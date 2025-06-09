iOS 26 unveiled with new Liquid Glass design language and major app updates

iOS 26 is official. During the WWDC 2025 keynote, Apple unveiled its new operating system for iPhone devices.

“iOS 26 shines with the gorgeous new design and meaningful improvements to the features users rely on every day, making iPhone even more helpful,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “Experiences are more expressive and personal, from the Lock Screen and Home Screen, to new capabilities across Phone and Messages that help users focus on the connections that matter most. And with powerful new Apple Intelligence capabilities integrated across the system, users can get things done easier than ever.”

The biggest change in iOS 26 is the new design. Apple says it “makes apps and system experiences more expressive and delightful, while keeping iOS instantly familiar.” This new design extends to Home Screen and Lock Screen.

The new design is built on a translucent material that Apple calls Liquid Glass, which is capable of both reflecting and refracting its surroundings. This also opens the door to new customization options, such as the ability to make app icons and widgets clear. You can also see a prime example of Liquid Glass in action on the Lock Screen, as the time automatically adapts to the available space in the image that makes up your background.

Apple’s first-party apps are also getting a rework. The Phone app offers a unified layout that combines Favorites, Recents, and Voicemails in one place. In Messages, users can now screen messages from unknown senders. iOS 26 also adds a poll feature and the ability to generate unique backgrounds that fit the conversation with Image Playground.

For Apple Music, Apple added a new Lyric Translation feature, which will help users understand the words to their favorite foreign-language songs. With Lyrics Pronunciation, everyone can sing along, regardless of language. A new AutoMix feature uses intelligence to transition from one song to the next like a DJ would.

There’s more Apple Intelligence coming with iOS 26

These are some of the new Apple Intelligence features available with iOS 26 later this fall:

Live Translation: Integrated into Messages, FaceTime, and Phone, this feature helps users communicate across languages, translating text, and audio.

ChatGPT improvements: Users can ask ChatGPT questions about what they’re looking at onscreen to learn more. It can also search on Google, Etsy, or other supported apps to find similar images and products.

Visual Intelligence: This feature recognizes when a user is looking at an event and suggests adding it to their calendar.

Genmoji and Image Playground updates: Apple says iOS 26 improves these OG Apple Intelligence features as it’s now possible to mix emoji, Genmoji, and descriptions together to create something new.

Shortcuts improvements: Apple is adding new shortcuts enabled by Apple Intelligence.

iOS 26 is going to be released to the public later this fall.

The software update will be available for iPhone 11 and later, as Apple is finally bringing an end to support for 2018’s iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. Apple Intelligence features are still available for the same devices as previously announced.