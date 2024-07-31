iPhone 17: Release date, rumors, features, A19, price, and Slim model

The iPhone 16 isn’t even out yet, but there are already rumors beginning to spread about the upcoming iPhone 17. The phone is expected to be released in the second half of 2025. One of the highlights of this generation could be an iPhone Slim, as it seems Apple will no longer bet on a Plus model. Here’s what we know about this upcoming phone so far.

Display size and design

The iPhone 15 Plus’s Dynamic Island. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

For the 2025 iPhone lineup, display analyst Ross Young believes Apple will offer a pill-shaped cutout on every model (regular and Pros). While he previously reported that under-panel Face ID technology would be available on Pro models, he now says it has been delayed to the iPhone 18.

However, the regular iPhone 17 models will finally have Always-On Display and ProMotion technology, as Young expects the company to add a low-temperature polycrystalline oxide display to all 2025 models.

Besides that, every iPhone 17 is expected to have the same display size as its predecessor: 6.3 inches for the smaller versions and 6.9 inches for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. While a Plus iteration isn’t expected to be released, there are rumors about an iPhone Slim.

iPhone 17 Slim: Underpowered and overpriced?

Ever since the company introduced the iPhone 12 mini, it has struggled to find a market for the unique variations of its regular iPhone models. Apple has seen low sales of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 15 Plus. While we expect an iPhone 16 Plus this year, the company might be planning a different approach for the iPhone 17.

Rumors so far have hinted at a premium version of the non-Pro iPhone 17. While all models are expected to maintain the same price point, this iPhone 17 Slim would cost around $1,299—the most expensive iPhone to date. Despite its ultra-thin form factor, it would have the A19 chip, 8 GB of RAM, and two main cameras.

On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro models would have 12GB of RAM, the A19 Pro chip with TSMC’s new N3P manufacturing process, and three 48MP main cameras. If that’s the case, how could Apple charge more for an iPhone that’s actually worse than its Pro lineup? Apparently, it’s because the company is planning a new form factor with an ultrathin design.

Cameras

iPhone 15 Pro Max camera system. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

With the iPhone 17 Pro lineup, Apple will finally add a 48MP lens to all of the primary cameras. While the iPhone 16 Pro was rumored to add a 48MP ultra-wide lens, the 17 Pro will add the same resolution for the telephoto lens, in addition to an upgraded tetra prism zoom camera exclusive to the Pro Max.

Kuo details Apple’s tetraprism zoom upgrade plans for the coming years, with 2025 set to bring a big change. Apple wants to upgrade from the current 12-megapixel zoom sensor to a 48-megapixel tetraprism lens next year. But the analyst says it’s still unclear whether Apple will use the new zoom camera on every Pro model:

(1) The high-end iPhone 17 model is expected to feature an upgraded tetraprism camera, with key specification changes from a 1/3.1″ 12MP CIS in the iPhone 16 Pro series to a 1/2.6″ 48MP CIS. This upgrade will enhance photo quality and zoom functionality.

(2) It is currently uncertain whether only the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature the upgraded tetraprism camera. If so, the 2H26 iPhone 18 Pro will also feature the upgraded tetraprism camera.

Besides that, The Information reports that Apple is planning a mechanical aperture for the iPhone Pro. With it, users could manually add a shallow depth-of-field effect to their photos. Currently, Apple artificially generates a bokeh effect with Portrait Mode.

A19 processor will power the iPhone 17

If Apple follows its familiar trend, the A19 family of chips will power the iPhone 17 lineup. The Information says Apple is developing two new chips, the A19 and A19 Pro, with the latter using a new TSMC technology for improved efficiency. It seems these chips will continue to use a 3nm manufacturing process.

It’s unclear how much faster they will be, although Neural Engine cores will likely be a priority as Apple plans to improve Apple Intelligence features.

Wi-Fi 7 support

With the iPhone 16 expected to feature Wi-Fi 7 support, we can safely assume the iPhone 17 will also use this technology. For the iPhone 15, Apple currently supports Wi-Fi 6E, which offers improved wireless performance, lower latency, and lower power consumption. Wi-Fi 7, meanwhile, will bring more of the same. Put simply, Wi-Fi 7 will boast faster speeds, even lower latency, and “better connectivity experiences in areas with high device density.”

iOS 19 and Apple Intelligence features will be key for iPhone 17

Apple Intelligence on iPhone 15 Pro. Image source: José Adorno for BGR

So far, we only know that Apple has started the development of iOS 19. Its codename is Luck. It’s unclear what features will make their way to iOS 19. However, Apple Intelligence will continue to play a big part in iOS for the foreseeable future.

By 2025, we’ll get the all-new Siri with the ability to understand context. These are some of the features expected to be available on the iPhone 17 models regarding Apple Intelligence and that are coming in iOS 18:

Writing Tools: Users can rewrite, proofread, and summarize text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps;

Users can rewrite, proofread, and summarize text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps; Image Playground: Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app;

Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app; Memories in Photos: Users can create stories they want to see just by typing a description. Apple Intelligence will pick out the best photos and videos based on the description, craft a storyline with chapters based on themes identified from the photos, and arrange them into a movie with its own narrative arc;

Users can create stories they want to see just by typing a description. Apple Intelligence will pick out the best photos and videos based on the description, craft a storyline with chapters based on themes identified from the photos, and arrange them into a movie with its own narrative arc; Clean Up tool: This Photos app feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject;

This Photos app feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject; Siri: Users type to Siri and switch between text and voice to communicate with Siri in whatever way feels right for the moment.

Users type to Siri and switch between text and voice to communicate with Siri in whatever way feels right for the moment. ChatGPT integration: When you feel Apple Intelligence isn’t enough, you can allow ChatGPT to access Writing Tools and other features for a better response.

Price and storage

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

While we’re still waiting to learn more about the storage capacity of the iPhone 16, rumors say Apple might be planning to add a 2TB tier for the iPhone Pro models, starting with the iPhone 17. That said, these could be the possible storage options:

iPhone 17: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB

128GB, 256GB, and 512GB iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB

Here are the current storage options and prices for the iPhone 15 lineup:

iPhone 15

128GB: $799

256GB: $899

512GB: $1,099

iPhone 15 Plus

128GB: $899

256GB: $999

512GB: $1,199

iPhone 15 Pro

128GB: $999

256GB: $1,099

512GB: $1,299

1 TB: $1,499

iPhone 15 Pro Max

256GB: $1,199

512GB: $1,399

1 TB: $1,599

The iPhone 17 could follow a similar path, except for the iPhone 17 Slim, which is expected to start at $1,299.

Wrap up

This is everything we know about the iPhone 17 so far. We still have a year before Apple announces the lineup, so we’ll be keeping an eye out for more leaks.