How to watch Apple’s WWDC 2025 keynote: Live stream, start time, more

Apple’s WWDC 2025 keynote takes place on June 9 at 10:00 am PT. The company’s Worldwide Developer Conference usually brings the latest news on its software and, occasionally, new hardware updates. Here’s how you can watch the WWDC 2025 keynote and what to expect from one of Apple’s biggest events of the year.

It couldn’t be easier to watch Apple’s WWDC 2025 keynote

There are several ways to watch Apple’s WWDC 2025 keynote live. The easiest is through the company’s official YouTube channel via the video below:

Other options include:

Apple TV app: The stream is available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro.

The stream is available on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. Apple’s website: There’s a dedicated events page on Apple’s website that is linked on the home page.

What do we expect from the WWDC 2025 keynote?

If you’re planning to watch it online, here are a few things to expect from this WWDC 2025 keynote:

So far, leakers believe Apple will revamp all of its operating systems to share a more unified design language. The change starts with the names, as Cupertino is expected to introduce iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman reports iOS 26 “will fundamentally change the look of the operating systems and make Apple’s various software platforms more consistent.”

According to Gurman, Apple plans to unify the look of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS to provide a more consistent experience across platforms. That includes changes to icons, menus, apps, windows, and system buttons. This is expected to be the most significant iPhone redesign since iOS 7 and the biggest Mac update since Big Sur. The goal is to bring more visual cohesion across Apple’s software lineup.

visionOS 26 is also expected to be a major update as Apple continues refining its newest product category. We may also see Apple address existing issues with Apple Intelligence and introduce new features for the platform.

Wrap up

BGR will bring you all the latest details from Apple’s WWDC 2025 keynote as Cupertino unveils its newest features on Monday.