Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL leaks show off familiar designs

Google did something remarkable with the Pixel 9 last year, launching four phones two months earlier than the standard October launch window it reserved for previous models. It was all a bold play to bring Gemini AI to the masses quicker than Apple could release Apple Intelligence on the iPhone 16 models, even if that meant shipping the Pixel 9 running the previous year’s Android version rather than the newest software.

Several months later, Apple is facing Apple Intelligence delays for the smart Siri experience that was at the core of Apple’s demos during WWDC 2024. It’s clear that Google’s play was the right one, and Gemini AI is the winner, at least for the time being, at least when compared to Apple’s iPhone AI.

After the Pixel 9’s early launch, Google won’t go back to October releases for Pixel hardware. The Pixel 10 phones should be launched in August, several weeks before the iPhone 17 hits stores. This time, the Pixel 10 phones will run Android 16, as Google moved up the Android release schedule to ensure new hardware ships with the latest software on board.

As with previous Pixel generations, the Pixel 10 designs have already leaked. We’re looking at three versions for now: the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL. While Google routinely adapts its designs to match the iPhone, the Pixel 10 series will not feature a slim Pixel 10. If anything, Google will be able to say later this year that it’s Apple copying the Pixels with the iPhone 17 Air’s horizontal camera bar. As for the new Pixels, they’ll be almost identical to their predecessors.

While the upcoming Pixel 9a will nearly eliminate the camera bump, that’s not the case with the Pixel 10 phones, at least according to the new set of renders that Android Headlines and OnLeaks put together.

The Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro will have the same dimensions as their predecessors. We’re looking at 6.3-inch displays for the two phones.

Both will feature horizontal camera bars on the back, complete with larger bumps. The Pixel 10 comes with two cameras, while the Pro has three lenses on the back.

The overall size almost matches the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro (seen above). That’s 152.8 x 72 x 8.6mm for both Pixel 10 and 10 Pro models, with the camera bump measuring an additional 3.4mm. The Pixel 10 is 0.1mm thicker than the Pixel 9 variants, making it imperceptibly thicker than its predecessors.

It’ll be interesting to see what sort of battery life they have to offer, not because of that extra tenth of a millimeter in thickness, but because Google is bumping the Pixel 9a battery without increasing that phone’s thickness. Better battery tech is coming to flagship phones, especially thin ones like the iPhone 17 Air. But the same battery innovations can be used on thicker flagships.

Moving on to the Pixel 10 Pro XL, the phone is the 6.8-inch version of the Pixel 10 Pro. It’s also identical to its predecessor when it comes to design and size. Like the smaller Pixel 10 models, there’s a 0.1mm variance here as well, but it concerns the phone’s height.

Pixel 9 Pro XL design. Image source: Google

The quoted dimensions for the Pixel 10 Pro XL are 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5mm. That makes the new handset 0.1mm shorter than the Pixel 9 Pro XL (seen above), which has a height of 162.8mm. It’s unclear what caused these minimal size changes. Maybe they’re just errors from the leaked design files that were used to create the renders that Android Headlines published.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold design hasn’t leaked. But considering that the other three Pixel 10 models will practically be replicas of their predecessors, I’d expect the new Fold to resemble its predecessor.

As for the Pixel 10 specs, price, and Android 16 AI features, all of these should leak in great detail by the time Google unveils them. It happened with every Pixel generation before this year’s models. I don’t expect Google to guard the secrecy of its 2025 flagships any better.

To see the renders for the new Pixel 10 phones, head on over to Android Headlines.