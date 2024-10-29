Apple to manufacture iPhone 17 in India in continued push away from China

It’s been a month since Apple released the iPhone 16. Still, the company has started the manufacturing process to make the regular iPhone 17 in India. This is the first time Cupertino began a New Production Introduction of an iPhone outside China.

According to The Information, Apple wants to reduce its reliance on China to avoid possible supply constraints, such as with the iPhone 14, which was released a couple of years ago. The report reveals:

“For the first time, Apple is using an Indian factory to do the early manufacturing work for the base model of next year’s iPhone 17, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation. The choice of an Indian factory for this stage of iPhone development—figuring out how to translate a prototype designed in Cupertino into a device that can be mass-produced—highlights the progress Apple has made in diversifying its supply chain to India from China and its confidence in the capabilities of Indian engineers.”

In this early manufacturing phase, Apple needs to tweak the iPhone design and experiment with new materials and equipment to ensure that “millions of iPhones can be produced a day across different locations with minimal defects.”

While this switch is important for Apple, the company still relies heavily on China. The upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models and the rumored iPhone 17 Air/Slim will still be idealized in the country. If India can replicate the production expertise found in China, it means Apple could expand production there in the near future.

Rumors so far predict Cupertino will launch a regular model and two Pro versions. More interestingly, the Plus iteration will be ditched by a new Air/Slim model, which will feature a single camera, an ultrathin design, and Apple’s new A19 chip.

