Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 Apple Watch Battery Life AirPods Max 2 watchOS 11 Apple One Reset AirPods
Home Tech Apps & Software

Hey BTS fans – Apple Music is getting a new feature you’re going to love

By
Published Jun 9th, 2025 2:18PM EDT
BTS at the Grammys
Image: Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Apple kicked off its highly anticipated WWDC event today, with a keynote live-streamed from its Cupertino, Calif., headquarters — and, among the flurry of software announcements, one stood out to me as especially relevant for music lovers, particularly fans of non-English groups like BTS.

What’s coming: Pronunciation guides for translated lyrics in Apple Music. “In Apple Music,” the company explains in a release, “Lyrics Translation helps users understand the words to their favorite songs, while Lyrics Pronunciation allows everyone to sing along, regardless of language.”

When: The feature will be included in new versions of Apple’s operating software for devices like phones and tablets this fall.

The details: If you’ve ever found yourself grooving to BTS tunes like Telepathy or Fake Love, but struggled to figure out the correct pronunciation of the Korean words, then this new Apple Music feature is about to make your life a whole lot easier (check our post here to see if your device will be compatible with the upcoming software release).

Korean being a character-based language can certainly make lyrics a bit tricky to decipher for a non-native speaker. Apple’s pronunciation guide for lyrics, meanwhile, means that you won’t just see (in the case of BTS fans) the Korean-to-English words; you’ll also see how to pronounce them, phonetically. In other words, no more awkwardly guessing how to belt out a phrase like “bogo sipda” (“I miss you”) in Spring Day – Apple Music will have you covered with a proper guide.

That’s something for the fandom to keep in mind as it prepares to celebrate BTS Festa 2025 at the end of this week, Festa being the annual event that marks the debut date of what’s now arguably the biggest pop group in the world (the remaining five members of which will come out of their mandatory Korean military service in a matter of days). And while BTS fans will no doubt appreciate the Apple Music update, it’s worth adding that the feature is also a boon for fans of any global act that sings in a language other than their own — whether it’s K-pop groups like NewJeans and Stray Kids, or Latin pop stars, J-pop idols, and more.

It’s just too bad this feature won’t be live in time for the Jin solo concert I’m attending later this summer, so that I can sing along to more of Super Tuna than just the infectious chant “cham-CHI!”

Don’t Miss: Fans give BTS member Jung Kook’s documentary I Am Still a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

This article talks about:

Andy Meek Trending News Editor

Andy Meek is a reporter based in Memphis who has covered media, entertainment, and culture for over 20 years. His work has appeared in outlets including The Guardian, Forbes, and The Financial Times, and he’s written for BGR since 2015. Andy's coverage includes technology and entertainment, and he has a particular interest in all things streaming.

Over the years, he’s interviewed legendary figures in entertainment and tech that range from Stan Lee to John McAfee, Peter Thiel, and Reed Hastings.

Andy Meek's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News