Here’s every Apple Intelligence feature rumored for iOS 26 so far

WWDC 2025 is just a week away. Once again, Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference is expected to be one of the company’s most important keynotes, even though Apple hopes to shift the spotlight away from artificial intelligence features.

One major rumored change is the renaming of iOS 19 to iOS 26, as Apple aims to bring consistency across all its operating systems. Right now, Apple offers iOS 18, along with macOS 15, visionOS 2, and watchOS 11. By later this year, all major operating systems are expected to adopt the 26 suffix. This change will also come with a major design overhaul for all platforms.

That said, the company still plans to unveil new Apple Intelligence features for iOS 26. This article rounds up everything Apple Intelligence-related that’s expected with the iPhone’s latest software update.

Apple Intelligence available to developers: As previously reported by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple plans to let developers integrate Apple Intelligence models into their apps.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

AI-powered battery mode: Apple is preparing an AI-powered battery management mode for iOS 26, which will “analyze how a person uses their device and make adjustments to conserve energy.” This Apple Intelligence feature is expected to be a highlight for the upcoming iPhone 17 Air model.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Live Translation: Apple plans to introduce a Live Translation mode for AirPods and Siri. According to Gurman, this could be one of the most useful Apple Intelligence features in iOS 26, allowing users to speak different languages while still understanding each other.

AI-powered doctor service: Gurman has also reported on a revamped Health app with an AI coach feature. While this isn’t expected in the first wave of iOS 26 updates, Apple aims to enhance its Apple One service by offering exclusive wellness guidance focused on balancing workouts and rest.

Revamped Shortcuts app: Likely delayed until 2026, Apple wants to let users create new shortcuts using Apple Intelligence models.

Looking further ahead, there are two main Apple Intelligence projects Apple is working on:

LLM-Siri: Apple wants to make Siri more like ChatGPT’s voice mode. This major shift would give the assistant a more conversational interface, but it’s not expected to debut with iOS 26.

ChatGPT-like chatbot competitor: Mark Gurman reports that the project, called “Knowledge,” is a supercharged Siri that can pull data from the open web. However, Robby Walker, known for past Siri setbacks, is leading the project. Gurman writes, “Employees familiar with the work say it’s already been plagued by some of the same problems that delayed the Siri overhaul.”

Wrap up

These are all the Apple Intelligence features rumored to be coming with iOS 26. BGR will have full coverage as soon as WWDC 2025 begins.