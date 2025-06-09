iOS 26 supported devices: Every compatible iPhone model

When Apple announces a software update for any of its devices, some users have to hold their breath. Apple does a fantastic job of supporting hardware for years after release, but sooner or later, time comes for every iPhone. To that point, Apple shared the list of supported devices for iOS 26 at WWDC 2025, and a few older models didn’t make the cut.

You might recall that last year, Apple didn’t cut support for any additional iPhone models. All of the same iPhones that were able to upgrade to iOS 17 could get iOS 18 as well. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case this year, as two older models have received their final major updates. If you own an iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or iPhone XS Max, you can’t install iOS 26.

Here’s the full list supported devices for iOS 26, according to Apple:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16e

Keep in mind that the iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max are coming up on seven years old. It was a matter of time before Apple stopped supporting them. The good news is that Apple continues to roll out security updates for older, unsupported models, so even though these phones won’t get the latest version of iOS, there will be more updates.

Of course, we also know that the next lineup of iPhone models will support iOS 26, but we’re a few months away from the next generation. Rumors suggest that Apple is planning to debut the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max this fall. We also wouldn’t be surprised to see an iPhone 17e next spring.