iOS 26 beta 3 now available ahead of public beta launch

A couple of weeks after seeding beta 2, Apple is now releasing iOS 26 beta 3 to developers. With that, if Apple follows the trend, we expect the first public beta of iOS 26 to be available as soon as this week.

At this moment, it’s unclear what’s new with the latest iOS 26 beta 3. Still, you should expect more bug and battery-draining fixes. In addition, this should be the first beta with more substantial design changes, as this is usually the one Cupertino starts to tweak its software based on developers’ feedback.

With the previous beta, Apple made the following tweaks:

New ringtone: Apple added a new ringtone for iOS 26.

Wallet improvements: Apple made the order tracking feature on the Wallet available with the latest beta. An option lets Siri scan your Mail app to find orders.

Apple made the order tracking feature on the Wallet available with the latest beta. An option lets Siri scan your Mail app to find orders. Recovery Assistant: Once iOS 26 is released, you’ll be able to recover your iPhone from software issues without a Mac.

Other improvements with iOS 26 beta 2 can be found here. Alongside these changes, iOS 26 beta testers are the first to try the new Liquid Glass design. Cupertino calls it “beautiful, delightful, and instantly familiar.” From the Lock Screen to the Home Screen, Control Center, apps, icons, and more, Apple gave a refresh look to its iPhone system. One of the new design changes include a new clear look for iPhone icons.

For the Messages app, iOS 26 beta 3 adds customizable backgrounds for the chats and polls. Regarding Apple Intelligence features, iPhone 15 Pro or newer can take advantage of Live Translation, a new AI-powered Shortcuts app, and improved Image Playground and Genmoji functionalities.

Beta 3 of iOS 26 is available alongside the third testing versions of iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26.

Supported devices

With iOS 26, Apple will no longer support the iPhone XR and iPhone XS lineup. These are the models getting this upcoming software update.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd gen)

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

We’ll let you know if we find anything new with today’s beta.