macOS 15: Release date, AI, features, Mac compatibility, more

macOS 15 is Apple’s upcoming 2024 operating system update for MacBook laptops and Mac desktop computers. After tightening the integration between Mac and iPad in previous software updates, the company offered a lackluster update with macOS Sonoma, which focused on improved video call experiences and boosting gaming performances.

Apple has a much more significant update planned for 2024, and it’ll be the first version of macOS to put AI front and center. Here’s everything we know so far about macOS 15.

What will Apple call macOS 15?

It’s always hard to predict what Apple will call its latest macOS version. Rumors have previously suggested Apple was planning to call a future macOS Mammoth, as the Cupertino firm had asked for a trademark extension of this name in 2021.

Mammoth was rumored for 2021 when Apple unveiled Monterey and again rumored in 2022. For 2024, currently, it’s unclear what Apple will call macOS 15. Internally, this software is known as Glow.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Apple delayed development of macOS 15 to fix bugs

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

By the end of 2023, a report by Bloomberg highlighted that Apple briefly paused the development of its upcoming operating system updates to fix an incredible amount of bugs. With that, employees had an unusual week of development pause to address the several errors with iOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18.

According to the publication, Apple’s software chief, Craig Federighi, is pushing the company’s employees to address bugs over launching new features. Gurman says this effort has been going on for a few years now, which explains why we had so many delayed features in recent software launches.

While macOS Sonoma wasn’t one of the worst software experiences when talking about bugs, this update has made Safari unusable as it consumes too much memory. In addition, there’s a pesty Notes bug that when you add a numerical list, it changes to bullets.

Personally, while I’d love new features, as macOS Sonoma was a mild update, I couldn’t help but wonder if Apple isn’t planning another macOS High Sierra-like update, where the company improves software stability by fixing most of the system’s bugs.

Rumored features

Image source: Apple Inc.

Unlike hardware releases, it’s difficult to know which software improvements Apple will bring to its new operating system since it’s all in-house. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said iOS 18 is expected to be an “ambitious and compelling update,” as the company will heavily rely on AI capabilities for this software update. That said, here’s what we expect macOS 15 to bring.

AI is coming to Mac

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, analyst Jeff Pu, and The Information believe generative AI will be a massive part of iOS 18 and the iPhone 16. That said, it’s possible that some of these features might land on the Mac. These are some use cases for Apple’s AI:

Auto-summarizing and auto-complete features for core apps and productivity software (Pages, Keynote). This was also rumored by leaker yeux1122, which says code on iOS 18 suggests this function.

Better playlist creation in Apple Music

Siri (a big overall overhaul with a focus on AI)

Code completion in a new version of Xcode for developers

AppleCare tools to assist employees in helping customers with troubleshooting

All of this could also be part of macOS 15, although we’ll have to wait until Apple announces this operating system update.

Apple Vision Pro integration

Apple Vision Pro as a Mac display. Image source: Apple Inc.

Since macOS 14 lacked new features between Mac and iPad, likely, Apple is now focusing its efforts on integrating its Mac system with Vision Pro. With productivity features being a core part of visionOS, we may see a better integration between these software, such as:

More virtual displays when connecting your Vision Pro to Mac

Improved efficiency on iWork suite when connected to a Mac

If Apple follows the trend, the company will unveil macOS 15 at the WWDC 2024. The conference hasn’t been announced yet, but it usually occurs in the first week of June. After that, macOS 15 will be available for developers to try out.

Around July, a public beta will be made available. If Apple follows the trend, macOS should be finally released around October since it usually comes a month after the iOS software update. Still, it depends on how big of an update this one will be, as macOS Sonoma was released in September.

When can I try the macOS 15 beta?

Image source: Apple Inc.

You can’t try the first macOS 15 beta just yet, as this operating system update hasn’t been announced. Still, once it’s teased during WWDC 2024, users just need to follow the steps below:

After enrolling in the developer beta, go to Settings;

Open General and select Software Update

Click on Beta updates and switch from macOS Sonoma Developer Beta to macOS 15 Developer beta

How to download macOS 15 public beta

At the moment, you can’t download macOS 15 public beta. Still, make sure you’re enrolled in the Apple Beta Software Program to test macOS 15’s newest features. Unlike other years, you just have to log into the program with your Apple ID, agree with the terms and conditions, and follow these steps:

Go to Settings on your Mac;

Open General and select Software Update;

Click on Beta updates and check macOS 15 Public Beta.

Compatible Mac models

MacBook Pro M3 will be compatible with macOS 15. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

As Apple focuses on Mac models with its own silicon, we could see more Intel counterparts losing compatibility with macOS 15. Here are the Macs that currently support macOS 14 Sonoma: