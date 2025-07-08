2 surprising new Apple Maps features revealed in the new iOS 26 beta

Apple shared plenty of exciting updates about iOS 26 at WWDC 2025, but as new versions of the beta have rolled out, data miners have been digging up even more features that Apple has yet to announce. The latest leak comes from iOS developer Steve Moser, who uncovered two new features for Apple Maps in iOS 26 beta 3.

There’s no guarantee these new features will be available when iOS 26 launches publicly this fall. In fact, it’s entirely possible that we never see the features at all. That said, there is a pretty solid chance both will eventually make their way to the Apple Maps app, especially considering the code is included in the latest beta.

Natural-language search for Apple Maps

Currently, searching on Apple Maps is like using a search engine. You’re going to get the best results by using keywords and location names. In iOS 26, Apple seemingly wants to shift that paradigm by allowing for more conversational and natural searches.

“Search the Way You Talk,” says a code string in the localization files for the updated Maps app. “Use natural language to find places like “Best coffee shops with free wi-fi.””

As Moser points out, Apple introduced a similar feature for its App Store in iOS 18.1. “App Store search lets you use natural language to find what you’re looking for more easily,” say the update notes from Apple. It allowed users to search for apps by describing them more specifically, such as the following: “Apps that can help me get to sleep.”

Moser claims that Maps on iOS 26 is already doing a better job of responding to conversational queries. For instance, when searching for the “best coffee shops with free wi-fi” in a tiny town in Germany, the map zooms out to show over a dozen results in the surrounding area. Previously, the same search would only show one coffee shop in the town.

Maps won’t always keep your screen on

In addition to the search upgrade, there’s a new string that seems to indicate the Maps app will stop forcing your screen to stay on when your iPhone is overheating: “Maps will no longer keep your screen on to allow your iPhone to cool down.”

If you’ve ever left your iPhone in the car during the summer, you’ve probably seen the following message show up: “iPhone needs to cool down before you can use it.” It’s one of the ways that the iPhone manages extreme temperatures to avoid damage.

Oddly enough, the display doesn’t turn off if Apple Maps is open, regardless of the temperature. On one hand, that makes sense, as the screen turning off in the middle of a road trip could leave you wondering where you’re meant to turn. On the other hand, it could put your iPhone at risk. It looks like Apple is changing this behavior in iOS 26.

We’ll be keeping our eye out for more surprise features in future iOS 26 betas.