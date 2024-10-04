Apple’s iPhone 17 Air is one step closer to becoming a reality

The iPhone 16 has been out for a couple of weeks now. However, it seems Apple is already fully committed to the upcoming iPhone 17, especially the now-rumored iPhone 17 Air/Slim.

According to a DigiTimes report, Taiwanese company Novatek plans to begin mass production of a new OLED display technology. The Touch and Display Driver Integration tech is expected to debut as early as the second quarter of 2025, and Apple is “expected” to be Novatek’s first customer.

The claim seems to be speculative by DigiTimes. However, this technology could help Apple make this upcoming iPhone 17 Air really thin. “While industry insiders remain tight-lipped about potential end customers, speculation suggests that Novatek’s proposed shipping schedule could align with the next-generation iPhone displays in 2025.”

Latest iPhone 17 Air rumors

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be released after years of Apple failing to conquer a more significant market with a variation of the regular iPhone. The company has seen low sales of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 15 Plus. While we need to know how the iPhone 16 Plus will perform, Cupertino seems to be planning a different approach for the iPhone 17.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Besides that, rumors so far have hinted at a premium version of the non-Pro iPhone 17. While all models are expected to maintain the same price point, this iPhone 17 Air would cost around $1,299—the most expensive iPhone to date. Despite its ultra-thin form factor, it would have the A19 chip, 8 GB of RAM, and two main cameras.

How Apple will maintain a good battery life with an ultra-thin form factor is still unknown. However, the company might learn from Huawei’s latest triple-fold phone. It’s important to say Samsung will likely make competition hard for this rumored Apple phone.

Interestingly, the iPhone 17 Pro models could have 12GB of RAM, the A19 Pro chip with TSMC’s new N3P manufacturing process, and three 48MP main cameras.

Below, you can learn more about the future iPhone 17.