Pixel 10 Pro Fold will have a feature never seen before on a foldable

The summer will bring us a few exciting foldable phones, with thinness being the big theme this year. We’ve had ultra-thin foldables in previous years, but not all vendors were able to deliver them. Samsung is the notable exception, though last year the Galaxy Z Fold 6 was thinner than previous models.

Still, Honor’s Magic V3 handset took home the crown for being the thinnest foldable, with the smartphone vendor already teasing the 8.8mm Magic V5 as the world’s thinnest foldable this year. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 should be incredibly thin, at least compared to last year’s model, even if it won’t quite match Honor’s thickness.

According to a new report, Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold is also supposed to be thinner and leaner than before. But Google’s new foldable might have a big advantage over rivals. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold might be the world’s first dustproof foldable phone. That is, the handset will get an IP68 rating, which is what you expect from traditional phones.

What’s IP68?

For years, smartphone vendors have manufactured candybar phones that get IP68 ratings. That makes them water and dustproof. That’s a great feature to have in a phone and one we’ve been taking for granted.

Most modern phones will survive being submerged at least 1m (3 feet) in water for several minutes. That’s the “8” digit in the IP68 rating.

The “6” stands for dust protection and tells us a phone’s outer casing will not let any dust get into the device. That means there’s no risk for the handset to collect dust internally, whether it’s pocket lint or dust from the environment.

Dust and water ingress have been significant concerns for foldable devices. They have moving parts, which make room for entry points where dust and water can get in. Smartphone vendors have solved the water issue, making the handsets watertight. Phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 come with an IPX8 rating. The same goes for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. But dust can still get into these devices.

New Pixel 10 Pro Fold design

If Android Headline’s sources are correct, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will deliver a brand-new design.

Google has designed a thinner hinge that will make the handset feel more comfortable. The thickness will shrink down as a result.

Also, the new hinge design will let Google increase the cover screen slightly. The display will go up to 6.4 inches from the 6.3 inches of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold folded. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The most exciting part concerns that IP68 rating. Apparently, Google’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be the first foldable released with an IP68 rating. That would make the handset dustproof.

It’s unclear how Google will achieve this feat, but I’m certain the company will tell us all about it during its Pixel 10 series launch event set for mid-August.

One more thing

Some of the latest foldable phones, like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, come with IP48 ratings. That means they’re better protected against dust ingress, as long as the particles are larger than 1mm. It’s still not as good as the IP68 rating a phone like the Galaxy S24 or iPhone 16 gets.

Samsung is also working on improving the durability of its foldables, and the same Android Headlines says rumors indicate the Galaxy Z Fold 7 might get an IP68 rating.

If that happens, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be the world’s first dustproof foldable phone.

As a reminder, Samsung has scheduled its next Unpacked event for July 9. That’s where it’ll unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and the cheaper Flip FE.

Google’s Pixel 10 event will take place on August 20, more than a month after Samsung’s foldables event. That’s a week later than initially rumored. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold and its siblings will be out in stores on August 28.

There’s no way to confirm these rumors, but Pixel and Galaxy phones never stay secret. If both are correct, foldable phone enthusiasts are in for a big durability upgrade this year. But only one of the two can claim the title of world’s first dustproof device.