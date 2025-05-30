iOS 26: Rumored features, release date, supported devices, more

iOS 26 is Apple’s upcoming operating system for iPhone models. It’s expected to be announced during the WWDC 2025 keynote ahead of a public release likely set for September 2025. Apple is expected to expand its Apple Intelligence features, as it still needs to catch up with Google, OpenAI, and other big AI rivals. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming iOS 26 operating system update.

Wait, iOS 26?

For the first time in 15 years, Apple plans to change the name of the iPhone’s operating system. While it’s still expected to be called iOS, Apple might take a Microsoft approach by making it iOS 26 instead of the once-expected iOS 19.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, iOS 26 will be the next version of iOS as Apple begins identifying software updates by the upcoming year (like a new car’s model year). Apple’s other OS updates will apparently follow the same naming convention.

Gurman explains that the intent is “to bring consistency to its branding and move away from an approach that can be confusing to customers and developers.” All of Apple’s software updates to this point have been named sequentially based on their original release date. As a result, iOS 18 launched at the same time as watchOS 12, macOS 15, and visionOS 2. Going forward, they will all be aligned, to the delight of users and developers everywhere.

However, this iOS 26 rebrand suggests Apple is dodging the AI race, not leading it.

When will Apple announce iOS 26?

If Apple follows the trend, it should announce iOS 26 during the WWDC 2025 keynote. The Worldwide Developers Conference will take place from June 9 to June 13. While it was previously held at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in California, Apple changed how it promoted WWDC to a pre-recorded keynote when the pandemic started. Still, the company invites the media and developers to watch it from the Apple Park campus in Cupertino.

As of now, Apple has already begun work on iOS 26, which is codenamed Luck.

iOS 26 is expected to be released in September 2025. Apple usually says the new system update will be available “in the fall.” However, the company has released it later in September for the past few years.

Still, some rumors say Apple won’t make all major iOS 26 features available all at once. As a matter of fact, the most impressive functions might arrive in the first half of 2026.

Rumored iOS 26 features

So far, the main rumored features are related to the expansion of Apple Intelligence. Here’s what we know:

A major redesign is coming

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reports iOS 26 “will fundamentally change the look of the operating systems and make Apple’s various software platforms more consistent.” According to the journalist, Apple will unify the look of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS to deliver a more straightforward experience through the platform. This is why the company might adopt this “26” numeral instead of the expected 19.

With that, Apple will adjust the look of icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons. This is said to be the most significant redesign for the iPhone since iOS 7 and for the Mac since Big Sur. The primary goal behind these design overhauls is to bring more cohesion to Apple’s disparate operating systems.

Besides that, in January, Front Page Tech suggested iOS 26 might get a redesign inspired by visionOS, especially the Camera app, which several users find more confusing than ever. With several layers of interaction, some have suggested Apple might need to make the Camera app simple again, and redesigning it with the visionOS UI might be a possibility.

Then, in April, John Prosser offered yet look at what he thinks will be Apple’s iOS 26 redesign, after Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said the leaked images were “based on either very old builds or vague descriptions.”

Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser claims that Gurman’s post actually prompted him to go back and take a closer look at the leaked iOS 26 build. When he did, he noticed that tapping on icons changed their shape. The icons suddenly became more rounded, similar to the look of the apps on visionOS, but not quite a perfect circle.

Other changes in iOS 26 uncovered this time around included on-screen elements shimmering when the phone moves, rounder brightness, and volume sliders in Control Center, new animated tabs at the bottom of Apple’s first-party apps, the search field at the bottom of the Messages app, and subtle visual changes to the Settings app.

Still, Gurman only reshared his old post on X, saying the images don’t represent what Apple is actually working on.

Finally, some iPhone users think the new Apple Invites and Apple Sports app could hint at a redesign of iOS coming in June.

Apple Intelligence will grow, but it might take a lot longer

Apple doesn’t have new Apple Intelligence features to introduce during the iOS 18 cycle. That said, the more advanced features will come in later 2025 or 2026 with iOS 26. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, the first version of Apple Intelligence only offers “domestic” changes. However, a ChatGPT-like model is coming at a later date:

These upcoming upgrades will make Siri easier to use on a day-to-day basis, but it’s not the brain transplant that the service really needs. Siri is still based on an outdated infrastructure — AI models that have been overtaken by the technology used by ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. Siri hasn’t yet been rebuilt for the generative AI age, even if Apple is trying to create the impression that it has.

It’s not just the LLM Siri chatbot that won’t be released in 2026. Gurman says that a “larger-than-usual number of features scheduled for iOS 26 (beyond the new Siri) are already postponed until spring 2026 (when iOS 26.4 debuts).”

In March, Apple announced that the long-awaited personalized Siri experience in Apple Intelligence will be available in the “coming year” as the company delays the most important AI feature to date.

Siri GPT

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple’s new version of Siri will employ more advanced large language models (LLMs) to allow users to have long back-and-forth conversations with the virtual assistant. Sources also claim that “LLM Siri,” as Apple employees have dubbed it, will be capable of handling more sophisticated requests even faster.

Apple is currently testing the upgraded Siri on iPhones, iPads, and Macs as a standalone app, but the goal is to eventually replace Siri with the new version. Apple plans to introduce LLM Siri next year as part of iOS 26 and macOS 26 (codenamed Luck and Cheer).

As was the case with Apple Intelligence this fall, the new Siri reportedly won’t launch alongside the new hardware in 2025. Rather, Apple will announce it next year and start rolling out the upgraded Siri as early as spring 2026.

“The revamped Siri will rely on new Apple AI models to interact more like a human and handle tasks in a way that’s closer to ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini,” Gurman explains in his report. “It will also make expanded use of App Intents, which allow for more precise control of third-party apps. And the software will be able to tap into features from Apple Intelligence, such as the ability to write and summarize text.”

AI-powered battery feature

According to Gurman, Apple is readying an AI-powered battery management mode for iOS 26, which will “analyze how a person uses their device and make adjustments to conserve energy.”

However, as innovative as this function might be, it’s part of another delayed iOS 18 Apple Intelligence feature. The journalist explains that Apple is “using battery data it has collected from users’ devices to understand trends and make predictions for when it should lower the power draw of certain applications or features. There will also be a lock-screen indicator showing how long it will take to charge up the device.”

Revamped Health app

In January 2025, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said Apple plans to revamp the Health app with the new Apple Watch lineup. While it’s unclear what could be changed, Cupertino has focused a lot more on the Health app due to its focus on the well-being of Apple hardware and software.

New emoji

Apple always adds new emojis during every iOS cycle. Even though they don’t come with the first major update, the company unveils them during the life cycle of the newest operating system.

More stable experience

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says Apple has finally listened to users and realized that the number of bugs in its systems is unacceptable.

In a report about a battery-saving Apple Intelligence function, the journalist says Apple is also pushing its engineers to deliver a less glitchy experience. He writes: “Besides the AI additions and interface changes, Apple is pushing engineers to ensure that this year’s releases are more functional and less glitchy. Past upgrades were criticized for bugs and features that sometimes didn’t work properly.”

Exclusive EU features

Sharing contact information (NameDrop) via AirDrop between iPhone and Apple Watch. Image source: Apple Inc. Image source: Apple Inc.

Before Apple unveiled iOS 26, the European Commission announced several features that Cupertino would have to add during the iOS 28 cycle. These are some of the functions you can expect to see throughout iOS 29, which will arrive (at least) for European users:

Third-party watch notifications: Connected devices, including third-party smartwatches, will be able to show and react to iOS notifications (it needs to be available by June 2026)

Connected devices, including third-party smartwatches, will be able to show and react to iOS notifications (it needs to be available by June 2026) Automatic audio switching: Allow third-party headphones to switch between the iPhone and iPad seamlessly, just like AirPods (it needs to be available by June 2026, except for the functionality to present non-connected third-party devices as available audio routes)

Allow third-party headphones to switch between the iPhone and iPad seamlessly, just like AirPods (it needs to be available by June 2026, except for the functionality to present non-connected third-party devices as available audio routes) High-bandwidth peer-to-peer Wi-Fi connections: Use a high-bandwidth Wi-Fi connection between the iPhone and physical devices, such as sharing large files or casting on an iPhone what can be seen on virtual reality glasses (Wi-Fi Aware 4.0 needs to be available in iOS 26, and version 5.0 specification should be available nine months following its introduction)

Use a high-bandwidth Wi-Fi connection between the iPhone and physical devices, such as sharing large files or casting on an iPhone what can be seen on virtual reality glasses (Wi-Fi Aware 4.0 needs to be available in iOS 26, and version 5.0 specification should be available nine months following its introduction) AirDrop-like feature: One of the most important iOS 26 features Apple will need to add is to allow third-party developers to offer alternative sharing app solutions with similar AirDrop functionality (it needs to be available by June 2026)

One of the most important iOS 26 features Apple will need to add is to allow third-party developers to offer alternative sharing app solutions with similar AirDrop functionality (it needs to be available by June 2026) Expanded background capabilities: An app can keep executing certain actions even in the background, such as getting the latest weather information and synchronizing it to a smartwatch (some features need to be available by the end of 2025, while others by the end of 2026)

An app can keep executing certain actions even in the background, such as getting the latest weather information and synchronizing it to a smartwatch (some features need to be available by the end of 2025, while others by the end of 2026) Payment with third-party accessories connected to an iPhone: Third-party accessories, such as rings or bracelets, can read information, such as a user’s payment card details, and shop with them without the iPhone nearby. Similar to what iPhone users can do with an Apple Watch today (it needs to be available by the end of 2025);

Third-party accessories, such as rings or bracelets, can read information, such as a user’s payment card details, and shop with them without the iPhone nearby. Similar to what iPhone users can do with an Apple Watch today (it needs to be available by the end of 2025); One-pair connectivity: Connect physical devices to an iPhone or iPad just like pairing AirPods for the first time (it needs to be available by June 2026)

Connect physical devices to an iPhone or iPad just like pairing AirPods for the first time (it needs to be available by June 2026) Automatic WI-Fi connection: Third-party devices can automatically join a Wi-Fi connection through the details available on the iPhone (it needs to be available by the end of 2025)

Accessibility features revealed before the official iOS 26 announcement

Ahead of the WWDC 2025 keynote, Apple revealed several accessibility features coming to iOS 26:

Accessibility Nutrition Labels: This feature adds a new section to App Store product pages highlighting accessibility features within apps and games. This includes VoiceOver, Voice Control, Larger Text, Sufficient Contrast, Reduced Motion, captions, and more. Accessibility Nutrition Labels will be available on the App Store worldwide.

This feature adds a new section to App Store product pages highlighting accessibility features within apps and games. This includes VoiceOver, Voice Control, Larger Text, Sufficient Contrast, Reduced Motion, captions, and more. Accessibility Nutrition Labels will be available on the App Store worldwide. New Braille Experience: iOS 26 will bring an all-new experience that turns iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Vision Pro into full-featured braille note takers integrated within the Apple ecosystem. Users can easily open any app by typing with Braille Screen Input or a connected Braille device.

iOS 26 will bring an all-new experience that turns iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Vision Pro into full-featured braille note takers integrated within the Apple ecosystem. Users can easily open any app by typing with Braille Screen Input or a connected Braille device. Accessibility Reader: This new systemwide reading mode is designed to make text easier for users with a wide range of disabilities. It allows users to customize text and focus on the content they want to read.

This new systemwide reading mode is designed to make text easier for users with a wide range of disabilities. It allows users to customize text and focus on the content they want to read. Background Sounds now include EQ settings, auto-stop timers, and new Shortcuts actions for better focus and relaxation.

now include EQ settings, auto-stop timers, and new Shortcuts actions for better focus and relaxation. Personal Voice can now generate a natural-sounding voice in under a minute using just 10 phrases, with support for Spanish (Mexico) added.

can now generate a natural-sounding voice in under a minute using just 10 phrases, with support for Spanish (Mexico) added. Eye Tracking gains switch and dwell selection options. Typing is now easier across devices with a new dwell timer, fewer steps, and QuickPath support.

gains switch and dwell selection options. Typing is now easier across devices with a new dwell timer, fewer steps, and QuickPath support. Head Tracking enables easier control of iPhone and iPad through head movements, similar to Eye Tracking.

enables easier control of iPhone and iPad through head movements, similar to Eye Tracking. Switch Control adds support for Brain-Computer Interfaces (BCIs), allowing users with severe mobility disabilities to control devices without physical movement.

adds support for Brain-Computer Interfaces (BCIs), allowing users with severe mobility disabilities to control devices without physical movement. Assistive Access introduces a simplified Apple TV app and new developer tools for creating tailored experiences via the Assistive Access API.

introduces a simplified Apple TV app and new developer tools for creating tailored experiences via the Assistive Access API. Music Haptics now lets users customize haptic feedback for entire songs or vocals only, with adjustable intensity settings.

now lets users customize haptic feedback for entire songs or vocals only, with adjustable intensity settings. Sound Recognition adds Name Recognition, alerting deaf or hard-of-hearing users when their name is called.

You can check all of them here.

Official iOS 26 download

iOS 26 hasn’t been officially announced. Therefore, you cannot test it or download its official version.

iOS 26 beta download

iOS 26 hasn’t been announced yet. That said, you can’t download its beta version. Once it’s available, make sure you have your developer account enrolled on your device, or you’re part of the Apple Beta Software Program. After that, follow the steps below:

On your iPhone, open the Settings app

Tap on General and Software Update

Tap on Beta Updates and enable iOS 19 Beta

Supported devices

With iOS 18, Apple maintained the same supported devices as iOS 17. However, more models may lose support as the company focuses on devices with 5G connectivity and Apple Intelligence support. These are all iPhone models that run iOS 18:

iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd gen)

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

A rumor says iOS 26 will continue to support all iPhone models iOS 18 supports. Still, it might not be the case for iPadOS 26.

Wrap up

BGR will keep updating the iOS 26 guide as we learn more about rumored features, its release date, and more. Below is a guide highlighting all the possible new features coming to the iPhone 17.