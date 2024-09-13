iPad sideloading is coming to the EU on September 16

Apple announced that sideloading will be coming to European iPad users with iPadOS 18 on September 16. With that, Apple’s tablets will follow the iPhone six months after the company had to change some of its rules in the European Union due to the Digital Markets Act.

According to a post on the developer’s blog, they will have to pay attention to a few changes starting September 16:

Users in the EU can download iPadOS apps on the App Store and through alternative distribution. As mentioned in May, if you have entered into the Alternative Terms Addendum for Apps in the EU, iPadOS’ first annual installs will begin to accrue, and the lower App Store commission rate will apply.

Alternative browser engines can be used in iPadOS apps.

Historical App Install Reports in App Store Connect that can be used with our fee calculator will include iPadOS.

For European users, iPad sideloading will add the following changes:

Third-party payments: Developers can offer third-party payment systems; users can take advantage of other wallets

While setting up the iPad, users can choose other browsers as their main option Third-party marketplaces: iPad users can download third-party marketplaces and apps through them, including the Epic Games store and Fortnite.

iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 will include a new Default Apps section in Settings that lists all the default apps available to users. Apple says that future updates will offer users new default settings for dialing phone numbers, sending messages, translating text, navigation, managing passwords, keyboards, and call spam filters.

Image source: Apple Inc.

Apple also revealed that EU users will be able to delete the App Store, Messages, Photos, Camera, and Safari apps. Currently, users can remove some default apps, but it’s impossible to delete Messages, App Store, and others, as Apple claimed it would break integration with the system. It seems Apple found a way to separate these apps from the system.

Recently, Apple also changed its App Store and third-party marketplace rules for European users, and more changes may be coming. The company might have to stop charging the Core Technology Fee developers have to pay if they opt to offer their apps outside the App Store.