world’s thinnest foldable, with a profile of 8.8 mm when unfolded.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP

With a little over a week to go until Samsung’s Unpacked event, we have a new round of leaks that tell us exactly how thin the Fold 7 and Flip 7 phones are.

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Purported Galaxy Z Fold 7 press photo. Image source: Phone Arena via Evan Blass

The figures originate from Chinese social network Weibo, where a user (via 9to5Google) shared the main specs for the two flagship foldables Samsung is about to unveil.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 will feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite “for Galaxy” chip that Samsung used for the Galaxy S25 phones earlier this year.

The Fold 7 will be just 4.2 mm thick when unfolded or 8.9 mm when folded. That’s even thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold SE’s dimensions (4.9 mm and 10.6 mm, respectively). The Fold 7’s measurements are incredible considering that last year’s Fold 6 came in at 5.6 mm (unfolded) and 12.1 mm (folded).

Still, at 8.9 mm, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be 0.1 mm thicker than the Magic V5. This explains Honor’s rush to declare its upcoming foldable as the world’s thinnest, a title the V2 and V3 held in previous years.

The leak also says the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will weigh just 215g. That’s 24g lighter than the Fold 6. The Fold 7 should be slightly taller too, which allows Samsung to bump up the screen sizes to 8 inches (foldable display) and 6.5 inches (cover display).

Galaxy Z Flip 7

Purported Galaxy Z Flip 7 press photo. Image source: Phone Arena via Evan Blass

The same leaker revealed the dimensions for the Galaxy Flip 7. The Flip 7 will measure 13.7 mm (closed) and 6.5 mm (open). The Flip 6’s dimensions are 14.9 mm (folded) and 6.9 mm (unfolded). The thickness reduction isn’t as radical as the Fold 7, but it’s impressive nonetheless.

The new Flip phone is also slightly taller than the Flip 6, featuring a 6.9-inch display instead of a 6.7-inch screen. The cover display measures 4.1 inches. Both screens will supposedly have a peak brightness of 2,600 nits.

The leak doesn’t mention the chip Samsung will use for the Flip 7. We’re curious to see if Samsung employs its newest Exynos flagship or relies on the Snapdragon 8 Elite for the Flip 7.

Finally, the leak mentions a battery upgrade for the clamshell phone. We’re looking at a 4,300 mAh battery instead of last year’s 4,000 mAh battery.

The Weibo leak also features images for both devices which are identical to the ones well-known leaker Evan Blass shared a few days ago (see above).

These Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 size details and specs are not official, but Samsung’s flagship Galaxy phones usually leak in full before they’re unveiled officially. Samsung will probably confirm all of these leaks next week during its Unpacked event.