macOS 15.1 beta 1 now available to developers with Apple Intelligence

While Apple was still in the mid-cycle of testing macOS Sequoia, the company decided to seed macOS 15.1 beta to developers to start testing the new Apple Intelligence platform. With several AI features expected, Apple will only offer one with this first beta:

Writing Tools: Users can rewrite, proofread, and summarize text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps.

Developers will have to join a waitlist to try the new writing tool features. In upcoming betas, Apple will release the following functions:

Image Playground: Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app;

Genmoji: With this function, iPhone users will use AI to generate new emoji characters based on text input, such as "T-rex wearing a tutu on a surfboard." Learn more about it here;

Memories in Photos: Users can create stories they want to see just by typing a description. Apple Intelligence will pick out the best photos and videos based on the description, craft a storyline with chapters based on themes identified from the photos, and arrange them into a movie with its own narrative arc;

Clean Up tool: This Photos app feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject;

This Photos app feature can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo without accidentally altering the subject; Siri: Users type to Siri and switch between text and voice to communicate with Siri in whatever way feels right for the moment.

Apple says Apple Intelligence will continue in beta even after macOS 15.1 becomes available to all users. In addition, more features will be added with time, such as a revamped Siri that can understand context.

Mac developers with an M1 Mac or newer can take advantage of Apple Intelligence. This build won’t appear for Intel-based Macs. It’s unclear if Apple will keep releasing macOS Sequoia 15.0 and macOS 15.1 testing versions or ultimately scrap macOS 15.0 and release a slightly later version 15.1.

Alongside this new beta build, Apple also seeded iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1 to developers.