Samsung’s first Android XR headset and smart glasses reportedly coming this fall

The Android XR partnership between Google, Samsung, and Qualcomm was announced well before Apple unveiled the Vision Pro spatial computer. But the three parties were largely silent after that.

The Vision Pro commercial launch came last year. The first AI smart glasses from competitors like Meta also became commercial products. Google only officially announced Android XR last December. We finally got to see what the new AI-first Android platform was all about and saw the first hardware products in action.

Samsung teased the Project Moohan headset that looked like a Vision Pro clone, while Google held hands-on demos of prototype glasses that showed upcoming Android XR AI and AR capabilities.

Nearly six months later, Google finally offered a public demo of Android XR smart glasses. It happened live at Google I/O 2025. The demo wasn’t perfect, but it was still a step forward. Google also announced commercial partnerships to develop AI/AR smart glasses, saying that Samsung will manufacture such devices as well. However, we didn’t get prices or release dates.

More than a month later, a report claims that Samsung will start selling the Project Moohan headset in mid-October. The company is supposedly working on AI smart glasses, just like Google said.

Android XR at Samsung Unpacked

Korean language news outlet Newspim has learned that Samsung plans to tease the Project Moohan headset at the upcoming Unpacked event. Samsung will hold a press conference in July for its next-gen foldable phones, including the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7.

Then, Samsung will reportedly hold another Unpacked event on September 29th in Korea. That’s where it’ll give Project Moohan a proper launch. The headset to rival Apple’s Vision Pro will be available for purchase as soon as October 13th. That’s the release date for the Korean market, with other regions to get the headset in the following weeks and months.

Android XR features roundup. Image source: Google

The report doesn’t mention the actual name for Project Moohan or a price point for the headset. Apple’s sky-high price for the Vision Pro is a reason why the device isn’t a monster commercial success. Even if the Vision Pro flew off the shelves, Apple can only make so many units.

The report says that Samsung plans to integrate the headset with other Galaxy products, hoping the introduction of Android XR devices in its lineup will provide another source of revenue.

Samsung will supposedly gauge the market’s reaction next month by showing a prototype version of the headset and releasing a teaser video. We already have an idea of what experiences to expect from Google’s many Android XR demo videos.

Project Moohan specs and features

Project Moohan will likely work just like the Vision Pro. You’ll get a virtual computer in front of your eyes. Android apps and Gemini AI will help you get work done or access immersive entertainment experiences. Apparently, existing apps will work on Project Moohan without modification.

Samsung focused on improving mixed reality devices with Project Moohan. User comfort, content optons, battery efficiency and computing performance are big priorities for the Korean giant.

Gemini AI on Android XR devices. Image source: Google

Like the Vision Pro, Project Moohan will support eye tracking and gesture recognition. The advantage of Android XR is that it comes with built-in AI support. Since Android XR is built around Gemini, Project Moohan will support voice interaction that’s well above what Siri can offer.

The Project Moohan mixed reality experience is possible thanks to Qualcomm’s XR2+ Gen 2 chip. Manufactured on Samsung’s 4nm process, the chip supports high-performance computing, advanced graphics, and simultaneous control of up to 12 cameras and sensors.

Like the Vision Pro, Project Moohan will have a passthrough feature that lets the user manage the immersiveness levels and switch between AR and VR experiences.

One more thing

Even if Project Moohan is significantly more affordable than the Vision Pro, it won’t be for everyone. But consumers interested in head-worn Android XR experiences might be able to buy a different Samsung wearable this year.

The report says that Samsung will manufacture AI/AR glasses, like Google said at I/O 2025. Apparently, Samsung will handle the hardware, Gentle Monster will deliver the design for the smart glasses, while Google will be in charge of the Android XR and Gemini software.

Android XR: Texting on smart glasses with Gemini’s help. Image source: Google

It’s unclear when these AI/AR smart glasses will hit stores or how much they’ll cost. The report notes the product should launch by the end of the year.

The unnamed device will compete directly against Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and other similar solutions. Meta is working on other partnerships to expand its Meta AI lineup of products. Other reports say Apple is also eyeing the smart glasses niche, with a pair of AI glasses to launch at some point in 2027.