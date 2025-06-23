Samsung may soon charge a monthly fee for Galaxy AI on its phones

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy AI suite of generative AI features in January 2024 when it launched the Galaxy S24 series. With that, the Korean giant positioned the Galaxy S24 phones as AI devices, something other handset vendors hadn’t done with their flagships yet.

The Galaxy AI features were available for free to users who bought a Galaxy S24 phone. At the time, Samsung said Galaxy AI would remain free through the end of 2025.

With a few months left, Samsung is reportedly considering a subscription model for at least some Galaxy AI features. A price for the Galaxy AI suite could be announced as soon as the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 launch event next month. Another option is for Samsung to reveal the subscription model later in the year, before the current deadline expires.

A Galaxy AI subscription seems inevitable

As Korean-language Dealsite points out, the Galaxy S25 Edge launch pages mention that Galaxy AI will be free until the end of 2025. That’s Samsung’s newest flagship phone and its thinnest traditional handset to date. The Galaxy S25 Edge launched just last month, which means buyers will get up to six months of free Galaxy AI access.

Samsung has kept the same wording about Galaxy AI pricing for nearly two years. It’s very likely the company is planning to introduce subscriptions that would help cover the cost of at least some features.

Samsung’s TM Roh confirmed during last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 launch that Galaxy AI would remain free until the end of 2025. “Customer needs and market conditions” would then influence whether Samsung starts charging a subscription fee.

Dealsite reports that analysts expect Samsung to announce the new Galaxy AI plan during the Galaxy Z Fold 7 event next month or before the end of the year.

Galaxy AI: The Now Bar. Image source: Samsung

Samsung is also rumored to be planning an Unpacked event this fall to launch its first Android XR headsets, including Project Moohan. These are AI-first devices, so announcing Galaxy AI pricing there would make sense. While this is speculation, Galaxy AI has proven to be a much stronger product than Apple’s Apple Intelligence.

In early 2024, Samsung lacked the clear AI assistant vision Apple revealed at WWDC in June. It didn’t announce an AI assistant experience similar to what Apple had planned. Then, last summer, Google rolled out impressive Gemini features to the Pixel 9 phones, including the first Gemini Live tools that turned Pixel devices into AI phones.

But Samsung expanded and improved Galaxy AI at every opportunity. Galaxy AI got a major upgrade with the Fold 6 and Flip 6. Samsung promised new Galaxy AI experiences in the future, including AI assistants. It also redesigned One UI for the Galaxy S25 series, introducing the Now Bar, which uses Galaxy AI to surface relevant information for users.

Is Galaxy AI worth it?

Galaxy AI includes both on-device and cloud-based AI, and offers features similar to those from other AI providers. It can summarize and generate text, deliver impressive photo editing, and run live-translation features locally on the device.

Overall, Galaxy AI offers a stronger package than Apple Intelligence on the iPhone. While Samsung may eventually charge for it, it’s unclear how many people use the more demanding features or what Galaxy AI costs Samsung to run. There are rumors that Google is paying Samsung a hefty sum to feature Gemini on Galaxy phones.

Samsung’s Project Moohan Android XR headset. Image source: Samsung

Keep in mind that Galaxy AI relies on models from other providers. Samsung doesn’t own all the models it uses, so it may need to pass on some of the associated costs through device pricing or subscriptions.

It’s likely that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 will debut new Galaxy AI features exclusive to the foldables. Project Moohan and Samsung’s first smart glasses are expected to use Gemini Live as a primary interface.

Eventually, Samsung will have to clarify what happens with Galaxy AI access after 2025, whether you’re already using the software or planning to buy a new Galaxy flagship.